GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mifflin County Tournament
Delone Catholic 48,
Red Lion 43
In an all-YAIAA final at Mifflin County on Thursday, it was the Squirettes left standing after their 48-43 victory over the Lions.
Delone (8-1) flew out of the gate to the tune of a 28-14 halftime lead. Reece Meckley and Kaitlin Schwarz combined for 11 points in the opening quarter.
Red Lion (6-4) pulled to within 36-31 entering the fourth but Delone, which has won seven straight games, rode Megan Jacoby’s eight points down the stretch to prevail. Jacoby led the Squirettes with 16, followed by Schwarz with a dozen and Meckley with 9.
Delone Catholic 16 12 8 12 – 48
Red Lion 9 5 17 12 – 46
Delone Catholic (48): Reece Meckley 4 0-2 9, Ella Hughes 1 4-5 6, Megan Jacoby 4 8-8 16, Brielle Baughman 1 3-5 5, Kaitlin Schwarz 5 2-5 12. Non-scorers: Robinson, Knobloch
Red Lion (46): Virata 4 2-5 11, Carr 1 0-1 2, Masser 2 0-0 6, Sechrist 1 0-0 3, Gordon-Bey 7 5-7 19, Axe 0 2-2 2
3-pointers: DC-Meckley; RL-Virata, Masser, Sechrist
Lebanon Tournament
Northern Lebanon 38,
New Oxford 36
Olivia Shutter poured in 19 of her game-high 23 points in the second half to spearhead a Viking rally in Thursday’s consolation game at Lebanon. Shutter helped Northern Lebanon overcome a 24-17 halftime deficit as her team outscored the Ox 21-12 in the second half.
The Colonials (2-7) saw Timberley Linebaugh lead the way with a dozen points, while Georgia Mummert and Kelbie Linebaugh chalked up nine and eight points, respectively.
Northern Lebanon 8 9 11 10 – 38
New Oxford 15 9 8 4 – 36
Northern Lebanon (38): Harris 0 3-4 3, Miller 1 1-4 3, Shutter 9 2-2 23, Weimer 2 4-6 9. Totals: 12 10-16 36
New Oxford (36): Kelbie Linebaugh 2 3-4 8, Sydney Flesch 0 0-1 0, Georgia Mummert 4 0-2 9, Timberley Linebaugh 5 0-2 12, Lily Myers 2 0-2 4, Lily Crabbs 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: McGregor. Totals: 14 4-13 36
3-pointers: NL-Shutter 3, Weimer; NO-K. Linebaugh, Mummert, T. Linebaugh 2
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
East Pennsboro Tournament
Littlestown 62,
East Pennsboro 46
Littlestown pocketed a tournament title before heading to the holiday break by pounding the homestanding Panthers in the finals of the East Pennsboro Tournament on Thursday.
The Thunderbolts (7-2), who have won six straight, were clicking on both ends as they built a 33-11 halftime lead. When the dust settled Christopher Meakin had 23 points on the stat sheet after drilling nine shots from the floor. Jake Bosley filled up the bucket with 17 points and Zyan Herr splashed three triples to finish with 11.
Littlestown 15 18 15 14 – 62
East Pennsboro 8 3 19 16 – 46
Littlestown (62): Caleb Unger 2 0-0 5, Lucas Denault 2 0-0 4, Jake Bosley 7 3-3 17, Cole Riley 1 0-0 2, Christopher Meakin 9 4-6 23, Zyan Herr 4 0-0 11. Non-scorers: Bossom, Thomas, Kamara, Thayer. Totals: 25 7-9 62
East Pennsboro (46): Laster 2 2-4 6, McCoy 8 1-3 18, Everett 2 1-2 5, Alami 1 0-0 2, Lay 4 0-0 10, Alexis 1 1-1 3, Boston 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 5-10 46
3-pointers: L-Unger, Meakin, Herr 3; EP-McCoy, Lay 2
York Catholic Tournament
York Catholic 52,
Delone Catholic 43
A 22-point fourth quarter in which five different players scored was the difference for the Irish as they pulled away from the Squires to a tourney title on Thursday.
York Catholic (6-2) was led by Jake Dallas with 16 points, a dozen coming after the intermission.
