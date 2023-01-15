The Defenders came looking for a fight.
Buoyed by a 1-2-3 punch of Milheim’s in the middle of its sturdy lineup, Warrior Run ran to the team title at the Gettysburg Duals on Saturday. The biggest test for the bunch from Turbotville came in Round 2 against the hosts. After spotting Gettysburg a 12-0 lead, Warrior Run ripped off five straight wins to assume a lead it would never relinquish en route to a 35-30 victory.
The loss was the lone setback of the day for Gettysburg.
“We knew going into the match there were a couple of key weight classes where we needed to get some bonus points, and we did not,” said GHS head coach Chris Haines. “And basically, there were two weight classes where we needed to save bonus points and we did not. I had four weight classes circled where we knew we had to come up with something.”
A decision by Will Yordy at 107 and forfeit to Ethan Burgess at 114 made it 9-0 for the hosts. Isaiah Jackson then grinded out a 4-1 decision over Gavin Hunter, but the 12-0 advantage was precarious, at best.
Pleased by preserving points early, the Defenders went on the attack. Tyler Ulrich racked up a 19-4 technical fall at 127 before Samuel Hall’s pin made it 12-0.
Then came the Milheim machines.
Freshman Reagan used two takedowns, a tilt and a reversal to lead returning state qualifier Gabe Pecaitis 8-1 through two periods. Up 10-2 in the third, Milheim cut Pecaitis free. The Warrior junior fired off a hard-charging shot only to have Milheim hit an elevator, putting Pecaitis to his back for a fall.
Kaden Milheim, who was third in the state at 126 last year, followed with a quick stick before Camden Milheim, a seventh-place finisher at states at 138, rolled up a 13-2 major over Dalton Redden at 152.
And just like that, the Defenders led 26-12.
“They came in pumped up and ready to wrestle,” said Haines.
Gettysburg (12-3) wasn’t done, however. Jaxon Townsend locked up a cradle for a pin, and Mason Rebert limited damage by dropping a 6-0 decision that made the Gburg deficit 29-18 with three bouts remaining.
Warrior senior Tyler Withers went to his patented bundle turn to pin Cole Shupp at 189, trimming the gap to 29-24. But Connor Parker’s second-period fall for Warrior Run put the match out of reach.
Of most concern for Haines was the way his team seemed to trail off following the loss. Gettysburg leveled Big Spring but struggled in narrow wins over Palmyra and Red Lion, the last a 32-31 nailbiter.
“We squeaked by Red Lion in a match that shouldn’t have been close, and as the day progressed, we lost steam in every round,” said Haines.
One Warrior not losing steam was Withers, who improved to 22-1 with 19 falls after adding four more to his season total on Saturday. He also logged the 100th win of his career at the duals.
“I think it’s a huge accomplishment for Tyler Withers, who started wrestling in sixth grade and has come up through,” said Haines. “He doesn’t have an abundance of athleticism and has had ups and downs in his career but he’s hitting his stride as a senior and enjoying himself. He wholeheartedly bought into Gettysburg wrestling and the lifestyle and mindset. It’s a well-deserved 100 wins.”
The Warriors kicked off the day against Adams County neighbor Bermudian Springs and administered a 61-9 shellacking. A fall by Adrian Ramirez and Yordy’s 11-3 major of Cole Schisler, which came on a last-second takedown, made it 10-0. A forfeit at 114 and pin by Jackson put the hosts up 22-0 in a hurry.
Reece Daniels stemmed the tide with a 4-3 decision over Kainan Holmes, and freshman phenom Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus followed with a pin at 133. That would be the last of it for the Eagles, however, as Gettysburg swept the remaining eight weights. Included in the closing kicks were falls by Redden (152), Townsend (172), Rebert (189) and Withers (215).
Gettysburg is in solid standing for the District 3 3A Team Championships but has a pair of tests remaining in Chambersburg (7-1) and Spring Grove (12-3). Haines believes his team belongs in the title conversation, providing it delivers consistent performances up and down the lineup.
“We are a very talented team that works very hard; there’s no shortage of work ethic,” he said. “But we have youthful inconsistency. They don’t quite grasp their goals and what it takes to meet those goals. If we find a way to step on the mat and everybody wrestles to their fullest potential, do we compete for a district championship? Absolutely.”
