Everything was going smoothly for Littlestown until senior Jake Bosley picked up his third foul with just under six minutes left in the second quarter.
The Thunderbolts went from up five to down six at the half while Bosley sat and things weren’t any better after the break as they fell to Fleetwood, 58-37, in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals on Monday night in Berks County.
“I didn’t like that foul call at all and it’s something that they could’ve been calling all night and weren’t,” Littlestown head coach John Forster said. “They hadn’t been calling it and then called it for Jake’s third foul. Then he had to sit on the bench for the rest of the half.”
Littlestown (19-6) led 19-14 when Bosley went to the pine but didn’t score again until a 3-pointer from Zyan Herr with 58 seconds to play made the score 26-22.
Fleetwood (22-3) got a hoop from Hunter Svoboda right before the halftime horn to make it a six-point advantage for the hosts at intermission.
The first quarter saw strong play from both sides and ended with the Bolts clinging to a 13-12 advantage with 11 points coming from Christopher Meakin.
Meakin added his fourth old-fashioned 3-point play of the game and a conventional triple to boost Littlestown’s lead to 19-14 with 6:22 to play until the half.
A pair of free throws by Cole Riley out of the break cut the deficit to 28-24 and Meakin’s bucket then made it 31-26 with 3:48 to play in the third.
Fleetwood sprinted to the end of the stanza on an 8-2 jag and was in front, 39-28, going to the final quarter.
“We were getting looks and they just weren’t falling,” Forster said. “Fleetwood’s defense is really good and we knew that coming in. We passed up too many good looks early in the game when we could’ve built a bigger lead.”
A 3-pointer by Liam Hilburt began the fourth quarter for the Tigers, jumping their advantage to 14, before Meakin cut it to 42-30 when he responded quickly.
Unfortunately for the Bolts, there was no big rally in them as the Tigers steadily pulled away.
“Fleetwood doesn’t make mistakes and we made a lot of them,” Forster said. “We didn’t follow the scouting report very well, because we were leaving shooters open and that won’t work against these guys. They shoot the ball too well.”
Littlestown shot 13-of-46 (28 percent) from the field and was outrebounded by 15 (38-23).
“We went to the glass well early in the game and then just stopped going after offensive rebounds,” Forster said. “That’s got to be better. If we aren’t shooting well, we’ve got to get more offensive rebounds to give ourselves more shot attempts.”
Meakin paced the Bolts with a game-high 21 points and now sits just 16 shy of 1,000 for his career. He also collected seven boards. Bosley and Herr registered six points apiece, less than half of their respective season scoring averages.
Svoboda was the high-point man for the winners with 15 markers and he corralled nine rebounds. Jake Karnish chipped in with 13 points and 11 caroms and Nate Herb had seven points and eight assists, regularly finding wide open teammates for an easy layup or an open jumper.
The loss sends Littlestown to the third-place game where it will host Octorara on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Bolts already possess their ticket to the PIAA tournament and Wednesday’s game will decide who they face in the opening round on the road on Friday, March 10.
Littlestown 13 9 6 9 — 37
Fleetwood 12 16 11 19 — 58
Littlestown (37): Jake Bosley 3 0-0 6, Cole Riley 0 4-4 4, Christopher Meakin 8 4-4 21, Zyan Herr 2 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Clabaugh, Thomas, Unger, Denault, Bossom, Smith, Thayer, Welty. Totals: 13 8-8 37.
Fleetwood (58): Liam Hilburt 2 0-0 6, Aiden Soumas 2 3-4 8, Braden Williams 3 0-1 9, Nate Herb 3 1-3 7, Jake Karnish 4 4-6 13, Hunter Svoboda 7 1-1 15. Totals 21 9-16 58.
3-pointers: L-Herr 2, Meakin; F-Williams 3, Hilbert 2, Soumas, Karnish.
