The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team hosts the 177th edition of the Catholic Clash on Saturday evening when it faces Loyola.
MOUNT STORY LINES
• Mount St. Mary’s (4-6) fell to American, 69-61, at Knott Arena this past Tuesday. Deandre Thomas led the Mount with 18 points while Malik Jefferson chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds. The Mount rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to even the score at 49-49 with six minutes remaining, but the Eagles were able to make the plays down the stretch to pull out the victory. Sophomore Jedy Cordilia added a career-high eight points off the bench in the game.
• Deandre Thomas led the Mountaineers with 18 points in the loss to American on Tuesday night. Thomas has established a new season high in each of the past three games, averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 assists over that stretch, connecting on 9-of-16 (.563) from three-point range. His hot streak has lifted his scoring average to 7.9 points on the year and his three-point shooting up to 38.5 percent.
• Malik Jefferson matched his season high with 16 points against American on Tuesday. Jefferson continues to quickly move up the Mount’s all-time scoring chart. He is now tied with Jean Cajou for 40th all-time in program history with 1,036 career points, and he needs seven to move past John Miller for 38th.
• This will be the 177th meeting in the all-time series with Loyola that is known as The Catholic Clash. The Greyhounds (4-6) have won the past three matchups, including a 61-55 win in Baltimore last year. The all-time series began on Jan. 20, 1910, when Loyola posted a 35-24 victory at the Mount’s Flynn Hall on campus. Since moving to NCAA Division I in 1988-89, the Mountaineers are 18-16 against Loyola. One of the most exciting games in the all-time series was in the 1955 Mason Dixon Conference Championship game. The Mount defeated the Greyhounds, 99-93, in overtime on Mar. 5, 1955. That was the first season in legendary Mount coach Jim Phelan’s 49-year career. There have been 13 overtime games between the two teams.
• The Mount has a week off before welcoming former Northeast Conference rival Robert Morris to Knott Arena for a 2 p.m. matchup on Sunday, Dec. 18.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Looking for a third consecutive victory and a return to the .500 mark, Mount St. Mary’s hosts UMBC at 4 p.m. on Saturday, wrapping up a homestand before gearing up for Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference competition.
Before the game gets under way, the Mount honors their 2022 Northeast Conference championship with a banner reveal. The ceremony begins at 3:55 p.m.
MOUNT UPDATE
Improving to 3-4 on the year, the Mount defeated Loyola and Pitt-Johnstown for the first win streak of the campaign. The wins gained traction thanks to scoring, as the team posted a respective 73 and 88 points in the contests. All five starters reached double figures both times, with Michaela Harrison leading each game with 19 points. The 38 combined points catapulted the graduate student from ninth to fifth on the all-time scoring chart.
Efficiency boosted in the triumphs as well and are a clear indicator between wins and losses so far. In games the Mount wins they average 49.1 percent shooting versus 30.5 percent in defeat. Jo Raflo led in this department last Wednesday by going 7-for-9 from the field, leading to a career-high 18 points.
The Mount also looks to maintain a perfect record at Knott Arena. The 3-0 start puts the squad in a good position to reach double digits in home victories for the fourth straight season. Since 2019-2020, Mount St. Mary’s stands 35-9 in games played on the Knott Arena floor.
Junior Isabella Hunt served as the all-around player for the first part of the season, leading the Mountaineers in rebounding, assists and steals. In the Pitt-Johnstown win, Hunt registered nine assists against the hometown team to bump that stat line up to 4.3 per game. The 30 assists are already two-thirds of the way to her 2021-22 total.
SCOUTING THE RETRIEVERS
UMBC (2-6) brings a transfer heavy roster to Emmitsburg. Eight of the 14 players for the Retrievers competed for other colleges before relocating to Baltimore. That list includes schools like Penn State, Auburn, UMass, and Central Michigan to name a few.
Ashia McCalla – a transfer from nearby Morgan State – leads all scorers with 9.5 points per game. More familiar to Mountaineer fans is Kiara Bell, a graduate transfer from LIU. Bell’s impact on the Retrievers includes 8.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, including 40 points scored between the two wins.
Coming in at 2-6, UMBC posted wins against Gettysburg on November 8th to begin the season and a road victory over St. Francis Brooklyn November 20th. Among common opponents with the Mount they are 0-2, falling to both Loyola and Richmond.
THE ALL-TIME SERIES
Through 40 all-time meetings, Mount St. Mary’s holds the upper hand 31-9, including an 18-2 mark at Knott Arena. The 2021 contest got canceled because of Covid-19 protocols, but the teams managed to play in 2020-21. Four Mountaineers reached double figures to shoot 52.7 percent in a 72-58 win.
LOOKING AHEAD
MAAC play begins next Saturday, Dec. 17 on the road at Manhattan. The Mount returns home the following Monday (Dec. 19) to face Siena.
