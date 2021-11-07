Gettysburg College put in its best effort to end the longest winning streak in NCAA Division III history, but top-ranked Johns Hopkins University rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim the final two sets and escape out of the Centennial Conference women’s volleyball semifinals Saturday afternoon inside Goldfarb Gym.
Gettysburg (15-9) 18 27 27 9 9
Johns Hopkins (28-0) 25 25 25 25 15
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Zanze Kuba-McCoy ’23: 18 Kills, 11 Digs, 4 Aces
• Jordyn Horowitz ’22: 14 Kills, 9 Digs
• Chelsea O’Leary ’24: 18 Digs
• Sarah Ellis ’22: 26 Assists, 6 Digs
• Sophie Nasir ’25: 20 Assists, 10 Digs
• Ingrid Bayer ’22: 4 Blocks, Ace
Johns Hopkins’ Top Performers
• Simone Bliss: 13 Kills
• Danielle Norman: 13 Kills, 8 Digs
• Eleni Panagopoulos: 10 Kills, 3 Blocks
• Elayna Williams: 10 Kills
• Sarah Khan: 21 Digs
• Natalie Aston: 50 Assists, 13 Digs, 2 Aces
Match Summary
• First Set: Coming off a dominating three-set win over Franklin & Marshall College in the conference playoff opener on Wednesday night, Gettysburg showed no fear in the face of the defending national champs and rolled out to a 10-6 lead following an ace by sophomore Callie Pidoriano. A kill and ace from Kuba-McCoy kept the lead at four (15-11), but Johns Hopkins turned in five of the next six points to force a tie at 16-16. After Gettysburg took a 17-16 lead, the hosts scored nine of the final 10 points to claim the opening set.
• Second Set: Gettysburg once again established an early lead at 7-3 following back-to-back aces by Kuba-McCoy and a bad set by the hosts. Johns Hopkins eventually worked its way back to the front at 16-14 and led 19-16 after a service error by the Bullets and a pair of aces by Roxy Karrer. The visitors refused to go away, scoring seven of the next nine points and forcing two timeouts by the Blue Jays. The pause appeared to give the edge back to Johns Hopkins with a three-point spurt to set things up for the final point, but Kuba-McCoy knocked down a kill to tie the match. Tied at 25-all, the junior outside hitter took things into her own hands with a kill and ace to close out a 27-25 win.
• Third Set: Gettysburg and Johns Hopkins were tied 16 times in the third set. The Bullets took a 12-9 lead after a four-point run, but the Blue Jays came right back with three points to tie the score. Once again the visitors managed to grab a decent lead at 18-14 following a kill from Horowitz, only to see the hosts storm back with six of the next seven points to take a 20-19 lead. The two teams were tied six times over the remainder of the match. Bliss helped Johns Hopkins escape set point once with a kill to tie the score at 25, but Horowitz put the Bullets back in front and Bayer polished off the set with an ace.
• Fourth Set: After two grueling back-and-forth affairs, Gettysburg was unable to gain momentum in the fourth set as Johns Hopkins hit a match-high .429 and knocked down 14 kills on only 28 attempts. The Blue Jays took a 7-2 lead on a kill by Portale and led 18-6 following a 9-1 run. Bliss and Norman capped the win with back-to-back kills.
• Fifth Set: Playing its first five-set affair against a conference foe in three years, Johns Hopkins carried the momentum into the fifth set by leaping out to a 9-2 lead. Gettysburg fought off match-point four times before a kill by Lauren Anthony sealed the decision.
By the Numbers
• Johns Hopkins led the way in kills (65-51) and blocks (7-5), while Gettysburg finished with more aces (8-6). Both teams put up 68 digs.
• The last Centennial team to take Johns Hopkins to five sets was Franklin & Marshall in the 2018 regular season finale. The Blue Jays have only been forced to play five sets three times since that contest.
• Johns Hopkins extended its Division III record for consecutive victories to 63. The Blue Jays have not lost since the NCAA second round in 2018. Johns Hopkins will aim for its fifth consecutive conference title against Haverford College on Sunday at 1 p.m.
• Kuba-McCoy recorded her 20th contest with double-figure kills and her 14th double-double (kills-digs). The junior outside hitter averaged 3.88 kills per set this season, which is the best mark by a Gettysburg player since Jessica Cortese ’04 averaged 4.2 kills per set in 2003.
• Bayer posted her 11th consecutive contest with three or more blocks. She finished the year as the Centennial Conference leader in blocking with 1.04 per set. That last Bullet to average over one block per set was Nicole Burns ’11 in 2010 (1.3). Burns was also the last Gettysburg player to lead the CC in blocking.
• Bayer, Ellis, and Horowitz closed out their collegiate careers in strong fashion on Saturday. The trio helped Gettysburg reach the postseason for the first time in eight years and led the team to a 46-28 record in three full seasons.
