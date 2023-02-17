Jalen Benjamin scored 26 points, including a clutch turnaround jumper in the closing seconds, to power Mount St. Mary’s to a 70-66 victory over Niagara at Knott Arena on Friday night. The win moves the Mount to 9-18 overall and 5-11 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference this season.
Xavier Lipscomb scored on a putback of his own miss with 2:24 remaining to give the Mount a 65-58 lead and then regained possession after Benjamin drew a charge. The Mount, however, turned the ball over and Niagara’s Noah Thomasson connected on a pair of free throws to make it 65-60. Benjamin was off the mark on a step-back jumper with a minute left, and Joe Kasperzyk converted a traditional three-point play with 42.1 seconds on the clock to make it a two-point game.
On the ensuing possession, Benjamin got into the lane, and hit a tough turnaround jumper with 16.5 seconds remaining to put the Mountaineers ahead, 67-63. After a Niagara timeout, Benjamin blocked a Kasperzyk three-pointer with George Tinsley collecting the rebound. Tinsley was fouled, and he hit both free throw attempts to make it a six-point advantage. Thomasson kept it interesting, draining a three-pointer with 5.9 seconds left, and Niagara fouled Lipscomb. The junior guard hit the first of two free throws to make it a four-point lead to seal the win.
Benjamin’s 26-point effort is his third 20-point game over the Mount’s past four contests, averaging 21.8 points over the four-game span. Benjamin finished 9-for-18 from the field and 6-of-7 at the foul line. Tinsley added 17 points and seven rebounds in the victory, his second-best scoring effort of the year. Thomasson scored 17 of his team-high 21 points in the second half to lead Niagara while Kasperzyk tallied a season-high 17 points and team-high six rebounds off the bench.
In the opening half, Benjamin and Tinsley combined to score all the points in an 11-0 run to give the Mount a 19-13 advantage. Tinsley capped the run with a three-pointer with 6:20 left in the opening 20 minutes. The Purple Eagles responded with an 8-to-2 run to even the score, but the Mount countered with a 7-0 run to rebuild the lead. Frantisek Barton started the run with a free throw, Dola Adebayo hit a three-pointer, andDeandre Thomas a jumper for a 28-21 margin with 1:22 left in the half. It was 30-26 after Niagara’s Sam Iorio converted a traditional three-point play, but Benjamin closed the half with a three-pointer at the buzzer for a 33-26 advantage.
The Mount scored the first four points of the second half to take its biggest lead of the contest, 37-26, with 18:29 remaining. Leading 39-29, the Mount saw Niagara rattle off 10 unanswered points to tie the game. Iorio and Kasperzyk each hit threes to start the run that was capped by back-to-back Thomasson buckets. Thomasson hit a step-back jumper with 11:22 left to give Niagara a 43-41 advantage.
The Mountaineers countered with a Tinsley drive that tied the score, and Benjamin put the Mountaineers back ahead with a traditional three-point play. After a Niagara miss, Jedy Cordilia finished a lob pass from Benjamin to make it 48-43 with 9:29 on the clock. From there, the Mountaineers were able to maintain the lead with Tinsley connecting for a three-point play and a 63-56 advantage with 3:18 on the clock, setting up the closing action.
Mount St. Mary’s shot 48.0 percent from the field in the game and 6-of-13 (.462) from three-point range. The Mount added a 16-for-20 (.800) effort at the charity stripe while holding a 29-to-27 edge on the boards. Niagara finished the game shooting 45.1 percent overall, but was just 7-of-24 (.292) form beyond the three-point arc.
The Mount continues its three-game homestand on Sunday, February 19, when Canisius visits Knott Arena for a 2:00 p.m. matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.