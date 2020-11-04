The New Oxford field hockey team lost just once in the regular season, going 11-1 and securing the No. 2 seed in the District 3 Class 2A playoffs.
The Colonials reward? A date with perennial powerhouse Hershey, whose only losses on the year came to top-seed Palmyra, as well as Class 3A top-seed Lower Dauphin, both powerhouses in their own right.
Despite a relentless effort and a supportive home crowd, the Trojans left Wednesday night’s matchup with a 7-0 victory, ending what was a historically good season for New Oxford.
“We knew coming in they were going to be tough,” Colonials coach Tonya Lardarello said. “But when you’re at this stage, everybody’s going to be tough. But my girls played their butts off tonight and I can’t be more proud of them.”
The Trojans, meanwhile, came in wanting to make a statement.
“We had a lot to prove coming in ranked seventh,” Trojans coach Bri Price said after the game. “We have hard competition throughout the season and, you know, we’ve had some tough losses during the season. So we have a lot to prove and we always take the postseason as if it’s a brand new season.”
The Trojans (10-4) took control early and never gave it back after the opening whistle. They peppered New Oxford goaltender Morgan Scott to the tune of 27 shots on goal. Scott was up to the test early, but Emily Beitzer broke the deadlock with 6:55 remaining in the first quarter off a scramble following a penalty corner.
The Colonials (11-2) fought back and Carrie Bair provided them with a couple of good opportunities, but then the Hershey counter-attack showed up. After sustained pressure from New Oxford, freshman Katelyn Strawser broke loose at the other end and made it 2-0 with just under three minutes left in the half.
“That second goal was really tough,” New Oxford coach Tonya Lardarello said. “We felt like we were playing pretty well after going down 1-0 and then they came back and got a second while we were pressuring.”
Both teams started the second quarter with opportunities, but it was Strawser again who found the back of the cage with 9:04 remaining in the first half to make it 3-0.
“She’s got a really good feel for the game for someone so young,” Price said of the freshman. “She’s always in good positions and when she gets there she’s very calm and a good goalscorer.”
Senior Ashley Arnold netted a fourth goal with under five minutes remaining in the half and the Trojans went into the break in full control.
“We always want to come out and start fast,” Price said. “Our goal is always to get two goals in the first quarter and especially when you’re on the road you want to grab that momentum. I think we did a good job of that today and our girls kept the intensity up all game.”
Katana Nelson and Riley Welsch added tallies of their own in the third quarter to put the game away before Strawser finished off her hat trick in the fourth quarter, hammering home the final goal of the contest.
Despite the loss, Scott was momentous in goal for the Colonials She finished with 20 saves on 27 shots, drawing the attention of Hershey coaches who came over after the contest to commend her performance.
“Morgan was incredible for us and she’s been that way for us all year, really,” Lardarello said. “They kept coming at her and coming at her and she did everything she could to keep us in it.”
New Oxford finishes the season with an 11-2 record and as the YAIAA-2 champion. Lardarello said afterward that despite the loss, she’s proud of how far the team and program have come.
“This group, and particularly this group of seniors is really special,” she said. “They stepped into starting positions as only sophomores and have been leaders for us their entire time here.”
Hershey 2 2 2 1 — 7
New Oxford 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: H -Katelyn Strawser 3, Katana Nelson 1, Riley Welsch 1, Ashley Arnold 1, Emily Beitzel 1. Saves: H-Taryn Dinello 4; NO-Morgan Scott 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.