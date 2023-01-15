REDDEN
Gettysburg’s Dalton Redden (right) shoots on Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim during their 152-pound bout on Saturday in Gettysburg. Milheim won by major decision, helping the Defenders edge the Warriors, 35-30. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The Defenders came looking for a fight.

Buoyed by a 1-2-3 punch of Milheim’s in the middle of its sturdy lineup, Warrior Run ran to the team title at the Gettysburg Duals on Saturday. The biggest test for the bunch from Turbotville came in Round 2 against the hosts. After spotting Gettysburg a 12-0 lead, Warrior Run ripped off five straight wins to assume a lead it would never relinquish en route to a 35-30 victory.

