FOOTBALL
Bermudian Springs 43, York Tech 22
Savauri Shelton and Ricky Pacana rushed for two touchdowns each as the Eagles rolled past the Spartans Saturday.
Shelton led the charge for Berm (3-2) with 110 yards on a dozen carries, with scoring runs of 6 and 16 yards. Pacana’s afternoon included 75 yards on nine totes, with TD jaunts of 2 and 24 yards.
Eagle quarterback Jay Martinez was 6-for-8 passing for 67 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown strike to Matt Zelenski.
Bermudian hosts Littlestown (3-2) on Friday night in a battle of teams fighting for a spot in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs. The Eagles are fifth in the power rankings, one spot behind the Bolts, with the top four teams qualifying.
FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 1, Kennard-Dale 0
Alyssa Smith scored the game’s lone goal with 2:48 left to play as the Canners recorded a road victory on Saturday morning.
Biglerville (5-1-1) fought off five straight Ram penalty corners as time expired to seal the win.
Bermudian Springs 3, West York 2
The Eagles scored three unanswered goals to thwart an upset bid by the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Ella Benzel drew Berm (8-0) to within 2-1 before the half. Lillian Peters squared the game with a goal in the third period and Melanie Beall hit the winner at the 6:59 mark of the fourth.
Bermudian Springs 1 2 — 3
West York 2 0 — 2
Goals: BS-Ella Benzel, Lillian Peters, Melanie Beall; WY-Spadafora, Kunkle. Assists: BS-Eve Wilson, Beall. Shots: BS-21, WY-6. Corners: BS-15; WY-2. Saves: WY-Hartzell 12
BOYS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 3, Biglerville 2
The Canners rallied from a 3-0 hole but came up a goal short on Saturday.
Berm received tallies from Richard Manzo, Brett Laughman and Kyle Kuykendall before Canner Isiah Kuykendall found twine with 4:56 left in the half.
Eric Melchor-Cool pulled Biglerville to within a goal when he made good on a penalty kick at 16:28.
Berm keeper Dalton Reinert turned aside a dozen shots to secure the win while Canner keeper Antonio Slothour had 15 saves.
Biglerville 1 1 — 2
Bermudian Springs 3 0 — 3
Goals: Big-Isiah Kuykendall, Eric Melchor-Cool; BS-Richard Manzo, Brett Laughman, Kyle Kuykendall. Assists: BS-Israel Felipe, K. Kuykendall, Laughman. Shots: Big-15; BS-22. Corners: Big-8; BS-2. Saves: Big-Antonio Slothour 15; BS-12
York Catholic 5, Hanover 1
Kyle Garman scored on an assist from Brian Sanchez to put the Hawks on the board in Saturday’s loss to the Irish.
York Catholic 3 2 — 5
Hanover 1 0 — 1
Goals: YC-Smith 2, Oathout, Yinger, Strayer; H-Kyle Garman. Assists: YC-Oathout, Smith, Kelchaw, Macris; H-Brian Sanchez. Saves: YC-Weisser 1; H-John Ramirez 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 3, Biglerville 2
Hannah Chenault registered a pair of first-half goals as the Eagles turned back a determined Canner side on Saturday.
Bailey Oehmig and Jamylett Lua assisted the Chenault tallies before Avery Benzel provided a decisive third goal coming in the second half.
Brylee Rodgers put Biglerville on the board with a marker in the first half and Amahirani Zavala scored in the final moments of the second.
Gettysburg 3, West York 1
The Warriors picked up goals from Alivia Colgan, Amelia Michaels and Ella Santoyo to beat the Bulldogs and stay spotless on the season.
Lora Bertram and Maddy Gaydon were credited with assists in the win.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, William Penn 0
Emma Anderson served up eight aces from the stripe as the Colonials swept the Bearcats 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 on Saturday.
Lauren Robinson and Hannah Keller finished with four kills apiece for the Ox.
CROSS COUNTRY
Fairfield boys 20,
Bermudian Springs 39
Berm’s Nathan Taylor won Saturday’s race in 18:45 but six Green Knights followed to give Fairfield the team victory.
Levi Davis led the Fairfield pack with a runner-up effort in 18:51, six seconds behind Taylor.
Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider (20:01) won the girls’ race by a healthy margin over teammate Morgan Dennison, with Eagle Rebecca Durbin placing third.
The girls’ race was not scored.
Boys
Bermudian Springs: 1. Nathan Taylor 18:45, 8. Trevor Wiley 20:17, 9. Cole Stuart 20:19, 10. Parker Sanders 20:33, 11. Connor Shaw 20:56
Fairfield: 2. Levi Davis 18:51, 3. Gabe Schubring 19:14, 4. Matt Turner 19:32, 5. Camron Wiles 19:52, 6. Vincent Malpica 20:06
Girls
Fairfield: 1. Honey Strosnider 20:01, 2. Morgan Dennison 23:39, 7. Haley Hebenton 30:40
Bermudian Springs: 3. Rebecca Durbin 24:42, 4. Hannah Fletcher 25:18, 5. Kylee Oseen 28:07, 6. Madison Kuhn 28:14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.