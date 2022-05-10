BASEBALL
Biglerville 4, Delone Catholic 1
The Canners threw a wrench into the Squires’ YAIAA-4 title plans on Tuesday thanks to stellar pitching and a big first inning.
Biglerville (5-10), which has won four straight games, jumped out to a 3-0 lead after an inning of play and leaned on the arms of Abi Sosa and Austin Black from there. Sosa fired five innings of one-hit ball, striking out seven while walking only two.
Sosa was relieved by Black, who posted two innings of hitless relief to lock down the win.
Cameron Hartzel singled and Eli Weigle reached on an error before Ben Angstadt packed the sacks for the hosts in the opening inning. Black pushed a run across the plate with a groundout before Kolton Trimmer delivered a clutch two-run single.
Weigle, who went 2-for-3, singled and later scored on a balk in the fifth.
Tyler Hillson recorded the lone hit for Delone (12-4), which has dropped two of its last three games. The Squires host Fairfield (12-3) today in a battle of divisional leaders who began Tuesday ranked 1-2 in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
Delone Catholic 010 000 0 — 1 1 1
Biglerville 300 010 x — 4 5 0
Collins, Moore (4), Groves (6). Sosa, Black (6). WP: Sosa. LP: Collins. SO-BB: Collins 2-2, Moore 1-1, Groves 0-0, Sosa 7-2, Black 1-0.
Eastern York 7, Fairfield 5
Austin Bausman fanned nine and nearly went the distance as Eastern dealt visiting Fairfield a blow on Tuesday. Bausman’s gem prevented the Knights (12-3) from stretching their lead over Delone in the YAIAA-4 title chase.
Eric Ball touched up Bausman for three hits, driving in a run and scoring twice. Andrew Koons tripled and knocked in two runs, and Will Myers drew three walks.
Fairfield travels to Delone today for a Y-4 showdown.
Fairfield 002 002 1 — 5 5 2
Eastern York 100 510 x — 7 9 1
Cree, Macinyak (4), J. Myers (5). Bausman, Fox (7). WP: Bausman. LP: Cree. SO-BB: Cree 2-5, Macinyak 1-0, J. Myers 2-0, Bausman 9-5, Fox 0-2. 3B: F-Koons; EY-Bausman, Hinkle
SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 14, Biglerville 4
The Warriors parlayed 15 hits and 10 Canner errors into a five-inning rout on Tuesday.
Kate Keller and Maddie Knerr pounded out three hits apiece and Ella Andras drove in three runs as the Warriors (6-12) won their second straight game. Keller legged out a pair of triples to join Andras, who was 2-for-3 with a three-bagger.
Aubreigh DeFriece was 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBI for the Warriors as well.
Kierney Weigle, Ava Peterson, Olivia Miller and Hannah Naylor recorded two hits each for the Canners (5-11), with Weigle and Lexy Pickett belting triples.
Biglerville 102 10 — 4 11 10
Gettysburg 741 02 — 14 15 2
Brewer. Knerr. WP: Knerr. LP: Brewer. SO-BB: Brewer 0-0, Knerr 2-2. 2B: B-Weigle, Pickett; G-DeFriece. 3B: G-Andras, Keller 2
