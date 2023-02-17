Jalen Benjamin scored 26 points, including a clutch turnaround jumper in the closing seconds, to power Mount St. Mary’s to a 70-66 victory over Niagara at Knott Arena on Friday night. The win moves the Mount to 9-18 overall and 5-11 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference this season.

Xavier Lipscomb scored on a putback of his own miss with 2:24 remaining to give the Mount a 65-58 lead and then regained possession after Benjamin drew a charge. The Mount, however, turned the ball over and Niagara’s Noah Thomasson connected on a pair of free throws to make it 65-60. Benjamin was off the mark on a step-back jumper with a minute left, and Joe Kasperzyk converted a traditional three-point play with 42.1 seconds on the clock to make it a two-point game.

