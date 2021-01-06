There will be one less weight class when the Pennsylvania high school wrestling season kicks off on Friday evening.
The state adopted a move from 14 to 13 weight classes over the summer, merging the 182 and 195-pound classes at 190 pounds and moving the 220-pound class down to 215 pounds.
Those changes, however, won’t have an effect on the Fairfield wrestling program. In fact, the Green Knights will be well below the 13 weight class figure this year, as they will field just three wrestlers, including state qualifier Jake Moyer at heavyweight.
Joining Moyer on the squad are junior Kyle Davis at 189 and freshman Kathyn Ramsburg at 132.
“It’s tough,” coach E.J. Small said of the numbers crunch. “You can’t really do a ton in practice. So we do some conditioning and some drilling, but otherwise the guys are essentially going live and it’s especially tough for Kathyn who’s much smaller than the other two.”
Davis and Moyer are both familiar with one another having been teammates in the past and with each progressing at least to districts a year ago. Moyer says that’s made the current situation a bit easier, but it’s still not ideal.
“Kyle and I have wrestled a lot together and it helps me to work with someone his size because of his speed and quickness,” he said. “But there’s some big guys at heavyweight and it’s tough to prepare for that if you can’t really get that feel.”
Moyer says his goal this season is to return to the state tournament and according to Small, the senior has put in the work necessary in the offseason to get there.
“He’s definitely gotten better,” Small said. “He went to some club practices in the offseason and those helped him and even in the room this year I feel like he pushes himself harder than he did last year.”
Davis, meanwhile, has only been wrestling since eighth grade and improved his record from 11-14 as a sophomore to 20-14 a year ago on the way to a spot in the district tournament.
“Kyle is a super hard worker. A really, really hard worker,” Small said. “He’s in there at practice every day mixing it up with a state level heavyweight, and that’s not easy. His goal this year is to make it to regionals and I think that’s definitely an achievable goal for him.”
Ramsburg, meanwhile, embarks on his first season at the high school level and Small says the goal for him is just to get as many matches in as possible and to gain some experience.
“We’re just working on getting him as much mat time as we can,” he said. “We’re working out some of those mistakes you can get away with at the middle school level that you can’t in high school. So it’s all about getting him matches.
The Knights have 11 duals scheduled currently and Moyer is hoping to get even more in as he tries to replicate his success a year ago when he went 29-5.
“I’ll have to be mentally ready every time I wrestle this season. And it’ll definitely be different with super regionals and all,” he said. “I want to look around in the postseason and try to find someone close to my size to get used to guys who are full-sized. Hopefully I can do that and have a successful run in the individual tournaments.”