Delone (7-2), which had its three-game winning streak halted, saw Bryson Kopp continue his stellar season with a game-best 19 points. Kopp’s big game included a spotless 10-for-10 performance at the free throw line.
Gage Zimmerman sizzled for 16 points over the first three quarters, hitting a trio of 3-pointers.
Both teams combined to go 23-for-25 at the stripe.
Delone Catholic 10 11 10 12 – 43
York Catholic 12 7 11 22 – 52
Delone Catholic (43): Matt Grenchik 1 0-0 2, Aidan Wittmer 1 0-0 2, Cam Keller 1 0-0 2, Gage Zimmerman 6 1-2 16, Bryson Kopp 4 10-10 19, Aidan Bealmear 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: O’Brien, Dettinburn, Smith, Rebert. Totals: 13 13-14 43
York Catholic (52): Walker 3 6-7 13, Brennan 1 1-1 3, Forjan 4 0-0 8, McFadden 5 0-0 10, Dallas 6 3-3 16, Oathout 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 10-11 52
3-pointers: DC-Zimmerman 3, Kopp; YC-Walker, Dallas
WRESTLING
Neil Turner
Memorial Holiday Classic
Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee placed second at 139 pounds to post the best showing among Times Area wrestlers on Thursday at Conestoga Valley.
Mingee edged Daniel Williams of Delaware Military Academy in the semifinals, 7-5, to advance to the championship round. There, he was blanked by Central Dauphin junior Gavin Reynolds, 5-0.
Reynolds was one of four champions for the Rams, who went 4-for-5 in the finals on their way to easily winning the team race.
Mingee’s teammate, Tanner Rock, battled to a fourth-place finish at 172. Rock won his first two consolation bouts of the tournament by fall before edging Aboul Akala of Conestoga Valley, 7-6. That win pushed Rock into the bronze bout, where he dropped a 3-1 nod to Caden Finck of Montgomery.
New Oxford’s Jerry Dattoli also came home fourth after going 4-2 at 127 pounds. Dattoli was stopped in the semis by CD’s Liam Flanagan, 8-4. He rebounded with a 6-4 decision in the consy semifinals before falling to Tyler Adams of Central York, 15-1.
Neil Turner
Memorial Holiday Classic
Thursday - Conestoga Valley
Team: 1. Central Dauphin 241.0, 2. Central York 162.0, 3. Shikellamy 139.0, 4. Delaware Military Academy 137.5, 5. Montgomery 126.0, 6. Salesianum 124.0, 7. Mifflin County 111.0, 8. Jersey Shore 109.0, 9. LaSalle College 107.0, 10. Penn Manor 102.5, 20. Littlestown 61.5, 25. New Oxford 52.5, 31. Delone Catholic 25.0
5th Place
107-Keares (Central York) inj. def. Zitofsky (St. Georges Tech), 2:25; 114-Hitchcock (Central Dauphin) p. Parenti, 3:36; 121- Swisher (Bellefonte) d. Ferree (Central Dauphin), 4-2; 127-Davis (Salesianum) d. Morley (Conestoga Valley), 5-1; 133-Schorr (Central Dauphin) d. Barone (Fishburne Military), 4-0; 139-Keener (Shikellamy) p. Weaver (Bellefonte), 2:44; 145-Ulderich (Berlin Brothersvalley) inj. def. Wagner (Fishburne Military); 152-Shumaker (Methacton) d. Wiley (LaSalle College), 4-2; 160-Costella (Waynesboro) bye over Spindler (Pittston Area); 172-Akala (Conestoga Valley) d. Aurand (Mifflin County), 4-3; 189-Gloc (Salisbury) p. Zona (Muhlenberg), 4:12; 215-Rebuck (Shikellamy) p. Bellanca (Muhlenberg), 4:11; 285-DeNigris (Delaware Military) d. Mushkundiani (Fishburne Military), 7-0
3rd Place
