It was the beginning of one journey and the end of another, but both paths intersected on the podium at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Freshman Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus has only begun his scholastic career while senior Tyler Withers saw his come to a close. The Bermudian Springs freshman and Gettysburg senior had vastly different experiences at the Giant Center over a three-day stretch, but both talented grapplers left Hershey only after stepping up onto the podium and having a medal from the PIAA Wrestling Championships placed over their neck.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.