James Franklin was sure to state during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that he doesn’t see Penn State’s game with Indiana on Saturday as a “revenge game.”
“Our entire focus and energy is on beating Indiana this Saturday, this season,” he said.
Team captain and senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher sang the same tune when he met with the media early in the day.
“We don’t believe in revenge games,” Mustipher said. “We’re just focused on this week. We can’t focus on last year, because last year already happened. We can’t do anything about it. We can’t go back and change time.”
But make no mistake, last season’s 36-35 overtime loss in Bloomington that sent the Nittany Lions spiraling to an 0-5 start to the season is still fresh in the minds of many in the Lasch Football Building.
In that contest, Penn State outgained Indiana 488 to 211. The Nittany Lions had 11 more first downs. They rushed for 250 yards compared to 41 for Indiana and out-possessed the Hoosiers at 2:1 clip. And yet, when the referees held up quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s 2-point conversion attempt upon review, it was the Hoosiers that left with a victory.
The victory sparked Indiana to a 4-0 start and a 6-1 record in an abbreviated season, with the lone loss coming by just a touchdown, 42-35, on the road at Ohio State. The Hoosiers would finish the season with a 26-20 loss to Ole MIss in the Outback Bowl, while Penn State finished at 4-5, its first losing record since 2004.
Fast forward a little under a year and the landscape looks slightly different. The Nittany Lions sit 4-0 and No. 4 in the AP Poll after early victories over Wisconsin and Auburn. The Hooisers, meanwhile, are just 2-2 after being throttled by Iowa in Week 1 and soundly beaten by Cincinnati in week three. Though both the Hawkeyes and Bearcats currently sit in the top 10 in the country.
A narrow 33-31 victory over Western Kentucky in Week 4 did little to raise the stock of Indiana ahead of Saturday’s game, which will be under the lights in Beaver Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
For Indiana, it all starts with Penix Jr. The junior quarterback is 14-5 in his career as a starter, though has been limited throughout his time as the Hoosiers’ signal caller. In last year’s standout campaign, Penix Jr. threw for 1,645 yards, 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions in six starts. Combining the previous two seasons, Penix Jr. has thrown for 28 touchdowns to only eight interceptions.
Though this year, turnovers have been a problem. The Indiana signalcaller has thrown for just four touchdowns to six interceptions in four games and is completing a career-low 55 percent of his passes.
Wide receiving Ty Fryfogle, a first-team all-Big Ten selection a year ago, and tight end Peyton Hendershort, who Franklin said the Nittany Lions recruited “heavily” out of high school, are Penix Jr.’s leading targets, while USC transfer Stephen Carr has led the way in the backfield with 336 yards rushing and three touchdowns thus far.
It’s been no walk in the park through four games for the Indiana defense. The Hoosiers rank last in the Big Ten and No. 93 in the country with 29.2 points per game allowed. While Indiana’s run defense has been stout, allowing just 106.2 yards per game, the pass defense has been another issue. Kane Wommack’s unit is surrendering 229 yards per game through the air, which places it at No. 11 in the conference and just No. 74 nationwide. Likewise, the Hoosiers are failing to create big swing plays, having recorded just 1.8 sacks per game and holding a negative-two turnover margin.
Series History
• Penn State has gotten the better of Indiana more often than not when the two programs meet. The Nittany Lions hold a 22-2 record all-time against the Hoosiers, with both Indiana wins coming in the last decade. The Hoosiers are 0-11 all-time in Beaver Stadium.
Notes and Quotes
• While Penn State has never before faced Indiana on Oct. 2 before, it does hold a pair of wins over a familiar foe on that date in history. The Nittany Lions bested Gettysburg College 24-0 on Oct. 2, 1920, then 32-6 on the same date in 1937.
• Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa said in his media availability on Wednesday that the team’s leadership council met with Franklin in the offseason and asked him to raise the intensity of those practices. Quarterback Sean Clifford later said that “the team responded really well to that. We had a great offseason and it’s paying off. But we’ve got to keep going. You fight for your culture every day.”
Vegas, baby
• The oddsmakers like the Nittany Lions in this one. Penn State opened the week as 9.5-point favorites over the Hoosiers according to DraftKings and that line has since ballooned out to a 12.5. The over/under for the game currently sits at 53.5.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
