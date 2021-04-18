The 18th Annual Weldon Sterner Memorial was one for the ages with three different leaders on the final lap. In the end Freddie Rahmer came out on top winning the $6,900 in his first win of the season at Lincoln.
The night started with Bradley Howard setting quick time over the 32 car field, with a lap of 13.276 seconds. The Pennsylvania Speedweek format was followed and a redraw was held for the first eight spots in the feature starting line-up.
Tim Shaffer drew the No. 1 pill to start on the pole of the 33-lap feature. Matt Campbell, who was running a #69 Sterner Cement wing for the memorial race, lined up second.
Shaffer took the lead when the green flag dropped with Austin Bishop moving into second. Campbell went to the top in turns 1 and 2 and took second back and Rahmer followed, taking third coming out of turn 4.
Rahmer drove under Campbell in turns 3 and 4 to take second on lap 2. Chase Dietz went to work on Campbell for third and the two battled for the position with Campbell having the better run in turns 1 and 2 and Dietz holding the advantage in 3 and 4.
Just as Shaffer had started to work his way through lapped traffic, the yellow flag came out on lap 8 for Cory Haas who came to a stop on the front stretch.
Shaffer led Rahmer, Campbell, Dietz and Bishop for the single-file restart. Shaffer went to the bottom in turns 1 and 2 with Rahmer opting for the middle line. Dietz got by Campbell for third.
Shaffer was getting a great run off of turn 2 and Dietz was closing in on Rahmer for third as the leaders caught the tail-end of the field on lap 15.
You could throw a blanket over the top three, Shaffer, Rahmer and Dietz as they all raced for the lead. Dietz slid Rahmer on lap 15 for second, but Rahmer slid him right back on the next lap to reclaim the runner-up spot. Despite lapped traffic the battle for second continued to rage on.
Dietz was back in second on lap 19 and made a move for the lead in turn 4 to no avail. Two laps later, Rahmer was back in second and the battle for second was halted by a red flag on lap 22 when Tyler Ross flipped in turn 4.
The top five for the restart were Shaffer, Freddie, Dietz, Campbell and Troy Wagaman.
Rahmer looked to the outside of Shaffer in turns 1 and 2 for the lead but could not complete the pass.
Tim Wagaman was working on Troy Wagaman to get into the top five and took the spot on lap 25.
Rahmer was able to stay within striking distance of Shaffer by using the high line around the track.
Lapped traffic was looming in front of the leaders as the laps wound down. Dietz was closing in on Rahmer and both Dietz and Rahmer were closing in on the leader, Shaffer. Rahmer and Dietz were wheel-to-wheel at the line when the white flag waved.
Rahmer passed Shaffer and had the lead coming out of turn 2. Dietz had a great run down the backstretch and got his nose under Rahmer for the lead for a brief moment in turns 3 and 4. As the top three came out of turn 4 for the checkered flag, it was anyone’s race.
Rahmer held on to win his first Weldon Sterner Memorial. Shaffer edged by Dietz for second. Only .306 seconds separated the top three at the line. Campbell finished fourth and Tim Wagaman, the hard charger of the race, finished fifth advancing eight spots after lining up 13th.
Heat race winners were Austin Bishop, Glenndon Forsythe, Tim Shaffer and Chase Dietz.
CAPPETTA SCORES SECOND CAREER VICTORY
Ashley Cappetta and Wyatt Hinkle shared the front row for the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature on Saturday night.
Cappetta led the field into turn 1 with cars racing nearly three wide behind her for second.
Hinkle and Findley were wheel to wheel at the line with Findley claiming the second spot. Justin Foster entered the mix to make it a three-car battle for second.
Foster got by Hinkle for third on lap 4 before the yellow flew on lap 5 when Brett Strickler and David Holbrook got together in turn 4. Both Strickler and Holbrook rejoined the field.
Cappetta let Findley, Foster, Hinkle and Tyler Esh on the restart.
Findley was all over Cappetta on the restart searching for a way into the top spot. Foster reeled in Findley and used the outside to claim second but another caution came before the lap was completed.
Jordan Strickler and Zachary Allman were stopped on the track and both drivers were able to rejoin the field.
Once again Findley was searching the track for a way to get by Cappetta on the restart. While Findley was searing Foster got by him by second and this time the pass was official. Foster showed his nose under Cappetta at the line, but she held on to the lead.
The yellow flag flew again on lap 7 when Cody Fletcher got turned around in turn 4 and Austen Treuchet was stopped in turn 3. Fletcher and Treuchet rejoined.
Foster looked to the outside of Cappetta on the restart and the two drag raced down the back stretch with Cappetta holding onto the lead.
