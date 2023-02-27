Everything was going smoothly for Littlestown until senior Jake Bosley picked up his third foul with just under six minutes left in the second quarter.

The Thunderbolts went from up five to down six at the half while Bosley sat and things weren’t any better after the break as they fell to Fleetwood, 58-37, in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals on Monday night in Berks County.

