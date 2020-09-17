Kyle Larson was shut out of victory lane at Lincoln Speedweay earlier in the year when he made the trip to central PA for Speedweek. On Wednesday night Larson was back on top of his short-track game when he wired the field in the 33-lap Weldon Sterner Memorial feature to score a $6,900 payday. Larson’s win also earned him a guaranteed starting spot in Saturday’s Dirt Classic VII.
Larson shared the front row with pole-sitter Rico Abreu. With invaders making up the front row, the PA Posse was represented by Anthony Macri and TJ Stutts in row two for the start of the main event.
When the green flag flew Larson and Abreu were racing door to door with Larson having the slight advantage. Larson held on to the lead with Abreu in second, Stutts in third, Lance Dewease in fourth and Macri in fifth.
The first caution of the race came on lap 2 when Brian Brown came to a stop on the front stretch. Brian Montieth, who was sporting the Sterner Cement #69 wing for the night’s memorial race, had passed Macri to enter into the top five when the yellow came out, sending him back to sixth for the restart.
Larson paced the field for the single-file restart. Larson and Abreu both opted to run the top in turns 1 and 2 while Dewease used the bottom to get by Stutts for third.
The yellow came out again on lap 4 when Montieth got turned around in turn 4. Montieth’s team changed a front right tire and he rejoined the field for the restart.
The All Star Circuit of Champion point leader, Aaron Reutzel, was a rocket on the restart, getting by Macri on the top of turn 4 for fifth and then beating Stutts to the line to take fourth. Reutzel went to work on reeling in Dewease.
Larson entered lapped traffic on lap 9 and it wasn’t long before he was in heavy traffic allowing Abreu to close in.
After making his way through the heavy traffic Larson pulled away from Abreu. Abreu tried to take Dewease’s line away by going to the bottom in turn 1 on lap 20, but Abreu’s car slid up the track allowing Dewease to make the pass for second.
Danny Dietrich brought out the caution on lap 23 when he got turned around in turn 1. Dietrich rejoined the field.
Larson went high and Dewease opted to go low into turn 1 on the restart. Abreu used the top to close in on Dewease as Macri and Stutts battled for fifth.
Another caution came on lap 29 when Ian Madsen got into the wall in turn 2.
Larson led Dewease, Abreu, Reutzel and Stutts to the cone for the final restart of the race. Once again Larson went high and Dewease went low. Rico got by Dewease using the top of the track. Lance went to the top to hold off a late race charge from Reutzel.
Larson took the checkered flag .746 seconds ahead of Abreu. Dewease finished third and Reutzel crossed the line fourth. Macri held off Stutts for a fifth-place finish.
On Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with the Dirt Classic VII. Action starts at 7 p.m. with pit gates opening at 3:30 and grandstand gates opening at 4.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Wednesday
410 Sprints
Feature (33 laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson [2] $6,900; 2. 24-Rico Abreu [1]; 3. 69K-Lance Dewease [6]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel [5]; 5. 39-Anthony Macri [3]; 6. 11-TJ Stutts [4]; 7. 51-Freddie Rahmer [13]; 8. 2M-Kerry Madsen [9]; 9. 5-Brent Marks [22]; 10. 18-Gio Scelzi [10]; 11. 3z-Brock Zearfoss [12]; 12. 48-Danny Dietrich [24]; 13. 88-Brandon Rahmer [18]; 14. 20-Tanner Thorson [14]; 15. 1x-Chad Trout [15]; 16. 19m-Landon Myers [11]; 17. 17-Ian Madsen [16]; 18. 69/21-Brian Montieth [8]; 19. 87-Alan Krimes [20]; 20. 10x-Ryan Smith [21]; 21. 99-Kyle Moody [19]; 22. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe [17] DNF; 23. 69-Tim Glatfelter [23] DNF; 24. 21-Brian Brown [7] DNF
Lap Leaders Kyle Larson (1-33)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 11-TJ Stutts [2]; 2. 2M-Kerry Madsen [1]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer [3]; 5. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe [6]; 6. 35-Steve Owings [5]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [7]; 8. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [9]; 9. 44-Dylan Norris [10]; 10. 49H-Bradley Howard [8] DNS
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 69K-Lance Dewease [1]; 2. 19M-Landon Myers [3]; 3. 57-Kyle Larson [4]; 4. 1X-Chad Trout [2]; 5. 99-Kyle Moody [7]; 6. 24-Lucas Wolfe [5]; 7. 8-Billy Dietrich [6]; 8. 90-Jordan Givler [9]; 9. 23-Chris Arnold [8]; 10. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [10] DNF
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 69/21-Brian Montieth [2]; 2. 18-Gio Scelzi [1]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu [4]; 4. 20-Tanner Thorson [3]; 5. 88-Brandon Rahmer [6]; 6. 10X-Ryan Smith [5]; 7. 5E-Tim Wagaman [7]; 8. 15-Adam Wilt [10]; 9. 48-Danny Dietrich [8] DNF; 10. 16-Matt Campbell [9] DNF
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 21-Brian Brown [2]; 2. 3z-Brock Zearfoss [1] 3. 39-Anthony Macri [4]; 4. 17-Ian Madsen [3]; 5. 87-Alan Krimes [5]; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter [6]; 7. 5-Brent Marks [9]; 8. 59-Jim Siegel [7]; 9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [8]
Consy (12 laps, top 4 transfer): 1. 10x-Smith [2]; 2. 5-Marks [8]; 3. 69-Glatfelter [4]; 4. 48-D. Dietrich [14]; 5. 24-Wolfe [3]; 6. 35-Owings [1]; 7. 19-Tr. Wagaman Jr. [9]; 8. 59-Siegel [12]; 9. W20-Wilson [5]; 10. 23-Arnold [15]; 11. 90-Givler [11]; 12. 44-Norris [13]; 13. 91-Reinhardt [16] DNF; 14. 49H-Howard [17] DNF; 15. 5E-Ti. Wagaman [6] DNF: 16. 8-B. Dietrich DNS; 17. 15-Wilt DNS; 18. 16-Campbell DNS; 19. 16A-Bollinger DNS
