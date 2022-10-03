For the first time since 2006, Bermudian Springs will not win a division championship in field hockey.
Littlestown made sure of that on a chilly Monday evening.
The Thunderbolts, laser-focused and unflappable, dealt the homestanding Eagles a 2-0 defeat that put them in the driver’s seat for the YAIAA-3 title. At least until they hosts Biglerville (6-1-1) in what amounts to a winner-take-all showdown on Wednesday.
“The good news is that we control our own destiny, we’re not waiting for someone else to beat them,” said Bolt head coach Sara Lawyer of Wednesday’s title clash. “Obviously there is going to be a lot of emotions and a lot of excitement, but it’s just another game.”
While Littlestown (9-3-0, 7-1-0 Y3) is looking to lock down its first division crown since 2019, Bermudian (6-7-1, 5-2-1 Y3) sits in unfamiliar territory. The Eagles have claimed division championships in 17 of the last 18 years, including the last 15 straight, but are out of the title chase.
“We needed to win tonight to win the division, and we didn’t do that,” said Berm head coach Kristen Zehr. “We made a list of things we wanted to do in order to beat them today, and we fell short in a couple of those.”
Littlestown coolly withstood a strong opening push from the hosts before settling in and slowly swinging things to its side of the field. The Bolts earned five penalty corners in the final six minutes of the opening quarter, setting the stage for what would be a decisive second stanza.
After a corner generated a pair of shots that Eagle keeper Addie Madara kicked aside, Littlestown lined up for yet another golden scoring opportunity. This time they cashed in when Kamryn Bittle hit a bomb from just inside the top of the circle to break the ice. Bittle’s blast left a vapor trail as it smashed into the back of the cage with 5:14 left in the opening half.
Three minutes later, Littlestown doubled its advantage when, following a brief scrum in the front of the cage, Emmy Nunemaker shoved the ball past Madara to make it 2-0.
Bermudian tried to answer coming out of the intermission but was unable to solve Bolt keeper Taytum Lombardi, who finished with a couple of big-time stops on attempts by Berm ace Melanie Beall.
“Taytum is a tremendous goalie, she’s always really solid for us back there,” said Lawyer. “I don’t think we give her enough credit because she’s made some of the games for us this season.”
The Bolts strung together five consecutive corners during a stretch in the latter stages of the third period but the Eagles, paced by Ella Benzel and Madara, were up to the task. Madara finished with 13 stops to keep her team within striking distance.
Beall went on a blazing run up the sideline that earned Berm a pair of corners in the final moments of the period but Lombardi kept the goose egg intact.
Playing at their best while Berm was at full strength was important, said Lawyer, whose team blanked Berm 4-0 on Sept 15th, a day after Beall sustained what was believed to be a season-ending injury.
“This was really where we were going to make a statement, much more than the first game,” said Lawyer.
In order to do that, the Bolts had to match Berm’s team speed. They did that, and then some, with Giana Grelli and Bailey Rucker bracketing Beall.
The Eagle senior, who is bound for Lock Haven, was held in check as Littlestown blanked Bermudian for the second time this season.
“Giana was to be over Melanie all over the field,” said Lawyer. “Bailey helped tag-team with that to prevent those breakaways. That speed really helped take her out of the game and act as an equalizer.”
Also factoring in the key win was the play of junior Kelsey McClintock, who was rock-solid on the right side. McClintock controlled that third of the field from one end to the other, shutting down Eagle advances while also triggering Ltown surges.
“We have been talking to her about putting it on her stick and going,” said Lawyer. “She does a lot of little moves, and we’re trying to tell her, make one good move and take your space. I think she did that well tonight.”
Littlestown kept the pedal down over the remainder of the game, earning five more corners to hold a 19-6 edge in that department. Berm’s best shot to break the shutout came with 3:15 remaining on a corner but Lombardi raced out of the cage and did a slide-save, kicking the ball out of the circle and the Eagles out of the division race.
The Bolts may have helped halt another streak, as the Eagles are now several spots outside of the District 3 Class 1A cutline with four games remaining. Bermudian has qualified for the district players each year since 2004.
“I felt like we played flat during the two goals that they scored on,” said Zehr, who noted McClintock and Grelli for their sterling play. “In the first three quarters I was happy with how we played. The fourth quarter could’ve been stronger.”
In addition to the divisional implications surrounding Wednesday’s tilt, Littlestown is also looking to fortify its standing in the D3-1A pecking order. The Bolts were ninth at 9-3 overall, with the top eight earning a home game in the opening round.
“This was really important for where we were for districts; we were hoping to get another win because we have a lot of tough games coming up to finish out the season,” said Lawyer. “We’ve been talking to the girls about playing a full 60 minutes of hockey. I don’t know if we got a full 60 minutes tonight, but I think we got a good 55 minutes. We’ve told them, ‘if you play all 60 minutes to the best of your ability, we’re going to be good.’”
Littlestown 0 2 0 0 – 2
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 0 – 0
Goals: L-Kamryn Bittle, Emmy Nunemaker. Assists: L-Giana Grelli, Bailey Rucker. Shots: L-15; BS-5. Corners: L-19; BS-6. Saves: L-Taytum Lombardi 4; BS-Addie Madara 13. JV: Littlestown 6, Bermudian Springs 1