It was a day of bumps and bruises for Bermudian, which went 1-4, its lone win a thumping of Big Spring. The Eagles dropped to 9-8 overall, finding themselves on a slippery slope in terms of the District 3 2A Team Championships. Bermudian entered the day in 10th place, just two spots above the cutline.
“If we win out we’ll be 12-8, and I don’t know if that gets us in,” said head coach Dave McCollum.
Following the first-round loss to Gettysburg, Berm found itself battling not only its opponents on the mat, but also the injury bug. McCollum opted to pull several starters throughout the remaining rounds in hopes of collecting wins against Middletown and York Tech to close out the regular season.
A win over Tech would lock up at least a share of the YAIAA-3 title.
“I thought we wrestled really hard, our biggest problem was we had a couple of minor injuries,” he said. “I yanked a couple of kids tyring to save them for the next couple of matches. It’s the situation we’re in.”
The Eagles were in position to down Palmyra in the final match of the day, leading 33-22 with three bouts remaining. Schisler went down at 107, and although he recovered and was ready to wrestle according to his coach, defaulted after exhausting all of his alloted injury time.
Palmyra then collected a forfeit and won by fall in the last bout to secure a 40-33 victory.
“That’s sort of how our day went,” said McCollum. “If Cole wins that match we beat Palmyra, but injury time ran out on us. He was ready to go, we just ran out of time.”
McCollum also held at Austin Anderson and Jakson Keffer at times but said his team will be at full strength on Tuesday.
Yacoviello-Andrus was certainly hitting on all cylinders as went 5-0 in what has the makings of a sensational freshman campaign. Yacoviello-Andrus added four more pins on Saturday, bringing his season total to 16. At 25-3 overall and with 21 bonus-point victories to his credit, Yacoviello-Andrus is positioned to make a deep postseason run.
McCollum said his lineup is still being sorted out as some of his lightweights are moving down, which will give Berm a formidable opening kick with Schisler, Anderson, Reece Daniels and Yacoviello-Andrus out of the gate.
“I think we’re in good shape,” he said. “We’re going to be healthy and getting to where we need to be. Kids are getting down in weight, going to be some changes here shortly.
“I take the positives from Saturday. Guys get down because the team didn’t win but we did a lot of positives things. We saw better competition and more physical wrestling. It brought the intensity level up a little bit.”
Gettysburg Duals
Saturday – Gettysburg H.S.
Round 1
Gettysburg 61, Bermudian Springs 9
285-Adrian Ramirez (G) p. Codi Rodgers, 3:07; 107-Will Yordy (G) md. Cole Schisler, 11-3; 114-Ethan Burgess (G) fft; 121-Isaiah Jackson (G) p. Austin Anderson, 3:07; 127-Reece Daniels (BS) d. Kainan Holmes, 4-3; 133-Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) p. Matthew Rebert, 4:58; 139-Gabe Pecaitis (G) p. Keffer, 1:32; 145-Caden Shearer (G) d. Bryce Harner, 9-3; 152-Dalton Redden (G) p. Nathan Keller, 1:17; 160-Hunter Milles (G) fft; 172-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Lyhem Keslar, 1:38; 189-Mason Rebert (G) p. Trysten Keslar, 2:35; 215-Tyler Withers (G) p. Brennon Ault, 2:26
Round 2
Warrior Run 35, Gettysburg 30
