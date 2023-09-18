FIELD HOCKEY
New Oxford 3, Spring Grove 2
Goals in the fourth period from Alahna Hartlaub and Georgia Mummert lifted the Colonials past the Rockets in a YAIAA-1 matchup on Monday.
Ava Baker and Kendall Smith had given the Rockets a 2-0 lead in the first period before Kelbie Linebaugh halved the Ox’s deficit late in the second period.
Zeddie Brown had six saves to earn the win in the cage.
New Oxford 0 1 0 2 — 3
Spring Grove 2 0 0 0 — 2
Goals: NO-Kelbie Linebaugh, Alahna Hartlaub, Georgia Mummert; SG-Ava Baker, Kendall Smith. Assists: SG-Smith. Shots: NO-11; SG-8. Corners: NO-4; SG-13. Saves: NO-Zeddie Brown (6); SG-Kassidy Hinson (8).
Delone Catholic 2, Fairfield 1
Behind goals from Shana Zinn and Taylor Noel, the Squirettes collected their first victory of the season in a YAIAA-3 contest on Monday afternoon.
Fairfield’s Molly Nightingale found the back of the cage for the Knights’ only tally of the match.
Jane Scovitch had 13 saves in the cage for the winners.
Delone 1 1 0 0 — 2
Fairfield 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: DC-Shana Zinn, Taylor Noel; F-Molly Nightingale. Assists: DC-Taylor Zinn. Shots: DC-7; F-14. Corners: DC-11; F-14. Saves: DC-Jane Scovitch (13); F-Bella Kozack (5).
Bermudian Springs 5, Hanover 1
Aliza Staub had a goal in each of the first three quarters for a hat trick on Monday.
Staub was joined by teammates Bella DeVita and Jordyn Keffer in the goal-scoring column, while Taylor Botterbusch had a trio of assists.
McKenzie Hess chalked up a goal for the Hawkettes, with an assist by Finley Mummert.
Hanover 1 0 0 0 — 1
Bermudian Springs 3 1 1 0 — 5
Goals: H-McKenzie Hess; BS-Aliza Staub 3, Bella DeVita, Jordyn Keffer. Assists: H-Finley Mummert; BS-Taylor Botterbusch 3, Staub, Kyla Nickey, DeVita. Shots: H-1; BS-6. Corners: H-2; BS-15. Saves: H-Peyton Conover 1; BS-Kimberly Claeys 0/Addie Madara 1
BOYS SOCCER
Biglerville 7, Hanover 1
The Canners continued their impressive turn-around and got above .500 for the first time this season by winning for the fifth consecutive match when they took down the visiting Nighthawks in a YAIAA-3 affair Monday night.
Biglerville (5-4, 4-1) put six goals on the board in the opening half with senior Anthony Cervantes netting a trio of them.
Caleol Palmer-McGraw, Theo Pilette and Parker Black also banked a tally in the first half, while Jesus Salazar scored the winners’ lone second half goal.
Hanover avoided the shutout when Damian Godines scored with 14 minutes to play in the match.
Hanover 0 1 — 1
Biglerville 6 1 — 7
Goals: H-Damian Godines; B-Anthony Cervantes 3, Caleol Palmer-McGraw, Theo Pilette, Parker Black, Jesus Salazar. Assists: H-Thomas O’Neil; B-Manuel Morales, Palmer-McGraw, Black, Salazar, Pilette, Alex Morales. Shots: H-3; B-10. Corners: H-0; B-14. Saves: H-Jedi Abell (3); B-Rodrigo Beltran (2), Luke Hartzel (0).
New Oxford 2, South Western 0
The Colonials kept their undefeated train moving as they improved to 7-0 with a non-division meeting with the Mustangs on Monday night.
Harvin Flowers and Iban Garcia scored the goals for the Ox and Corban Barnes and Diego Diaz dished out assists for the winners.
Owen Ragula turned away six shots to earn the shutout.
New Oxford 1 1 — 2
South Western 0 0 — 0
Goals: NO-Harvin Flowers, Iban Garcia. Assists: Corban Barnes, Diego Diaz. Saves: NO-Owen Ragula (6).
Littlestown 1, Dayspring Christian 0
The Thunderbolts put a halt to a three-match losing streak behind a second-half goal from Gavin Lee in a non-league tilt on Monday afternoon.
Nate Snyder was credited with the assist and keeper Christopher Meakin turned aside the only shot that came his way to pick up the shutout.
The victory avenged a 2-1 loss for the Bolts, against the Warriors, in the opening round of the district tournament last year.
