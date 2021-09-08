It’s not the size of the team in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the team.
Okay, so I took some liberties with an old cliché but it applies to Jason Thurston’s small but talented band of Knights at Fairfield. I had a chance to get eyes on Thurston’s team last Friday thanks to Jeff Cook and the folks at Community Media, who televised the game.
What I saw was impressive.
Fairfield suited up just 18 players but went ahead and dropped 40 points on Eastern York in a convincing victory. The short-handed win was noteworthy in and of itself, but the fact that Fairfield hung 40 should not be lost on anyone, considering the last time the Knights did that was in 2018 when they put 47 points on York Tech.
Bullish Peyton Stadler keyed the run game with 124 punishing yards on 19 totes. Speedster Cody Valentine chipped in with 75 on just six carries. Dominic Smitley and Connor Joy combined for 64 yards on four attempts as the hosts controlled the line of scrimmage.
Andrew Koons hauled in a pivotal TD toss from Jake Myers just ahead of the first-half horn, keeping Eastern honest defensively.
And speaking of Koons, he’s been a ball magnet from his secondary spot with four interceptions in just two weeks. That type of ball-hawking performance is reminiscent of former Bermudian Springs standout Jacob Stimer who recorded nine picks in the 2008 season.
Fairfield pitched a shutout of sorts for the second straight week when it came to rush defense. The Knights held Eastern to minus-15 yards on the ground, and week after keeping Camp Hill in the negative column as well.
Granted, Eastern put up 349 yards through the air but that was on 44 attempts, the majority coming as the Golden Knights were in catch-up mode.
Up next for Fairfield is a non-conference tilt against St. James School out of Hagerstown. The Saints blasted Clear Spring last week, 60-12.
NO POINTS FROM NOX: Eight quarters in the books, no points allowed. New Oxford’s defense has been dominant through two weeks, blanking Bermudian Springs and East Pennsboro. The Ox is yielding an area-low 184 yard per game and has forced four turnovers.
The Colonials put up a wall at East Penn, giving up only 30 yards rushing. Junior Brittyn Eakins has been disruptive on defense while also doubling as the team’s top running option with 160 yards on 27 carries.
Jason Warner’s team faces a stern test on Friday when old nemesis South Western comes calling. The Mustangs are 2-0 under new head coach Tony Shermeyer, a Delone Catholic graduate. Shermeyer’s Steeds have moved away from a Wing-T in favor of a more wide-open attack. The early returns have been tremendous as South Western has outscored Milton Hershey and York Suburban 81-19 in its first two games.
FAILURE TO LAUNCH: Teams in the YAIAA-3 haven’t exactly roared off the starting line this fall. Collectively, the eight squads that comprise the division have combined for just three wins as we enter Week 3. Can’t say I saw that coming, especially with perennial title contenders Bermudian, Delone Catholic and Littlestown all sitting at 0-2.
The Eagles were in a defensive grinder against New Oxford in Week 1 before getting belted by a rugged Boiling Springs outfit last Friday. Those same Bubblers ambushed Littlestown 69-8 on opening night. The Bolts were poised to right the ship at Susquehannock before a turnover killed a potential game-winning score.
Giveaways have plagued Mike Lippy’s crew in the early going as they have committed an area-high seven turnovers in just two games.
Berm hosts Susky in what can’t be called a must-win game, but we’re getting close to it with nearly a third of the regular season in the books at the close of business on Friday night. The Eagles have yet to put a point on the scoreboard, but they’ve knocked on the door so many times their knuckles must be bleeding.
Going out on a not-so-thin limb here and saying that scoreless streak ends on Friday. Chanse Boyer leads the area with 228 yards rushing on a workhorse-like 42 carries, and Ricky Pacana is averaging 50 yards per game as well.
I expect Berm to lean on its backs and experienced offensive line to kickstart its season.
The goose egg in Delone’s win column came courtesy of Trinity and Lancaster Catholic, two programs seeking a return to glory on the District 3 playoff level. The Squires have run the ball well, going at a clip of 200 yards per game with Landen Eckert (38 carries, 167 yards) leading a balanced group of backs. Coltyn Keller (110 yards) and Dylan Staub (91) add more pop to a backfield that will be a handful when Y-3 begins next week.
CLEAN SLATE: It was a terrific start for Gettysburg in its non-conference meeting with Cedar Crest last week, as Tanner Newman displayed some nifty footwork in a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
The homestanding Falcons had their way from there, reeling off 45 unanswered points in a runaway win. The Warriors didn’t plan to dwell on the defeat, turning their attention to Friday’s home opener against Waynesboro. The Indians appear plenty capable after drubbing Red Lion last week, 47-14. That victory came on the heels of a 25-20 setback against Spring Grove on opening night.
Gettysburg has one of the top receivers in the Times Area as Andrew Gastley comes into the contest with eight grabs for 104 yards and a score. The Warriors also boast the top ground game at 205 yards per night.
STRENGTH IN NUMBERS: Biglerville’s delayed start to the season saw the Canners suit up less than 20 players at Camp Hill. An opening-night roster of 26 was trimmed to 18 due to COVID contact measures. The Canners took a hit on top of that when they lost two-way lineman Ryan Van Dyke, their only senior, to injury early in the first quarter.
Biglerville welcomes Kennard-Dale on Friday in its home opener.
GOOD GAME GONE: Another week, another tasty gridiron matchup wiped out due to COVID. On Wednesday, Bishop McDevitt announced that its game against Harrisburg on Saturday has been scratched.
Last week, York Catholic and Trinity had their highly-anticipated game wiped out for similar circumstances.
