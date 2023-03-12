It was the beginning of one journey and the end of another, but both paths intersected on the podium at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Freshman Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus has only begun his scholastic career while senior Tyler Withers saw his come to a close. The Bermudian Springs freshman and Gettysburg senior had vastly different experiences at the Giant Center over a three-day stretch, but both talented grapplers left Hershey only after stepping up onto the podium and having a medal from the PIAA Wrestling Championships placed over their neck.
And both exited after having their hands raised in their respective final bouts of the tournament.
Yacoviello-Andrus capped a remarkable run of six consecutive consolation victories to place third at 127 pounds in the 2A tournament. Withers capped his incredible senior season with a fifth-place standing at 189 pounds in Class 3A.
Yacoviello-Andrus (45-6) didn’t get the opportunity to claim bronze the way he wanted, as Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey was forced to default with a knee injury in the second period of their bout on Saturday afternoon.
Bainey, a three-time medalist committed to American University, won a scramble to go up 3-0. As Yacoviello-Andrus attempted to work free, Bainey yelled out in pain and the bout was halted. Bainey was visibly distraught when it was determined he could no longer continue.
“He had his leg in and I tried to knee slide and stand up, and I sat down on his leg and the whole thing just popped,” said Yacoviello-Andrus. “I was about to tell the ref to stop because that’s not normal. I felt and heard it, it was bad. I hate winning like that. I want to wrestle the whole match and win fairly.”
While not the exclamation point he desired, Yacoviello-Andrus had an unreal run through his bracket. After dropping a 6-1 decision to eventual champ Cooper Hornack of Burrell, the Eagle reeled off six straight wins, defeating three regional champions. In the process he became the first Bermudian Springs freshman to earn a state medal.
“It’s surreal,” he said. “Being down there in that parade of champions – I’ve seen that for 10 or 12 years. To be in it, on the floor, it’s awesome. Win six matches in a row, my thought was maybe I’ll get sixth at best, and I’m cool with just placing. I’m real happy with my performance – I think I wrestled better than I ever have.”
A year after failing to qualify a wrestler for the regional tournament, Bermudian has a state medalist in Yacoviello-Andrus. He plans on being a big part of the reason Berm returns to its winning ways.
“Last year kids weren’t happy and it wasn’t going the way everyone wanted it to go,” he said. “This year, my dad helps out coaching and I started helping out with the little kids more. There’s a ton of them here to support me and I’m glad they’re getting to see this.”
After his final bout on Friday, Yacoviello-Andrus joked about having French fries as soon as his tournament concluded. He even went so far as to write down the food he planned to devour with no more weigh-ins were in his immediate future.
“I’m going to get fries up there,” he said, pointing to the Giant Center concourse, “and then I’m going to Five Guys.”
Withers (43-5) went out in fitting fashion by pinning Dean Bechtold of Owen J. Roberts in their fifth-place bout on Saturday night. It was the 33rd pins of the season for Withers, which stands as a program record.
It was also fitting that if just one Warrior was to bring a state medal back to Gettysburg, it was Withers who emerged as the team leader.
“The aspect of what our program does and the opportunities it provides for kids, not just on the mat but the off mat, I think Tyler Withers is the epitome of Gettysburg wrestling,” said Warrior head coach Chris Haines.
Withers wasn’t a sure-fire prospect coming up through the Gettysburg ranks, In fact, Haines said just the opposite.
“Here’s a kid that comes out in fifth or sixth grade, is awkward, lacks confidence and doesn’t do well in school,” he said.
On the wrestling side of things, Withers had a non-descript debut as a freshman, posting a 20-16 record and failing to get out of districts at 120 pounds. It was much of the same the following season when he went 19-10 at 145.
A light bulb went on from there, however, and not just on the mat. Withers grew to 172 pounds and posted 29 pins while putting up a 38-8 record as part of a powerhouse lineup. The improvement continued this season as Withers topped the 100-win mark for his career, finishing at 120-39.
“By senior year he’s a state medalist, has a great GPA and colleges are talking to him,” Haines said of Withers’ development. “He’s put himself in a position where athletically, academically and socially he gets to move on. It’s all from hard work and dedication. It’s what we push for as Gettysburg wrestling.”
Withers started Saturday with a bang, stuffing Caleb Marzolino of Abington Heights in 2:55. The finishing move was a trademark cradle, something the Warriors are known for and something Withers has turned into a fine art.
“Confidence,” Haines said of the key to Withers’ pinning prowess. “People say, it’s Gettysburg, here come the cradles.’ Yeah, stop them. If you’re confident with it you’ll be successful with it.”
Withers dropped a rematch with Jersey Shore’s Hadyn Packer in the fifth round of consolations, halting his state winning streak which had reached three bouts. Withers used a big lift for a takedown and 2-0 lead in the opening frame.
Packer, a Rutgers commit, went to work in the second period with Withers on bottom. An arm-bar tilt produced three nearfall points before Packer (138-33 career) switched off to a near-side cradle and got the fall.
Packer had defeated Withers on Thursday, 6-3.
Wrestling for fifth place later that day, Withers decked Bechtold early in the second period of a scoreless bout.
Gettysburg’s climb to becoming one of District 3’s elite 3A programs has been aided by senior leadership each season. Withers continued that lineage, doing so by example.
“He steps on the mat and leads by showing this is how we pin people,” said Haines. “He’s always been able to set that tone. He’s not a big vocal leader; he’s more of the fun guy type thing, all in a positive way. Without a doubt he’s meant a lot to our program over the years.”
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