Jeff Rohrbaugh entered the top five on lap 8 after lining up 14th for the start of the 20-lap feature.
Foster was still on Cappetta’s bumper and the two raced wheel-to-wheel at the line on lap 13.
Lap 14 saw the yellow flag wave when Dylan Orwig, Treuchet and Allman got together in turns 1 and 2.
The top five for the final restart of the race were Cappetta, Foster, Findley, Hinkle and Rohrbaugh.
Foster tried the outside again but Cappetta held him off in turns 3 and 4. As the laps wound down Foster fell back allowing Cappetta to gain a significant lead.
Cappetta took the checkered flag for her second career feature win 1.570 seconds ahead of Foster. Findley held on to finish third. Hinkle crossed the line fourth and Rohrbaugh completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (33 Laps): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer ($6,900) 2. 72-Tim Shaffer; 3. 39-Chase Dietz; 4. 69/21- Matt Campbell; 5. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 6. 99M-Kyle Moody; 7. 19-Troy Wagaman; 8. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 9. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 10. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 11. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 12. 8-Billy Dietrich; 13. 44-Dylan Norris; 14. 90-Jordan Givler; 15. 87-Alan Krimes; 16. 11A-Austin Bishop; 17. 1X-Chad Trout; 18. 7-Trey Hivner; 19. 4-Dwight Leppo; 20. 75-Tyler Ross (DNF); 21. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF); 22. 1080-Jordan Mackison (DNF); 23. 38-Cory Haas (DNF); 24. 23-Chris Arnold (DNF)
Lap leaders: Shaffer (1-32), Rahmer (33)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 11A-Austin Bishop; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 7-Trey Hivner; 5. 4-Dwight Leppo; 6. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 7. 23-Chris Arnold; 8. 49H-Bradley Howard (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 38-Cory Haas; 6. 44-Dylan Norris; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher; 8. 22-Connor Leoffler (DNS)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 72-Tim Shaffer; 2. 99m-Kyle Moody; 3. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 4. 75-Chase Dietz; 5. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 6. 87-Alan Krimes; 7. 7-Ed Aiken
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 39-Chase Dietz; 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 21/69-Matt Campbell; 4. 8-Billy Dietrich; 5. 90-Jordan Givler; 6. 1080-Jordan Mackison; 7. 95-Hunter Mackison (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 23-Chris Arnold; 4. 1080-Jordan Mackison; 5. 21T-Scott Fisher; 6. 7-Ed Aiken; 7. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 8. 48H-Bradley Howard (DNF); 9. 95-Hunter Mackison (DNS)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 89-Ashley Cappetta ($1,100); 2. 23-Justin Foster; 3. 28-Matt Findley; 4. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 5. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 6. 50-Tyler Esh; 7. 91-Adrian Shaffer; 8. 35-Steve Owings; 9. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 10. 11H-Hayden Miller; 11. 11H-Hayden Miller; 12. 5-Travis Scott; 13. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 14. 4-Zane Rudisill; 15. 77-David Holbrook; 16. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 17. 1-Cody Phillips; 18. 38-Brett Strickler; 19. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 20. 5a-Zachary Allman; 21. 22-Jacob Balliet; 22. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 23. 51-Austen Treuchet; 24. 2-Kody Hartlaub
Lap leaders: Cappetta (1-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 11H-Hayden Miller; 2. 23-Justin Foster; 3. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 4. 4-Zane Rudisill; 5. 25-Steve Owings; 6. 77-David Holbrook; 7. 91-Adrian Shaffer; 8. 1-Cody Phillips; 9. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 10. 4-Kane Eichenlaub
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 50-Tyler Esh; 2. 22-Jacob Balliet; 3. 28-Matt Findley; 4. 5a-Zachary Allman; 5. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 6. 5-Travis Scott; 7. 51-Austen Treuchet; 8. 33-Riley Emig; 9. 45-Brett Rose; 10. 99-Zachary Cool (DNS)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 2. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 3. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 4. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 5. 56-Jake Miller; 6. 38-Brett Strickler; 7. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 8. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 9. 55-Tony Hippensteel; 10. 44-Steven Cox (DNF)
Cony (10 laps): 1. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 2. 91-Adrian Shaffer; 3. 51-Austen Treuchet; 4. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 5. 33-Riley Emig; 6. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 7. 1-Cody Phillips; 8. 44-Steven Cox (DNF); 9. 45-Brett Rose (DNF); 10. 4-Kane Eichenlaub (DNF); 11. 55-Tony Hippensteel (DNF; 12. 99-Zachary Cool (DNS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.