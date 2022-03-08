The Gettysburg College softball team piled up 22 runs and 22 hits in a pair of one-sided victories at the Fastpitch Dreams Classic on Tuesday. Sophomores Julia Smith and Bailey Quinn combined for four hits and five RBI in a five-inning victory over Salem College to open the day. In the afternoon, junior Jess Campana plated three runs as the 21st-ranked Bullets took out Penn State Abington 10-5.
Salem 010 12 — 4 10 3
#21 Gettysburg 400 62 — 12 9 2
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
- Julia Smith ’24: 2-3, Run, 3 RBI
- Bailey Quinn ’24: 2-3, 2 Runs, 2 RBI
- Allegra DeCandia ’24: 1-2, 2B, Run, 2 RBI, Walk
- Julia Schinik ’24: 1-1, 2 RBI
- Jasmin Herrera ’23: Win (2-0), 5 IP, 10 Hits, 4 Runs (2 Earned), 4 Ks
Salem’s Top Performers
- Abby Shelton: 3-3, 2 Runs
- Brianne Cole: 2-2, Run, Walk
Breakdown
• Gettysburg (5-1) jumped out of the gate with four runs in the bottom of the first. Sophomore Giovanna Komst led off with a walk and stole second base before scampering home on a single by Smith. Quinn plated two more runs with a single to right and the final run came home on an error by Salem.
• The Spirits (0-10) cut the margin to 4-2 before the Bullets tacked on six more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Smith brought home two runs with a single to center field and DeCandia made it a 10-2 lead with a two-run double to left field.
• Salem prevented the eight-run rule from going into effect with two runs in the top of the fifth. The Spirits were poised for more, but Herrera induced a pop up to first base to leave three runners stranded on the base paths.
• Gettysburg ended the game in the home half of the inning as Schinik ripped a one-out single off the wall to score the final two runs.
Where the Series Stands
Tuesday’s game was the first meeting between Gettysburg and Salem.
PSU Abington 020 002 1 — 5 6 4
Gettysburg 000 055 x — 10 13 1
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
- Jess Campana ’23: 2-4, 3B, Run, 3 RBI
- Allegra DeCandia ’24: 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI
- Giovanna Komst ’24: 2-4, 2B, Run, RBI
- Oliva Moser ’23: 2-4, Run, RBI
- Lauren O’Leary ’25: 2-3, 2 Runs
- Megan Hughes ’24: Win (1-0), 5 IP, 3 Hits, 4 Runs (3 Earned), 8 Ks
- Audrey Wright ’25: Save (1), 2 IP, 3 Hits, Run, 2 Ks)
PSU Abington’s Top Performers
- Jenn Gorman: 2-4, 3B, Run, 2 RBI
- Abbi Long: 1-2, 2 RBI, Walk
Breakdown
• Penn State Abington (1-3) broke out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a bases-loaded walk bringing in the first run and an error leading to the second.
• The Bullets put runners on base in every inning, but came up short of home until the fifth. The team found its groove at the plate with five hits, including a pair of triples by DeCandia and freshman Carlie Goldstein. DeCandia plated a pair of runs with her three-bagger and Campana added an RBI single.
• The Nittany Lions pulled to 5-4 with two quick runs to start the sixth inning against Hughes, who had retired the previous 10 batters coming into the frame. Wright came in and shut the door, getting back-to-back infield pop-ups before a fielder’s choice at third base.
• Another five-run barrage followed in the bottom of the sixth as Gettysburg ran off five consecutive base knocks. Komst doubled in a run and Campana scored two more with a triple to right field. Moser added a run-scoring single and came all the way around to score on a series of passed balls for the final run.
Where the Series Stands
Tuesday’s meeting was the first between Gettysburg and Penn State Abington.
Next Up
Gettysburg plays two games Wednesday afternoon. The Bullets face Fitchburg State University at 3:30 p.m. followed by Eureka College at 5:30.
