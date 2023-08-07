Freddie Rahmer drove from the 14th starting spot to his10th win of the season on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. It is the first time Rahmer has hit double digits in wins at the 3/8th-mile oval. The last driver to score 10 wins in one season was Freddie’s father, Fred Rahmer, in 2004.
Two young guns shared the front row for the start of the 30-lap DCS School of Driving Night feature. Australian driver Ryan Newton started on the pole in his second appearance at Lincoln. JJ Loss, in his fourth appearance at the track, shared the front row with Newton.
Newton shot out to the lead with Loss holding off Michael Millard as he challenged for second. Riley Emig and Glenndon Forsythe raced side by side for fourth with Forsythe taking the spot at the line. Emig got by Forsythe for fourth on the following lap and went to work on Millard for third. Emig took third on lap 3.
Chad Trout got by two cars in one lap to move from sixth to fourth on lap 5 before the caution came out. Danny Dietrich and Brandon Rahmer both sat in turn 4, bringing out the yellow flag. Rahmer rejoined the field while Dietrich’s night came to an end.
Newton’s 2.7 second lead was erased when the caution came out. Newton led Loss Emig, Trout and Millard for the restart. Newton got a good jump and Trout looked to the outside of Emig but could not make the pass. Emig slid under Loss for second but Loss held the spot by inches at the line. Emig took over the runner-up spot by a nose on the next lap. Trout got by Loss for third as Troy Wagaman made his way into the top five. Wagaman made quick work of Loss and took fourth on lap 12.
Freddie Rahmer was not far behind and raced wheel to wheel with Loss for fifth taking the spot before the caution came out on lap 15. Michael Millard slowed on the front stretch, just as Newton had caught the tail end of the field, bringing out the yellow.
The top five for the restart were Newton, Emig, Trout, Wagaman and Rahmer. Once again Trout looked to get by Emig for second on the restart and again Emig held the spot. Trout had better luck the next lap and got under Emig for second in turns 3 and 4. Rahmer was also on the move, getting under Wagaman for fourth.
The yellow flag waved again on lap 18 when Tim Wagaman slowed in turns 1 and 2.
Newton paced the field ahead of Trout, Emig, Rahmer and Wagaman for the restart. Trout went low and Newton went high as they entered turn 1 with Newton holding on to the lead. Rahmer got by Emig for third and then moved his way into second with 10 laps to go. Cory Haas worked his way into the top five on lap 20.
Rahmer was reeling in Newton. Wagaman got by Trout for third with five laps to go. Rahmer kept trying slide jobs in turns 1 and 2 for the lead but could not make the pass. Rahmer finally got one to stick and had the lead by just .016 seconds over Newton as the white flag waved.
The top three crossed the line with less than a second separating them. Rahmer took the checkered flag .322 seconds ahead of Newton and Wagaman was third. Haas finished fourth and Trout completed the top five.
Kenny Miller III Wires the Field for USAC Victory
In their only appearance in the pigeon hills in 2023, Kenny Miller III scored a win in USAC East Coast competition. It was Miller’s second win of the year with the series.
Miller and Preston Lattomus shared the front row of the 25-lap feature with Miller taking the lead when the green flag dropped. Lattomus was left to fend off a challenge from Carmen Perigo for second. Perigo had second at the line.
JT Ferry and Steven Drevicki battled for fourth with Drevicki taking the spot.
Lap 3 saw the red flag come out as Chris Allen took a wild ride on the front stretch. Bruce Buckwalter, Jonathan Swanson, Scott Frack, Mike Thompson and Austin Graby were also involved.
Miller led Perigo, Lattomus, Drevicki and Ferry to the cone for the restart. Perigo looked to Miller’s outside in turns 1 and 2 but Miller held the lead. The yellow flag came out on lap 4 for Patrick Chilmonik who spun in turn 2.
Perigo again looked to the outside of Miller on the restart and could not make the pass for the lead. Drevicki got his nose under Lattomus for third and took the spot. Briggs Danner got by Ferry on lap 7 for a spot inside the top five. Perigo maintained a different line than Miller, trying to gain on the leader.
Both Perigo and Drevicki closed in on Miller making it a three-car battle for the lead. Miller and Drevicki were both sticking to the low side of the track with Perigo opting for a higher line. Drevicki got under Perigo for second at the line by inches on lap 10 and Danner moved into fourth.