107-Adams (York Suburban) md. Hersh (LaSalle College), 9-0; 114- Homan (Hamburg) d. Wagner (Montgomery), 3-1 SV1; 121- Durst (Berlin Brothersvalley) d. Mundy (Delaware Military), 7-4; 127-Adams (York Suburban) md. Jerry Dattoli (New Oxford), 15-1; 133-Long (Central York) inj. def. Aumiller (Mifflin County); 139-Williams (Delaware Military) md. Warchol (Exeter Twp.), 11-3; 145-Dillon (Central York) d. Cunningham (Mifflin County), 2-0; 152-Kearns (Mifflin County) d. Beers (Central Dauphin), 8-2; 160-Wetzel (Shikellamy) d. Schaeffer (Mifflin County), 3-1 SV1); 172-Finck (Montgomery) d. Tanner Rock (Littlestown), 3-1; 189-Rogers (Penn Manor) d. Bingerman (Hershey), 5-0; 215-Packer (Jersey Shore) d. Mathias (Berlin Brothersvalley), 1-0; 285-Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep) p. Cancro (Methacton), 1:42
Championship Finals
107-Beard (Central Dauphin) md. Heywood (Radnor), 16-2; 114-Boland (Penn Manor) d. Reed (Shikellamy), 14-10; 121-B. Harer (Montgomery) p. Clawson (Penn Manor), 1:45; 127- Weiss (Jersey Shore) d. Flanagan (Central Dauphin), 9-2; 133-McGregor (Shikellamy) d. Borja (Exeter Twp.), 5-0; 139-Reynolds (Central Dauphin) d. Cameron Mingee (Littlestown), 5-0; 145-Repos (Central Dauphin) d. Everitt (Pittston Area), 5-1; 152-C. Harer (Montgomery) md. Davis (Central York), 15-5; 160-Garvick (Central Dauphin) md. Morrissey (LaSalle College), 9-0; 172-Myers (Central York) tf. Bauder (Jersey Shore), 3:26 (17-2); 189-Miller (Salesianum) p. Moaney (Delaware Military), 5:53; 215-Agresti (Salesianum) d. August (Delaware Military), 7-1; 285-Miller (Salisbury Twp.) p. Scully (Central York), 1:49
Trojan Wars at
Chambersburg H.S.
Gettysburg pushed four wrestlers into the quarterfinals of the MyHOUSE Trojan Wars on Thursday at Chambersburg.
William Yordy (107), Isaiah Jackson (121), Jaxon Townsend (160) and Tyler Withers (189) went unscathed in opening-day action of the 50-team event. Gettysburg is one of seven teams with four quarterfinalists apiece, and only one of three District 3 squads, joining Boiling Springs and Trinity.
South Carroll leads with six wrestlers still alive in the winner’s bracket, but is tied for sixth in the team standings. Host Chambersburg tops the massive field with 99.5 points, followed by West Perry (97.0), Warrior Run (90.5), Burgettstown (78.5) and Southern Columbia (77.0).
Yordy scored one of the day’s biggest upsets when he took down No. 2 Caleb Haney of St. Christopher’s in the third round, 3-2. Yordy, who won by fall in his previous bout, faces unbeaten Will Detar of Trinity in Friday’s quarters.
Jackson followed up a 12-2 major decision with a 7-3 nod that now puts him opposite second-seeded Lucas Frye of Baldwin.
Townsend and Withers avoided Day 1 drama by posting two pins apiece. Townsend was on the mat for less than four total minutes in going 2-0. He’ll meet West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk in the quarters. Townsend won their meeting at the Carlisle Tournament earlier this season, 6-2.
Withers won by fall in :53 and 2:36 to set up a bout against top-seeded Dustin Gue of Skyline.
Warriors Gabriel Pecaitis (139) and Dalton Redden (152) remain in medal contention. Pecaitis was upended by Warrior Run freshman Regan Milheim in the third round, 9-3. Redden also lost in Round 3 but rebounded with a technical fall in the consolations.
Gettysburg sits in eighth place overall with 74.5 points.
Biglerville has a pair of wrestlers going in the consolations in Joey Ney (145) and Mason Mentzer (215). Following a bye, Ney won by fall before being pinned by No. 2 Patrick Jordon of New Kent (Va.). The Canner then won by fall in his consy bout.
Mentzer fell by 4-1 decision in his first action on Thursday but grinded out a 3-1 win in sudden victory in the consolations. He then won by pin to remain in the mix for a podium finish.
