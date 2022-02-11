People sometimes look to history to help forecast an uncertain future.
Those that did so with the history of the Bermudian Springs girls’ basketball team in mind likely would have predicted that the Eagles would be eliminated in the opening round of the YAIAA Tournament by Division 1 runner-up Central York.
After all, the Eagles had never before won a game in the league tournament since joining the YAIAA.
Friday evening at Dallastown High School, those prognosticators were proven emphatically wrong by a determined Bermudian side.
That isn’t to say that it was easy by any stretch of the imagination.
Led by a career day by guard Bailey Oehmig, the Eagles stormed out to a big lead in the first period. After that, there was a lot of runs and answers by both sides as the contest came down to the final minutes.
In the end it was the duo of Oehmig (29 points) and Lilly Peters (15 points) that helped the Division 3 runners-up to a thrilling 54-49 triumph at Dallastown.
Bermudian improved to 19-4 with the victory, which sends them to Tuesday’s semifinals at York Tech against the winner Eastern York.
“The girls played great defense,” Eagles coach Todd Askins said. “We pushed the ball well and we wanted to keep them uncomfortable throughout the game and I think we did that.”
It certainly didn’t hurt that Oehmig put in an effort that tied her career-high in points on one of the biggest stages. Oehmig tallied 13 points alone in a first quarter in which the Eagles raced out to a 19-11 lead.
“This one was way more important,” Oehmig said with a smile of her 29 points, which evened her output from a game last year against Fairfield.
The Panthers (18-5) are used to playing in tight contests in Division 1 so it wasn’t much of a surprise that the CY girls refused to wilt away. A 9-3 run in the second quarter drew Central within two (22-20) by the intermission.
A lot of Central’s damage was done by the duo of guard Bella Chimienti (19 points) and forward Makenzie Wright-Rawls (11 points). Wright-Rawls not only was a force scoring, but also defensively where she blocked a handful of shots while also helping her team control the boards.
“Obviously she had a little bit of a size advantage,” Askins said of Wright-Rawls. “We have to do a better job of boxing out. We gave her some opportunities.”
Every time the Panthers pulled close or even with the Eagles, Askins’ squad found a response. Nursing a 32-30 lead after a quick 6-2 blitz by Central, the Bermudian girls responded with a 6-0 run of their own to gain some separation.
The Panthers closed to within a point (48-47) with 1:46 left in the game, but the Eagles came up with some stops as well as a bit of good fortune to hang on.
“The girls were under some pressure there in the fourth (quarter) and we made some silly errors,” Askins said. “And I know we like to play fast, but sometimes we have to slow it down just to get into a rhythm.”
Disaster appeared to be looming when the Panthers were able to find Marley Bond underneath the basket all alone. Bond, however, missed a wide open look that would have tied the game.
“We talked all week about finding bodies when they’re in transition and on that play everybody just went to the ball,” Askins said. “We lost a body and that could have been a momentum changer there.”
Central coach Scott Wisner could only shake his head in disbelief.
“I felt like we gave a lot of energy and effort,” he said. “But when we had our opportunity to make an impactful play we seemed to get tentative and make a mistake or give the ball away. And, obviously, we missed some key shots.”
The Eagles secured the rebound from that miss before some strong free throw shooting sealed the winning effort.
“It’s just really exciting to be a part of this group,” Oehmig said. “Winning this game was big for our school.”
Bermudian Springs 19 3 20 12 – 54
Central York 11 9 12 16 – 49
Bermudian Springs (54): Hannah Metzger 0 0-1 0, Lilly Peters 5 4-5 15, Bailey Oehmig 10 5-7 29, Victoria Bross 2 1-2 5, Hannah Chenault 1 3-5 5. Non-scorers: Bealmear, A. Peters, LaBure. Totals: 18 14-24 54.
Central York (49): Bella Chimienti 8 1-2 19, Ireland Long 2 0-0 6, Emily Crouthamel 0 2-2 2, Makenzie Wright-Rawls 4 3-6 11, Marley Bond 5 1-2 11. Non-scorers: Bacha. Totals: 19 7-12 49.
3-pointers: BS-Oehmig 4; CY-Chimienti 2, Long 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.