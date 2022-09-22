Biglerville senior Guillaume Schmitz is an exchange student from Belgium who planned to play soccer, regardless of what high school he ended up at in the United States.
The pairing between team and player couldn’t be a better match, though, as Schmitz continued his top-notch season with a hat trick to lead the Canners to a 7-1 thrashing of Delone Catholic in YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer action Thursday afternoon at the Utz Soccer Fields in Hanover.
Schmitz, who comes to Apple Country from a small town just north of Luxembourg, has scored 11 goals and handed out a pair of assists so far this season.
“I’m glad to be at Biglerville, this is a good team,” Schmitz said. “All of the guys have become my friends and we’re learning to play together as a team.”
Head coach Jebb Nelson knew he was going to have a new player as part of the team, but didn’t know much more than that about Schmitz prior to his arrival.
“We didn’t know his name or if he could play, but his host parents contacted me and told me that he wanted to play for us,” Nelson said. “Devan (Ponce) put him through a juggling drill and he killed it. So we knew that we had a player right away.”
In Europe, schools don’t have sports teams and everything is done through clubs, which is where Schmitz played. Things are structured differently in regard to practices and games.
In the United States, teams play multiple games per week and practice most of the days that they don’t play. Schmitz said he was used to having two practices per week and a match every Sunday.
“In Belgium, I didn’t see my teammates every day like I do here and I think it’s better that we see each other every day,” he said. “Being around each other more helps us to build better team chemistry.”
Nelson cited Schmitz’s ability to flourish at multiple positions and his soccer IQ as being maybe the most important things that he brings to the team.
“He definitely gives us more flexibility than we had. We’re heavy with midfielders, but he can play center-mid or striker, whichever is more conducive to the way we want to play on a given day,” Nelson said. “Soccer is a universal language and he knows where to be and what to do when he’s out there on the field.”
Thursday’s match had an odd start to it, in that the first two Canner goals were own goals that went in off of Squire defenders.
The first on Juan Garcia’s long throw-in that went off of Squire keeper Liam Russell and into the net just 88 seconds into the contest.
Then a corner from the left caromed off of a Delone defender and trickled into the net at the 24:08 mark of the opening half.
Schmitz’s first tally was next for the Black & Gold when he redirected a long throw-in from Garcia with 19:37 to play until the half.
Jesus Salazar-Ruelas set Schmitz up at the 17:06 mark.
A Cam Tyson marker off an assist from Kody Mendoza made it 5-0 with 14:08 to play in the half, then Schmitz completed his hatter with a bicycle kick goal off an assist from Ponce with 8:23 to go until intermission.
“We were outstanding in the first half,” Nelson said. “Delone stepped it up after halftime, was more competitive and we were just okay.”
Delone (3-4-2, 1-3-1) broke the shutout when Michael Carter scored off an assist from Dacosta Wivell with 37:09 remaining in the match.
Ponce pocketed his 14th goal of the campaign at the 23:56 mark off an assist from Salazar-Ruelas.
Biglerville (9-1, 6-0) has won nine straight matches and enjoyed a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal, but was outcornered, 4-2.
The Canners return to the pitch when they face fellow division unbeaten York Catholic on the road on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Squires are next in action on Monday when they host the Fighting Irish at 4 p.m.
“I expect a competitive match on Saturday and we’ve got to be ready to go,” Nelson said. “They’re undefeated in the league, so they’re going to be confident coming in. I expect them to come out and give us their best shot.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Goals: B-Guillaume Schmitz 3, Own Goal 2, Devan Ponce, Cam Tyson; DC-Michael Carter. Assists: B-Jesus Salazar-Ruelas 2, Juan Garcia, Kody Mendoza, Ponce; DC-Dacosta Wivell. Shots: B-7; DC-4. Corners: B-2; DC-4. Saves: B-Rodrigo Beltran (3), Luke Hartzel (0); DC-Liam Russell (2), Nic Holtz (0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.