BOYS BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 48, Camp Hill 45
The Squires carried a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, but had to hold on for a narrow victory over the host Lions in a non-divisional boys basketball matchup Thursday night.
Aidan Bealmear connected four times from beyond the arc and scored all 14 of his points in the first half. Bryson Kopp tossed in nine points, while Cam Keller pitched in with seven.
Delone 13 14 14 7 — 48
Camp Hill 10 13 8 14 — 45
Delone Catholic (48): Aidan Wittmer 2 1-2 6, Cam Keller 2 2-3 7, Gage Zimmerman 0 3-4 3, Bryson Kopp 2 5-8 9, Brady Dettinburn 1 0-0 2, Braden Smith 0 1-2 1, Luke Rebert 3 0-0 6, Aidan Bealmear 5 0-0 14. Non-scorers: Matt Grenchik, Brayden Clabaugh. Totals: 15 12-19 48.
Camp Hill (45): Buxton 4 0-0 9, Kennedy 3 0-0 7, Latkins 2 0-0 5, Long 4 0-0 8, Corbin 1 0-0 2, Ellis 7 0-4 14. Totals: 21 0-4 45.
Three-Pointers: DC — Bealmear 4, Wittmer, Keller; CH — Buxton, Kennedy, Latkins.
