CANNERS
Buy Now

Biglerville’s Guillaume Schmitz (left) dribbles during a game against Bermudian Springs last Saturday. On Thursday, Schmitz had a hat trick in the Canners’ 7-1 win over Delone Catholic. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Biglerville senior Guillaume Schmitz is an exchange student from Belgium who planned to play soccer, regardless of what high school he ended up at in the United States.

The pairing between team and player couldn’t be a better match, though, as Schmitz continued his top-notch season with a hat trick to lead the Canners to a 7-1 thrashing of Delone Catholic in YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer action Thursday afternoon at the Utz Soccer Fields in Hanover.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.