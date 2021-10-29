Delone Catholic needed to beat Hanover and have Littlestown defeat Fairfield in order to move past the Knights in the District 3 Class 1A power rankings and clinch a spot in the upcoming district playoffs.
The Squires held up their end of the bargain as they took down Hanover, 8-0, in YAIAA-3 football action on a rainy, windy night at Sheppard and Myers Stadium in Hanover.
Littlestown held up its end, as well, chopping down Fairfield, 28-7.
“(Littlestown head coach) Mike Lippy is a great buddy of mine and he did a big favor for the Squires tonight,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said. “I didn’t want to distract him from preparing his team this week, but I was definitely rooting for Littlestown tonight. I root for them all the time, except for the week that we’re playing them, truthfully.”
Delone (6-4, 6-1) had to stave off two late scoring chances by the Nighthawks to walk away victorious.
“I didn’t want to be up by just eight late in the fourth quarter, but there we were. Fortunately, we survived,” Zortman said. “We gritted out a ballgame that we certainly didn’t play well in. But our guys and their guys fought all night long.”
Hanover’s first chance to pull closer came following a 26-yard hookup from Chase Roberts to Bryan Karst on 4th-and-5 to the DC 11 with just over five minutes to go.
A few plays later though, Ryder Noel picked off Roberts’ attempt in the back right corner of the end zone with 4:13 left.
Delone faced a 3rd-and-7 from its own 23 when Coltyn Keller went around the left end and stayed in bounds for a 25-yard gain as the clock ticked below three minutes remaining.
The Squires gained another first down a minute later and appeared poised to run the clock out before a fumble gave the hosts new life.
Sage Hartlaub fell on the loose pigskin at Hanover’s 35 with 1:35 left.
Then facing a 4th-and-10 at the Delone 47, Roberts hit Mitchell Brown on a seam route to the Delone 10 as just over a minute showed on the clock.
Hanover (3-6, 2-4) was unable to get any closer and when Roberts’ try to the right side of the endzone fell incomplete with four ticks left, the visitors could exhale.
Roberts came into the game with 1,837 passing yards to go with 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. But the poor weather conditions on Friday certainly affected the junior signal caller and his receivers.
The Nighthawk receivers dropped a number of passes when they were open; they also fell down a few times coming out of cuts, which led to incompletions. And several times Roberts overshot open receivers on deep balls. .
He finished the night 10-of-36 for 141 yards.
The only scoring drive of the evening was a marathon march that saw the Squires chew up over eight minutes of clock and gain five first downs. All told, they ran 17 plays to traverse 94 yards and the drive was capped when Noel took a shotgun snap, rolled to his right and found Artem Reichart in the front right corner of the end zone.
Noel’s two-point conversion pass to Gage Zimmerman produced the final points of the contest with 5:34 remaining until intermission.
Hanover had a chance to score in the final minute of the second quarter following an 11-yard Delone punt that put the Nighthawks in business at Delone’s 40.
A 14-yard pass from Roberts to Bull positioned Hanover at the 26, but they were unable to get any points as time ran out after they ran three more plays.
Delone ran the ball 51 times for 211 yards with Coltyn Keller setting the pace for the Squires with 82 stripes on 21 totes. Landen Eckert carried it 13 times for 54 yards and Noel chipped in with 51 yards on 10 tries. The Squires were without the services of senior running back Dylan Staub, who missed the game due to having close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.
“We really missed Dylan tonight, but Coltyn stepped up big for us,” Zortman said. “We pride ourselves on being able to run the football.”
The Squires were coming off of a tough 13-6 loss against York Catholic, which allowed the Irish to claim the division title a week ago.
“That was an emotional game for us last week and it would’ve been win or lose,” Zortman said. “We were flat in practice all week leading up to tonight’s game, but that’s understandable given the stakes last week.”
Delone is off next week before facing Steel-High in the district championship on Friday, Nov 12. It is a rematch of last season’s title tilt, which was won by the Rollers, 23-13, and they used that as a springboard on their way to a state championship.
Meanwhile, Hanover wraps up its season with a road game at Littlestown next Friday. That game was originally slated for Week 7, but was postponed due to Covid-19 issues for one of the teams.
Delone 0 8 0 0 — 8
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
DC-Artem Reichart 4 pass from Ryder Noel (Gage Zimmerman pass from Noel) 5:34
Team Statistics
DC H
First Downs 12 9
Rushes-Yards 51-211 17-8
Passing 1-5-0 10-36-1
Passing Yards 4 141
Total Yards 215 149
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties 4-40 5-31
Punts 4-22.5 5-33.2
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC-Coltyn Keller 21-82, Landen Eckert 13-54, Noel 10-51, Brady Dettinburn 4-19, Reichart 3-5; H-Mitchell Brown 3-12, Roger Walker 5-1, Chase Roberts 5-(-7), Joey Wilkinson 1-6, Dylan Bull 1-3, Team 1-(-10).
Passing: DC-Noel 1-5-4-0; H-Roberts 10-36-141-1.
Receiving: DC-Reichart 1-4; H-Wilkinson 4-42, Bryan Karst 2-32, Brown 1-37, Breyden Perry 1-18, Bull 1-14, Walker 1-(-2)
