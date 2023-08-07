RAHMER

Freddie Rahmer was on familiar turf Saturday night when he parked his 410 sprint car in victory lane at Lincoln Speedway. Rahmer used a late-race pass to score his 10th feature of the season at the track. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

Freddie Rahmer drove from the 14th starting spot to his10th win of the season on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. It is the first time Rahmer has hit double digits in wins at the 3/8th-mile oval. The last driver to score 10 wins in one season was Freddie’s father, Fred Rahmer, in 2004.

Two young guns shared the front row for the start of the 30-lap DCS School of Driving Night feature. Australian driver Ryan Newton started on the pole in his second appearance at Lincoln. JJ Loss, in his fourth appearance at the track, shared the front row with Newton.

