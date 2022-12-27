Despite hitting just one field goal in the entire first half, the Hanover girls played tough and nearly came all the way back in the fourth quarter before succumbing to Kennard-Dale, 32-30, in the opening game of the Hanover Classic on Tuesday afternoon in the Hawkettes’ gym.

Sophomore Riley Stigler, who is second in the Times Area in scoring (14.6 ppg) and leads in 3-pointers (23), dropped a long one halfway through the first quarter to give Hanover a brief 3-2 lead. Not only was it the Hawkettes’ only bucket in the first half, it was the only time they held the lead in the game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.