MONDAY
Gettysburg College used a nine-run sixth inning to run by Montclair State University 15-10 in its opening game on Monday at the Fastpitch Dreams Classic. The 24th-ranked Bullets came up short in the second game of the day with King’s College surging ahead late in a 14-7 decision.
#24 Gettysburg 014 009 1 — 15 17 1
Montclair State 105 030 1 — 10 15 3
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
- Carlie Goldstein ’25: 2-4, 2B, Run, 3 RBI, HBP
- Giovanna Komst ’24: 3-5, 2B, 2 Runs, 2 RBI
- Elliana Hopple: 4-5, Run, 4 RBI
- Lauren O’Leary ’25: 3-4, 2B, Run, RBI
Montclair State’s Top Performers
- Alyssa Boroz: 3-5, 3B, 2B, 2 Runs, 5 RBI
- Danielle Sib: 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI
- Alexis Law: 3-4, 2 Runs
Breakdown
• Monday’s opening game started quietly with the teams exchanging runs in the bottom of the first and the top of the second. The fireworks came in the third inning with the two offenses combining for nine runs and eight hits. The Bullets popped off first with Komst leading off with a single and coming around to score on a hit by junior Olivia Moser. Two more unearned runs came across on a two-run single by Hopple to put Gettysburg ahead 5-1.
• Montclair answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning to jump in front on the scoreboard. Kayla Cosent led off with a triple and scored on a double by Sib. Later in the inning, Boroz cleared the bases with a triple to put the Red Hawks back on top.
• Montclair would take a 9-5 lead with three runs in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Boroz and Jenna Meluso.
• The Bullets erupted for nine runs in the top of the sixth. Gettysburg sent 14 batters to the plate and recorded seven hits, including two each by Hopple and O’Leary. Komst brought home two runs with a double and Goldstein cashed in two more runs to put the Orange and Blue ahead 14-9.
• Gettysburg tacked on an unearned run in the seventh to finish its scoring for the game.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg improved to 2-0 in the series with Montclair.
#24 Gettysburg 002 203 0 — 7 11 5
King’s (Pa.) 011 507 x — 14 9 1
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
- Jess Campana ’23: 3-4
- Carlie Goldstein ’25: 2-3, Run, RBI
- Lauren O’Leary ’25: 2-2, HR, 3B, Run, 4 RBI
King’s Top Performers
- Morgan Briggs: 3-4, Run, 2 RBI
- Molly Gillette: 2-3, 2 Runs, RBI, Walk
- Lindsey Leppo: 1-3, 3B, 3 Runs, RBI, Walk
Breakdown
• Trailing 1-0, Gettysburg capitalized on some wild pitching to score its first runs in the top of the third inning. Goldstein led off the frame with a single and pinch runner Nikki Caesar made her way around the bases with a steal and sacrifice before coming home on a wild pitch. Komst nearly duplicated the feat out of the lead-off spot, singling to right and stealing second base. After a single by Campana sent her to third, Komst scurried home on another wild pitch for a 2-1 lead.
• The Monarchs tied the game with a solo run in the home half of the third inning, but Gettysburg jumped back in front 4-2 thanks to a three consecutive hits in the fourth inning. Hopple led off with a double and came around to score on a single by Goldstein. O’Leary plated Goldstein with a triple to right field.
• King’s stole the lead with five runs in the fourth inning. The Monarchs posted four singles in the frame, including a two-run hit by Bailey Loyack.
• The Bullets tied the game in dramatic fashion in the sixth inning. The first two batters in the inning reached base, but King’s was on the verge of working out of the jam with a fly out to center field and a strikeout. The Monarchs couldn’t escape, however, as O’Leary decked her first career home run to left field to tie the game 7-7.
• Gettysburg’s luck ran out in the bottom of the inning as King’s put up seven runs courtesy of one hit, four walks, and three errors.
Where the Series Stands
King’s and Gettysburg met on the diamond for the first time since 2010. The Monarchs have won two of three meetings against the Bullets.
