Biglerville entered Friday night’s YAIAA-3 showdown with visiting Littlestown just inside the cutline for the upcoming the District 3 Class 3A playoffs.
The Canners, who have not made the postseason since 2015, are also staring down the barrel of another big divisional game against Hanover on Saturday.
They can enter that game with a little bit of breathing room, having downed the Thunderbolts 54-46 on Senior Night, despite a slow start.
“This game was huge,” Biglerville coach Jeff Kahlbaugh said afterward. “I didn’t mention it prior to the game, but I did mention it after the game. This game was huge and obviously (Saturday) night is going to be really tough for us at Hanover coming off a hard-fought game.”
The Bolts (0-7 in YAIAA-3, 1-8 overall) were buoyed by the return of star guard Ava Collins from a wrist injury that cost her almost a month of the season.
Both teams struggled out of the gate, with the Canners (3-3, 5-3) coming off of a 10-day layoff. Araceli Portillo’s five first-quarter points helped Littlestown out to a 9-7 lead after the opening frame.
“I can probably attribute a good amount of that to (the layoff)”, Kahlbaugh said of his team’s early struggles. “We’ve actually had some really good practices the last two or three days. But two snow days hurts and as hard as the girls practice, it’s not like playing in a game.”
An early second quarter layup from Morgan Martin, who finished with nine points, nine rebounds and a plethora of steals, tied the game at 9-9 and sparked a small Canners run to get out to a 16-9 lead with 4:24 to play in the first half.
“We really challenged Morgan to just step up and be physical and be a bigger part of our game and without a doubt she stepped up tonight,” Kahlbaugh said. “I told her after the game ‘if you don’t play the way you played tonight, we probably don’t win the game.’”
Littlestown responded with a small run of its own to close it to 16-14 before an and-1 by Katie Woolson, who had a game-high 20 points for Biglerville, pushed the lead back to five. The Canners took a 22-16 advantage into the break.
After the half, the Bolts appeared to be taking back control as Kylah Green, who led the team with 17 points on the night, ripped off four straight points to make it 22-20. But Biglerville hit right back.
Anchored by Woolson, who scored 10 points in the frame, the Canners went on a 17-2 run, capped by a Brylee Rodgers 3-pointer, to stretch the lead to 39-22 with three minutes left in the third.
“With the compliments from my teammates after I made something or I assisted them it was huge. It made my confidence and my teammates’ go up,” Woolson said of big run.
Not to be denied, Green went back to work on the offensive end and helped cut the lead to 43-30 after the third quarter.
Biglerville maintained the double-figure lead early in the final quarter and extended it to 47-33 with six minutes to play, but turnovers and rushed shots kept the Thunderbolts in it. Kellee Staub hit a trifecta for three of her eight points on the night to make it 47-36 and moments later, Rodgers, who scored 15 points in her return from injury, picked up her fifth foul and had to leave the game with 4:37 left to play.
“Quite honestly, there’s a certain amount of nervousness that kind of set in,” Kahlbaugh said of the late Littlestown push. “But they way we were playing and the way we just kept battling, I felt pretty good. I felt like if we just kept putting pressure on them and we keep attacking the rim, I thought we would be okay.”
The Canners continued to hold Littlestown at arm’s length, leading 50-40 with 1:53 left in the game, but another Staub triple with 29 seconds to play made it 52-46.
On the ensuing possession, however, Biglerville forward Jocelyn Anglin was fouled and hit a pair of free throws, icing the game for the hosts and closing out the victory.
“We’ve had players step up,” Kahlbaugh said of Anglin, who went 4 of 4 from the line the fourth. “So we had Jocelyn step up. And quite honestly, Abigail (Reckard) hasn’t been shooting well at all but tonight she hit free throws. I also think Hannah Naylor and Paige Miller have stepped up. They’re two kids that haven’t been seeing a lot of minutes and they’ve been playing hard at practice and they’re now at the level where they’re coming in and contributing and being a part of our success.”
Biglerville did have a scare late when Woolson limped off the court with under a minute to play, but she returned moments later and said after the game that she believes she’ll be able to play against the Hawkettes on Saturday.
The Canners travel to Hanover at 6 p.m., while Littlestown will play host to the Hawkettes on Tuesday.
Contact Clay Sauertieg at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Littlestown 9 7 14 16 — 46
Biglerville 7 15 21 11 — 54
Littlestown (46): Kellee Staub 3 0-0 8, Celi Portillo 2 6-7 10, Ava Collins 3 1-3 7, Kylah Green 5 7-10 17, Wendi Snyder 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Shelley, Myers. Totals: 15 14-21 46.
Biglerville (54): Brylee Rodgers 7 0-1 15, Morgan Martin 4 1-2 9, Emily Woolson 1 1-2 3, Katie Woolson 7 6-9 20, Jocelyn Anglin 0 4-4 4, Abby Reckard 0 3-4 3. Non-scorers: Naylor, Miller, Pirich. Totals: 19 15-22 54.
3-pointers: L-Staub 2; B-Rodgers.
