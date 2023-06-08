Thanks a lot, Quebec!
From one American who may never again enjoy sitting by a campfire, or the smell of a wood-burning fireplace in the same way !
COLOSSAL CAT
As a kid, hooking into catfish at Knox’s upper part of Willoughby Run was always good fun.
It was less so for me later in life, days after unhooking my wife’s first-ever catty caught in a canal at North Fort Myers. The “sting” of one of its dorsal spines punctured and then swelled the knuckle of my index finger, and later created arthritic-like pain that lingered for months. The area still aches when I make a tight fist. (Although I don’t have much need to punch people these days.)
Fayetteville catfisherman Mike Wherley had some good and historic fun in mid-May, when he pulled a new state record flathead out of the Susquehanna River. The 46-year-old was fishing with buddy Walter “Tommy” Clark in the Lake Aldred section near Conestoga in Lancaster County, May 14.
According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), Wherley used a live rainbow trout for bait on a large circle hook, and a heavy-duty surf rod with 35-pound monofilament.
They were fishing a 50-foot-deep channel at 10 a.m. when three of four rods went bending.
There was a 30-pounder on the line, then Tommy brought in a 45-pounder that broke the net when they tried lifting it into the boat.
Wherley had been fishing the Susky for flatheads for 15 years and knew there were big fish in there. On the third active rod, Wherley had to battle the big one for 30 minutes. His arms started to cramp.
Until that moment, the state record was a 56-pound, 3-ounce flathead caught by a Philadelphia angler in the Schuylkill River in May 2020.
When Wherley had the fish boated, and confident he had a chance to beat the record, he and Clark kept catfish alive in a plastic tote with water and an aerator.
At nearby Columbia Bait and Tackle and on a certified scale, just before 4 p.m., Wherley’s flathead catfish was recorded as weighing 66 pounds, 6 ounces.
PFBC Waterways Conservation Officer Jeff Schmidt was on duty at the time of the catch and as is required for state record consideration, he verified the weight and species. WCO Schmidt was able to do an in-person inspection of the fish on site at the tackle shop. After the inspection, Schmidt accompanied Wherley to the Columbia River Park boat ramp where the live catfish was successfully released back into the river and swam away.
Wherley also completed a state record fish application which included color photographs and detailed information about the catch, which was thoroughly reviewed by the PFBC Division of Fisheries Management and later confirmed.
Now, Wherley may be after even bigger game. As for releasing the state record fish back into the river, Wherley said, “I’m a hundred-percent certain there are even bigger fish out there.”
A list of Pennsylvania record-holding fish, official rules and application can be found at fishandboat.com.
STILL MORE CWD
The web of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) continues to grow in Pennsylvania.
Since last July, the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) collected nearly 11,000 CWD samples from deer; 7,000 of those from hunter-harvested deer. To date, more than 400 wild deer tested positive for CWD, 243 of them harvested by hunters.
As with previous years, most of the deer that tested positive for CWD in the 2022-23 hunting season came from Disease Management Area 2 (DMA 2), in southcentral Pennsylvania, and were concentrated in the Established Area that covers portions of Bedford, Blair, Franklin, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties. This area has produced nearly 90 percent of Pennsylvania’s CWD-positives since the disease first was detected in Adams County in 2012.
The PGC selected three Containment Zones (CZs) last fall. CZs are areas with about a 1-mile radius, or the average size of a deer’s home range – around the location of a high priority CWD-positive deer. One in a completely new area or on the leading edge of CWD’s spread.
Landowners and hunters within CZs are offered additional opportunities to harvest deer that may have come into contact with the infected deer. These opportunities include both special regulations and extended hunting seasons.
Ear tags and GPS collars were placed on 32 captured deer in Bedford and Fulton counties last winter. If you find a tagged deer, call the number on the ear tags so samples can be collected.
In the meantime, this past season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 4A, one in three hunter-harvested adult deer (more than 1 year old) tested positive for CWD. This is up from just a year ago when it was one in five. CWD was also detected in a free-ranging wild deer on the east side of the Susquehanna River for the first time, in Dauphin County.
Changes to DMA boundaries that result from newly detected CWD-positives will be developed and announced later.
More information about CWD in Pennsylvania, including access to the CWD Surveillance Dashboard and the CWD Response Plan, is available at www.pgc.pa.gov/cwd.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Nothing to see here… Just a mama (bear) taking her kids to the pool on a hot day.” – Jessi
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
