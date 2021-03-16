Mount St. Mary’s junior guard Damian Chong Qui has been named First Team All-District 15 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, as selected by NABC-member head coaches in NCAA Division I.
Damian Chong Qui was named First Team All-Northeast Conference this season, becoming just the seventh Mountaineer to earn First Team All-NEC honors since the Mount joined the league in 1989-90.
The list of the Mount’s All-NEC First Team selections is a who’s who among Mount guards including Chris McGuthrie (1994-95 and 1995-96), Riley Inge (1995-96), Gregory Harris (1998-99), Jeremy Goode (2008-09 and 2009-10), Elijah Long (2016-17) and Junior Robinson (2017-18).
The NEC’s Most Improved Player and a Third Team All-Conference selection last year, Chong Qui is averaging 15.1 points and an NEC-best 5.5 assists per game this year. He improved those numbers to 15.8 points and 5.9 assists in the Mount’s 16 NEC regular season contests. Chong Qui had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Mount’s 73-68 win over Bryant in the Northeast Conference Championship game and was selected to the NEC All-Tournament team.
Mount St. Mary’s is set to face Texas Southern on Thursday in the First Four at the NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is 5:10 p.m. and the game will air live on truTV.
