Senior Mackenzie Tinner scored a career-high 18 points, but the 25th-ranked Gettysburg College women’s basketball team saw its winning streak snapped as Johns Hopkins University won 64-61 in a key Centennial Conference women’s basketball match-up Thursday evening in Bream Gym.
Johns Hopkins 14 14 24 12 — 64
Gettysburg 14 11 15 21 — 61
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Mackenzie Tinner ’22: 18 points, 6-14 FG, 6 rebounds
• Carly Rice ’22: 14 points, 5-11 FG, 4 rebounds
• Christina Richson ’22: 8 points, 4 rebounds
• Olivia Matto ’23: 8 points,
Johns Hopkins’ Top Performers
• Diarra Oden: 15 points, 3 rebounds
• Christine Corpuz: 13 points, 5-10 FG, 4 rebounds
• Jadyn Murray: 12 points, 5-10 FG, 4 rebounds
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Jadyn Murray scored the first four points for Johns Hopkins (19-2, 16-1 CC), but a 3-pointer by Rice sliced the lead down to one in the first minute of action. After that, Gettysburg propelled an 11-5 spurt that was capped by a Matto jumper to pull ahead 14-9 at 4:48. The Blue Jays went on to score five points with Christine Corpuz draining a three-pointer to tie the game at 14-14 at 2:01. The Bullets (19-3, 16-1 CC) struggled on the offensive end and did not tally another point in the stanza, while the Blue Jays were scoreless in the final two minutes. Rice knocked down two treys and paced Gettysburg with eight points.
• Second Quarter: Johns Hopkins opened the second stanza with an 8-2 run to gain a six-point edge (22-16) with seven minutes to go. A lay-up by Matto fueled a 6-0 run to tie the game at 22-all at 4:09. The two teams combined for nine points in the final four minutes, with five from the free throw line. Erin Walsh pushed the Blue Jays to a 28-23 edge off a made free throw at 1:11, but Mackenzie Szlosek made a lay-up as time was running out to cut the deficit down to three (28-25) at halftime.
• Third Quarter: Rice was feeling it from the floor as she went a perfect 3-for-3 to open the third stanza to tie the game at 31-31 at 7:19. The margin stayed two points or less until Johns Hopkins broke open a 9-0 run to lead 42-33. A Caitlyn Priore three-pointer put the Bullets within six points, but the Blue Jays used a 10-4 spurt to close out the stanza ahead 52-40. The visitors outscored the Bullets 24-15 and shot a quarter-best 64.3 percent (9-of-14) from the field
• Fourth Quarter: The Blue Jays maintained a double-figure margin with Jadyn Murray making it a 13-point game off a made lay-up at 7:39. From there, Gettysburg clawed its way back as Tinner accumulated eight points, with Richson adding two to slice the deficit down to five (60-55) with 4:33 on the clock. Much like the second stanza, seven of the final 10 combined points came from the charity stripe in the last four minutes. The Bullets continued to battle as Szlosek drilled a pair of made free throws with 56 seconds on the clock, and Richson hit a clutch trey in the final moments. However, it wasn’t enough for a comeback as the Blue Jays snapped the Bullets’ 12-game winning streak and undefeated conference record.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished 20-of-54 (37 percent) from the field, while Johns Hopkins went 21-of-49 (42.9 percent). The Bullets made 16-of-20 (80 percent) from the free throw line and sank five three-pointers.
• The Blue Jays outrebounded the Bullets 30-25.
• In the CC standings, both Gettysburg and Johns Hopkins hold a 16-1 league record and are followed by Haverford College (13-5), Washington College (10-7), Dickinson College (10-7).
• Johns Hopkins scored 17 points off second chance opportunities to Gettysburg’s nine.
• Tinner posted a career-high 18 points. Today also marked her fifth consecutive game in double-figure scoring and 13th on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.