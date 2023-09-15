Gettysburg hoped to be unwelcome party guest when it showed up to East Pennsboro on Friday night for the Panthers’ 1,000th football game in program history.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, East Penn had plenty to celebrate en route to a 42-24 victory in a Mid-Penn Colonial division showdown.
“We were ecstatic coming into this one,” Panthers quarterback Keith Oates III said afterward. “We knew all the alumni were coming in and it just felt great to be able to play in front of them and see their support for us.”
The Warriors (1-3, 0-1 Colonial) received the opening kickoff and quickly marched into East Penn (4-0, 2-0) territory thanks to a heavy dose of running back Preston Burnett.
But the drive eventually stalled and Gettysburg was forced to punt it away.
After a solid defensive stop, the Warriors got the ball back and again took it deep into East Penn territory. But, frustratingly so for Gettysburg coach Matt Heiser, the Warriors yet again came up empty.
“It’s going back to focus and paying attention to the little things and getting after that,” Heiser said of ensuring those strong drives result in points.
Just moments later, the Panthers made them pay when Oates found a wide open Trey Good over the middle, who then took off for a 55-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 late in the first quarter.
The Warriors came up with a big answer on the ensuing drive with, again, a large dose of Burnett. His 25-yard run to start the second quarter put Gettysburg down to the Panthers’ 1-yard line before quarterback Brady Heiser finished off the drive with a quarterback sneak to tie the ballgame.
It appeared the visitors would keep the momentum as well, as their defense forced an East Penn 3rd-and-long. But Oates rolled right and found Good behind the entire Warriors defense for an 80-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead at 14-7.
Gettysburg then turned the ball over on downs at its own 47 and just a couple plays later, Oates found Breckin Swope for 38 yards down to the Warriors’ 1-yard line. The Panthers QB then took care of the rest, sneaking it in to make the score 21-7.
A late 36-yard field goal from Connor Hazel gave the Warriors a bit of momentum heading into the half. But that was quickly taken back when East Penn running back JJ Gossard took a shovel pass 65 yards to the house just 19 seconds into the second half to make it 28-10.
Gossard’s big play was just one of seven pass plays over 20 yards for the Panthers on the night.
“We basically have two corners that are sophomores tonight making mistakes,” Heiser said of the big plays. “So they need to make sure they correct those mistakes. They need to make sure they get back to communication and make sure everybody’s following through with what they need to do.”
Oates didn’t exactly see things the same way.
“Big plays are crucial in a game,” he said. “Chunk plays, you hear about it from the top schools in college. The chunk plays are massive parts of their game. And so, just the momentum shift that we get from them are huge.”
It was yet another chunk play, an Oates 22-yard pass to Good, that put East Penn on top 35-10 with 10:04 left in the third quarter and all but put the game to be.
It was the third of four touchdowns on the night for Good, who hauled in six passes for 197 yards.
He added one from 10 yards out to close out the scoring in the third quarter and put the Panthers ahead 42-10 entering the final frame.
The Warriors were able to find the end zone twice in the fourth quarter; First, on a Logan Baker 6-yard pass from Heiser and later on a Landon Keefer 4-yard touchdown catch.
But it was too little, too late as East Pennsboro solidified its status as one of the top teams in the division.
The Panthers hope to make it 5-0 when they travel to Greencastle-Antrim in a week, while Gettysburg hosts Mechanicsburg aiming to get back on track.
“We just need to take it one game at a time,” Coach Heiser said of righting the ship. “Be patient. Be focused, and get things done.”
Gettysburg 0 10 0 14 — 24
East Pennsboro 7 14 21 0 — 42
First quarter
EP-Trey Good 55 pass from Keith Oates III (Ali Alami kick), 1:44
Second quarter
G-Brady Heiser 1 run (Connor Hazel kick), 11:34.
EP-Good 80 pass from Oates III (Alami kick), 7:57
EP-Oates 1 run (Alami kick), 4:03
G-Connor Hazel 36 kick, 1:03
Third quarter
EP-JJ Gossard, 65 pass from Oates III (Alami kick), 11:41
EP-Good 22 pass from Oates III (Alami kick), 10:04
EP-Good 10 pass from Oates III (Alami kick), 6:36
Fourth quarter
G-Team Safety, 10:28.
G-Logan Baker, 6 pass from Heiser (run failed), 8:52
G-Landon Keefer 4 pass from Heiser (run failed), :57
Team Statistics
G EP
First downs 21 11
Rushing 41-192 25-68
Passing 20-41-1 10-21-0
Passing yards 216 341
Totals yards 408 409
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-55 2-10
Punting 5-35.8 5-41.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-Preston Burnett 26-136, Shayde Shultz 1-6, Brady Heiser 8-35, Rico Trejo 1-2, Isaiah Jackson 3-13; EP-JJ Gossard 11-41, Keith Oates III 4-7, Paul Sanderson 3-7, Elliot Bruhn 6-15, Elijah Shank 1-(-2).
Passing: G-Heiser 20-41-1-216; EP-Oates III 9-19-0-337, Turner Barlup 1-2-0-4.
Receiving: G-David Beamer 7-63, Landon Keefer 2-14. Logan Baker 3-26, Shultz 6-98, Burnett 2-15; EP-Trey Good 6-197, Breckin Swope 2-72, Gossard 1-65, Marcel Reed 1-4.