107-Yordy (G) d. Zechman, 6-1; 114-Burgess (G) fft; 121-Jackson (G) d. Hunter, 4-1; 127-Ulrich (WR) md. Holmes, 19-5; 133-Hall (WR) p. Rebert, 3:01; 139-R. Milheim (WR) p. Pecaitis, 5:28; 145-K. Milheim (WR) p. Shearer, :45; 152-C. Milheim (WR) md. Redden, 13-2; 160-Townsend (G) p. Butler, 1:15; 172-Betz (WR) d. Rebert, 6-0; 189-Withers (G) p. Shupp, 1:29; 215-Parker (WR) p. Logan Baker, 3:07; 285-Ramirez (G) p. Snyder, 2:26
Bermudian Springs 51, Big Spring 24
107-Schisler (BS) p. Bradley, :26; 114-Barrick (BigS) fft; 121-Anderson (BS) p. Osbaugh, 3:07; 127-Daniels (BS) p. Hetrick, 1:48; 133-Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) p. Jones, :23; 139-Simpson (BS) fft; 145-Souders (BigS) p. Keffer, 4:46; 152-Harner (BS) p. Garner, 1:36; 160-Keller (BS) fft; 172-L. Keslar (BS) fft; 189-Ault (BS) d. Yeager, 3-2; 215-Hutchinson (BigS) fft; 285-Roberds (BigS) fft
Round 3
Gettysburg 64, Big Spring 9
114-Yordy (G) fft; 121-Jackson (G) p. Osbaugh, 3:46; 127-Holmes (G) tf. Hetrick, 6:00 (16-0); 133-Rebert (G) p. Jones, :46; 139-Pecaitis (G) fft; 145-Sanders (BS) p. Shearer, 1:59; 152-Redden (G) fft; 160-Townsend (G) fft; 172-Jackson (G) fft; 189-Rebert (G) d. Yeager, 4-0; 215-Withers (G) p. Hutchinson, 2:12; 285-Roberts (BS) d. Ramirez, 3-0; 107-Burgess (G) p. Bradley, :26
Red Lion 39, Bermudian Springs 21
114-Seager (RL) fft; 121-Orrell (RL) fft; 127-Harvey (RL) d. Daniels, 6-4; 133-Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) p. Simpson, 2:52; 139-Lusco (RL) d. Simpson, 4-0; 145-Harner (BS) d. Damon, 7-4; 152-Gulli (RL) d. Keller, 14-8; 160-no contest; 172-L. Keslar (BS) p. Koons, 2:57; 189-Rappazzo (RL) p. Ault, 1:26; 215-Lopez (RL) p. Rodgers, 1:59; 285-Nelson (RL) fft; 107-Schisler (BS) p. Rogers, 1:51
Round 4
Gettysburg 36, Palmyra 30
121-N. Foltz (P) d. Jackson, 12-6; 127-Holmes (G) d. Hoffer, 8-4; 133-Rebert (G) d. J. Foltz, 7-1; 139-Shearer (G) p. Andrew, 3:08; 145-Brown (P) p. Nasairi, 3:01; 152-Redden (G) p. Bucus, :50; 160-Townsend (G) fft; 172-Rebert (G) fft; 189-Withers (G) fft; 215-Jones (P) p. Baker, :40; 285-Albright (P) p. Ramirez, 1:42; 107-Detwiler (P) p. Burgess, 3:51; 114-Smith (P) d. Yordy, 8-4
Warrior Run 40, Bermudian 21
121-Anderson (BS) d. Hunter, 4-0; 127-Ulrich (WR) p. Daniels, 1:53; 133-Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) d. S. Hall, 3-2; 139-R. Milheim (WR) fft; 145-K. Milheim (WR) p. Harner, 3:52; 152-Keller (BS) d. Butler, 10-8; 160-C. Milheim (WR) fft; 172-Betz (WR) tf. L. Keslar, 2:12 (15-0); 189-Shupp (WR) p. T. Keslar, 5:38; 215-Parker (WR) tf. Ault, 4:53 (15-0); 285-Rodgers (BS) p. Snyder, :59; 107-Schisler (BS) inj. def. Zechman; 114-no contest
Round 5
Gettysburg 32, Red Lion 31
127-Harvey (RL) d. Holmes, 8-4; 133-Simpson (RL) p. Rebert, :42; 139-Shearer (G) md. Damon, 11-3; 145-Lusco (RL) md. Jahanzaib Nasiri, 14-4; 152-Gulli (RL) d. Redden, 7-4; 160-Milles (G) fft; 172-Townsend (G) p. Koons, :28; 189-Withers (G) p. Rappazzo, 2:31; 215-Lopez (RL) p. Baker, 5:37; 285-Nelson (RL) d. Ramirez, 1-0; 107-Burgess (G) p. Rogers, :15; 114-Yordy (G) md. Seager, 11-3; 121-Orrell (RL) p. Jackson, 3:32
Palmyra 40, Bermudian Springs 33
127-Daniels (BS) d. Hoffer, 10-9; 133-Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) p. Foltz, 1:07; 139-Andrew (P) md. Simpson, 8-0; 145-Harner (BS) p. Brown, 2:46; 152-Bucks (P) fft; 160-Keller (BS) fft; 172-L. Keslar (BS) fft; 189-Jones (P) p. T. Keslar, :38; 215-Ault (BS) p. Herr, :55; 285-Albright (P) p. Rodgers, :59; 107-Detwiler (P) inj. def. Schisler; 114-Smith (P) fft; 120-N. Foltz (P) p. Anderson, 1:04