Littlestown 0 1 — 1
Dayspring Christian 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Gavin Lee. Assists: L-Nate Snyder. Shots: L-11; DC-1. Corners: L-6; DC-0. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin (1); DC-Preston Kauffman (10)
GIRLS SOCCER
Gettysburg 4, Big Spring 0
A goal and an assist from Maddy Hassinger helped the Warriors to their fourth win of the campaign with a shutout of the Bulldogs in a Mid-Penn Colonial tussle on Monday afternoon in Newville.
Izzy Gaydon, Lauren Spangler and Simone Shelton also netted goals for the winners, while Isabelle Garrett and Allison Scheungrab each handed out a helper. Sophia Willard had three saves to earn the clean sheet.
Gettysburg 1 3 — 4
Big Spring 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Maddy Hassinger; Izzy Gaydon, Lauren Spangler, Simone Shelton. Assists: G-Isabelle Garrett, Allison Scheungrab, Hassinger. Shots: G-26; BS-3. Corners: G-6; BS-2. Saves: G-Sophia Willard (3); BS-not reported (22).
Northeastern 3, New Oxford 0
A goal and an assist by Whiskie Brandt helped the Bobcats to down the Colonials in a YAIAA-2 matchup on Saturday night in Manchester.
Brandt assisted on Ryann Bumsted’s marker on a corner kick cross with 21 minutes to play in the opening half and then scored off a corner herself two minutes later. A penalty kick marker by Riley Craley with 18:44 left in the second half was the only scoring after intermission.
New Oxford 0 0 — 0
Northeastern 2 1 — 3
Goals: NE-Ryann Bumstead, Whiskie Brandt, Riley Craley. Assists: NE-Brandt. Shots: NO-3; NE-8. Corners: NO-0; NE-8. Saves: NO-Olivia Graham (3), Devin Brame (2); NE-Riley Keefer (2), Gabby Holmes (1). JV: Northeastern 4, New Oxford 0.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, Littlestown 0
The Colonials swept their non-divisional match against the Thunderbots on Monday night 25-21, 25-10, 25-19.
Mackenzie Adams (11 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs), Emma Helt (11 assists, 4 digs), Ryllie Raab (5 kills), Addisyn Reed (6 kills) and Fallyn Kelley (6 assists) led the way for the Ox.
Meanwhile, Makayla Branham had five assists and six digs and Ashlynn Gorsuch had seven assists and seven digs for the Bolts.
GIRLS TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Northeastern 0
The runaway truck known as the Colonials continued to run roughshod over their competition as they’ve now blanked every opponent they have faced so far. This time, it was a road win in Manchester on Monday afternoon.
All five matches were straight-setters with Anya Rosenbach (No. 1 singles) and Allison Horick (No. 2) both blowing out their opponents 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 singles Kaelyn Balko won 6-0, 6-1.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Khan 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. L. Edgar 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Fitzsimmons 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Lesher/Kokoronis 6-1, 6-0; 2. Kylie Wampler/Emory Millar-Kellner (NO) d. Ungrady/A. Edgar 6-2, 6-0
Bermudian Springs 5, York Catholic 0
The Eagles blitzed the Fighting Irish in a YAIAA-2 home match on Monday afternoon in York Springs. The victory kept the hosts within one game of division top dog Delone Catholic.
No. 1 singles Molly Karom dropped the opening set with Quinn Bubb before rallying to take the next two sets and the match. No. 2 singles Amelia Gerringer and No. 1 doubles duo Reese Lighty and Ellma Somerville won in straight sets.
Greta Haley and doubles pair Rebekah Myford and Sophie Ruggerie won by forfeit.
Singles: 1. Molly Karom (BS) d. Bubb 1-6, 6-2, 7-5; 2. Amelia Derringer (BS) d. Doran 6-3, 6-1. 3. Greta Haley (BS) won by fft.
Doubles: 1. Reese Lighty/Ella Somerville (BS) d. Vieten/Smallwood 6-1, 6-4; 2. Rebekah Myford/Sophie Ruggerie (BS) won by fft.
State College 5, Gettysburg 0
The Little Lions romped to victory over the Warriors with a quintet of straight-set wins in a Mid-Penn Keystone match on Monday at State College.
Singles: 1. Liu (SC) d. Carmen Oshunrinade 6-0, 6-0; 2. Paterno (SC) d. Auvrie Coscia 6-0, 6-0; 3. Shimelis (SC) d. Parishi Bhanu 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Bechtal/iShen (SC) d. Ava Fair/Wynter Frenette 6-0, 6-0; 2. Chen/Dingwell (SC) d. Molly Heaten/Maja Engi 6-0, 6-0
