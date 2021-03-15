One year ago, the Delone Catholic girls’ basketball team had just had its PIAA 3A tournament quarterfinal game against Imhotep Charter postponed.
At the time, the Squirettes couldn’t have possibly known that they would not get the chance to defend their 2019 state championship.
Fast forward one year and Delone is up a classification and yet again a district champion. Now, Gerry Eckenrode’s team is ready to begin yet another state title quest, beginning its run Saturday against District 6 champion Tyrone.
“I think there’s definitely a sense of relief that we even got here,” Eckenrode said. “We knew we were good enough but we didn’t know if we’d get the opportunity. I think it’s a little unfair that only one team comes out of each district, especially with playing home games throughout the tournament, but we can’t control that.”
The Squirettes enter the state tournament at 19-1 with their lone lost coming to 6A district champion Cumberland Valley. They also hold wins over Bermudian Springs, Lancaster Catholic and Berks Catholic, each of whom would have been considered state-tournament caliber teams in a normal season.
“You’ve got to at least play a competitive schedule for you to be ready for the postseason,” Eckenrode said. “We’ve played a number of good teams who do a number of different things well. Trinity and Lancaster Catholic had some good post players. Bermudian Springs has good guards and can show you a lot of different defenses. All of those things help prepare you.”
Tyrone, meanwhile, boasts an 18-3 record and was also still alive in the state tournament when it was shut down in 2020. The Golden Eagles have also tested themselves with a difficult schedule, including a season-opening loss to District 10 champion Villa Maria, which figures to be a factor in the state tournament.
“Unfortunately we came up a bit short in that game, but it was a good game for us to see where we were at and what we can improve on,” Tyrone coach Luke Rhoades said.
The Eagles are led by slashing forward Jaida Parker, who was recently named the Mountain League’s MVP. But Eckenrode feels she’s not the only dangerous player Tyrone has on the court.
“They’re a very good team from what I’ve seen,” Eckenrode said. “They’ve got Parker, who’s a slasher and attacks the basket very well. But they’ve also got (Stephanie) Ramsey and (Emma) Getz who shoot the three very well. (Kayelin) Gibbons is good in the post. They’ve got some really talented girls.”
Rhoades said that while he expects Parker to have a strong game, the Eagles will need a complete team effort in order to come out on top.
“We need every girl to be ready to go,” he said. “We can’t match their athleticism or their speed, so we need to play our game and be able to be at our best for 32 minutes.”
Should the Squirettes come out on top, they’ll face either WPIAL champ Beaver, District 10 champ Villa Maria, or either Coudersport or Otto Eldred out of District 9.
“As a coach, you’ve got to look ahead and watch film on anybody you could play,” Eckenrode said. “With the turnaround time being so short, you have to be ready to go the next day with a game plan for those teams should be get by Tyrone.”
By virtue of landing the top seed in the west bracket, Delone is set to host both the quarterfinals and the semifinals should they advance.
“It’s a huge advantage for us, personally, not having to travel,” Eckenrode said. “It’s not really fair, I don’t think, at this point in the season. But it’s certainly a big advantage.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
