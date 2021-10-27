Delone Catholic was caught flat-footed at the start and quickly fell into a three-goal hole.
By the time the Squirettes were able to gain traction, it was too late for them to complete the comeback in their 3-2 loss to Brandywine Heights in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 1A girls’ soccer tournament Wednesday night at J.T. Flaherty Field.
“We were surprised at how good they were early in the match,” Delone head coach Derf Maitland admitted. “I knew that they would be good despite their record (now 8-11), but they moved the ball well, connected their passes and shot it well.”
Brandywine advances to the semifinals where the Bullets will face off with Fairfield, a 2-0 winner over Lancaster Country Day in another quarter on Wednesday. The winner of Saturday’s semi, which has yet to have an announced site and time, will punch its ticket to the PIAA tournament.
Olivia Moyer got the visitors on the board when she scored from right to left off an assist from Addison Benner with 34:05 to go in the opening half.
Less than two minutes later, Delone was fishing the ball out of its net again, this time after Moyer set up Emily Savitz with a long ball. Savitz gathered it, took one touch and popped it over Squirette keeper Kallie Gilbart.
Delone junior Maddie O’Brien had a chance to halve the deficit, but was denied by Bullet netminder Dana Wartzenluft with 22:27 left to go until the break.
The visitors mounted a counter attack off of that and after Gilbart stonewalled back-to-back tries by Savitz, Moyer was there for the clean up goal and it was 3-0 at the 21:28 mark of the first half.
Delone (10-7-1) then sprang to life and went about digging out of its hole.
The Squirettes got on the board on Emily McCann’s long direct kick with 18:55 to go in the first half and they kept pushing for more.
When O’Brien’s left-footed rip from the center of the pitch from 15 yards out squirted past Wartzenluft’s dive with 5:27 left til the break, it was 3-2.
Delone was without junior center midfielder Fina Mochi, who transferred in this season and was thus ineligible to play in the postseason. She served as a great partner for O’Brien, Delone’s lone striker, all season long.
“I thought we played very well tonight,” Maitland said. “We really missed Fina tonight, but the other girls did the best that they could.”
Despite being surrounded by three or four Bullet defenders at times, O’Brien tallied a pair of shots on goal after the break and also rang the right post on a shot that got past Wartzenluft.
Brandywine had an 8-7 edge in shots on goal and a 6-1 advantage in corners.
The season didn’t end how the Squirettes were hoping, but they did qualify for the district tournament for the fifth time in program history and first since 2017. They’re still looking for their first district tournament victory.
Running off five straight victories to end the regular season allowed them to not only break a three-year drought of not qualifying for the postseason, but also gave them a home match.
“I think we did as well as we possibly could this season,” Maitland said. “We were trying a lot of different things early in the season. Then late in the year, I figured out how best to utilize our roster and the girls played great after that.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Brandywine Heights 3 0 — 3
Delone Catholic 2 0 — 2
Goals: BH-Olivia Moyer 2, Emily Savitz; DC-Emily McCann, Maddie O’Brien. Assists: BH-Addison Benner, Moyer, Savitz. Shots: BH-8; DC-7. Corners: BH-6; DC-1. Saves: BH-Dana Wartzenluft (5); DC-Kallie Gilbart (5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.