Perigo was not going away as Drevicki went to work on Miller for the lead. Danner caught Perigo to challenge for third and took the spot on lap 17 by a car length. Perigo was on Danner’s bumper trying to take the spot back.
Lapped traffic loomed ahead of Miller with five laps to go. Drevicki showed his nose to Miller as the flagman signaled two to go.
Miller wired the field and got to the checkered flag .359 seconds ahead of Drevicki. Danner crossed the line third and Perigo was fourth. Joey Amantea completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($4,000); 2. 66-Ryan Newton; 3. 27-Troy Wagaman; 4. 38-Cory Haas; 5. 1X-Chad Trout; 6. 2D-Chase Dietz; 7. 33-Riley Emig; 8. 99M-Kyle Moody; 9. 44-Dylan Norris; 10. 5R-Tyler Ross; 11. 39T-Cameron Smith; 12. 8-Billy Dietrich; 13. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 14. 16-Matt Campbell; 15. 17-Cole Young; 16. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 17. 67L-JJ Loss; 18. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 19. 55M-Domenic Melair; 20. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 21. 11P-Tim Wagaman (DNF); 22. 5E-Brandon Rahmer (DNF); 23. 23-Michael Millard (DNF); 24. 48-Danny Dietrich (DNF)
Lap leaders: Newton (1-28) & F. Rahmer (29-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 23-Millard; 2. 1X-Trout; 3. 66-Newton; 4. 99M-Moody; 5. 48-Dan. Dietrich; 6. 11P-Ti. Wagaman; 7. 8-B. Dietrich; 8. 5R-Ross; 9. 17-Young
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 67L-Loss; 2. 16A-Bollinger; 3. 5F-Forsythe; 4. 2D-Dietz; 5. 8R-F. Rahmer; 6. 16-Campbell; 7. 5E-B. Rahmer; 8. 95-Hartlaub; 9. 23A-Arnold
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 39T-Smith; 2. 33-Emig; 3. 27-Tr. Wagaman; 4. 44-Norris; 5. 38-C Haas; 6. 55M-Melair; 7. 69-Glatfelter; 8. 9-Dal. Dietrich (DNS)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 5E-B. Rahmer; 2. 5R-Ross; 3. 69-Glatfelter; 4. 8-B. Dietrich; 5. 17-Young; 6. 95-Hartlaub; 7. 23A-Arnold
USAC East Coast Sprint Cars
Feature (25 laps): 1. 23M-Kevin Miller III; 2. 19-Steven Drevicki; 3. 39-Briggs Danner; 4. 21-Carmen Perigo; 5. 88J-Joey Amantea; 6. 22-Kyle Spence; 7. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 8. 18J-JT Ferry; 9. 7B-Aidan Borden; 10. 5B-Bobby Butler; 11. 11-Mike Thompson; 12. 7-Ed Aikin; 13. 67-Jason Cherry; 14. 76-Mike Smith; 15. 1-Patrick Chilmonik; 16. 21K-Tommy Kunsman (DNF); 17. 39X-Scott Frack (DNF); 18. 71-Chris Allen Jr. (DNF); 19. 83-Bruce Buckwalter (DNF); 20. 17J-Jonathan Swanson (DNF); 21. 7G-Austin Graby (DNF)
Lap leaders: Miller III (1-25)
Heat winners: Perigo, Danner, Amantea
B-main winner: Butler
Wingless Super Sportsman
Feature (25 laps): 1. 28-Cliff Brian Jr.; 2. 66-Trent Yoder; 3. 55-Matt Cisney; 4. 59-Steve Wilbur; 5. 88W-Eric Walker; 6. 16-Billy Brian Jr.; 7. 12-Andy Burkhart; 8. 33-Chad Thomas; 9. 28N-Brian Nace; 10. 57-Ricky Rutt; 11. 7-Sam Leonard Jr.; 12. 114-Dennis Perigo; 13. 11-Chad Baker; 14. 38DD-Luke Lenker; 15. 32-Gene Eppley; 16. 89-Lance Yeager; 17. 42-Troy Fraker; 18. 37-Jordan Fuller; 19. 24M-Jason Moore (DNF); 20. 2J-Jason Failor (DNF); 21. 63-Kevin Gutshall (DNF); 22. 76G-Jason Gindlesperger (DNF); 23. 76-Michael Smith (DNF)
Lap leaders: Brian Jr. (1-25)
Heat winners: Cisney, Burkhart, Wilbur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.