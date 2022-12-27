Despite hitting just one field goal in the entire first half, the Hanover girls played tough and nearly came all the way back in the fourth quarter before succumbing to Kennard-Dale, 32-30, in the opening game of the Hanover Classic on Tuesday afternoon in the Hawkettes’ gym.
Sophomore Riley Stigler, who is second in the Times Area in scoring (14.6 ppg) and leads in 3-pointers (23), dropped a long one halfway through the first quarter to give Hanover a brief 3-2 lead. Not only was it the Hawkettes’ only bucket in the first half, it was the only time they held the lead in the game.
Meanwhile, Kennard-Dale’s Ella Dunbar was busy in the first stanza, hitting a long jumper, three free throws, and a running 3-pointer for eight of the Rams 10 first quarter points. Try as they might, the Hawkettes, who forced six first quarter turnovers, could not finish on the break numerous times, missing three layups in the first half. Kennard-Dale led 10-3 after one.
In the second period, Hanover (4-4) switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense, and it payed huge dividends. Kennard-Dale (3-4) could only muster four second quarter points, but Hanover did not exactly take advantage, only making three free throws in the period. At the half, the score was 14-6. Between the two teams, there were 19 turnovers.
“Their defense is very disciplined, and they applied a lot of pressure on Riley,” said Hanover assistant coach Lexie Daley. “They use their bodies, they fly around, their hands are out, and they used it on her. But you can’t rely on one person to win a game for you.”
Hanover head coach Mike Zito had to sit out the tournament’s first round game because he got tossed after two technical fouls in the Hawkettes’ game last week against Fairfield. Rules require when a coach is ejected they must miss the next game as well.
Daley was more than up to the task however, keeping the Hawks’ heads in the game and exhorting them to play hard and aggressive.
“In that kind of situation, being the ‘head coach’ thrown into this position, and having to do that in such a close game, it was a challenge,” Daley said. “It was a little nerve-wracking. But our defense played great. That 1-3-1 zone is something we just put in, and since it was working, we just kept using it.”
Hanover climbed back into it as the second half started. Lola Garman made a layup, Peyton Conover drained a three, and then Stigler hit a jumper. With 3:28 to go in the third, the Rams’ lead had shrunk to 15-14. That was exactly when Abigail McCorty got hot, as she hit three consecutive shots to put the Rams up 21-14.
Annie Smith dropped a three to stop the bleeding for Hanover, and after three quarters, K-D led 22-17.
The fourth quarter became even more intense. A three by the Rams’ Hannah Carl gave her team an eight-point lead with six minutes to go, but Kennard-Dale would only hit one more field goal in the game.
Stigler got hot from the line and kept Hanover close. She scored an and-1 on a layup, and teammate Conover hit two freebies as well. Then Alanys Beltran, who played aggressively all day, drove hard for a layup. Three more free throws by Stigler made it 30-29 with 27 seconds to go.
The Rams closed the final seconds going 2-for-4 from the line and held on for the win.
“We did miss a lot of layups,” said Daley. “We keep track of that every game, and today you could see the consequence of not making them. We had five to seven layups we should have made, and that would have been 10-14 points. We lost by three, so those are points we should have had on the board.”
Hanover will play Biglerville today at 2 in the consolation matchup. Kennard-Dale plays South Western, a 44-34 winner over Biglerville, in the championship game at 3:30.
Kennard-Dale 10 4 8 10 — 32
Kennard-Dale (32): Hannah Carl 1 1-2 4, Jenna Morris 1 4-6 6, Kylie Pierowski 0 0-2 0, Ella Dunbar 2 3-3 8, Lizzie Price 3 2-4 8, Abigail McCorty 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Huber, Jacka, DArrigo. Totals: 5 10-17 32.
Hanover (30): Annie Smith 1 0-0 3, Peyton Conver 1 4-4 7, Alanys Beltran 1 0-0 2, Lola Garman 1 1-2 3, Riley Stigler 3 4-5 11, Regan Wildasin 0 4-6 4. Totals: 7 13-17 30.
3-pointers: KD-Carl, Dunbar; H-Smith, Conover, Stigler.
