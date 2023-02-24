Five days ago Lincoln Speedway management took a look at the forecast for the scheduled Ice Breaker weekend and made the decision to take a chance on moving the season opener to Thursday night instead of the scheduled Saturday afternoon. Thursday had a forecast high temperature of 75 degrees and Saturday looked like a chance of snow with a high in the 30s. The risk paid off as Lincoln opened the 2023 season to a packed race track full of fans.

Freddie Rahmer inherited the lead on lap 3 and impressively worked his way through lapped traffic to score his second consecutive Ice Breaker victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.