Five days ago Lincoln Speedway management took a look at the forecast for the scheduled Ice Breaker weekend and made the decision to take a chance on moving the season opener to Thursday night instead of the scheduled Saturday afternoon. Thursday had a forecast high temperature of 75 degrees and Saturday looked like a chance of snow with a high in the 30s. The risk paid off as Lincoln opened the 2023 season to a packed race track full of fans.
Freddie Rahmer inherited the lead on lap 3 and impressively worked his way through lapped traffic to score his second consecutive Ice Breaker victory.
“Really happy to get this out of the way,” he said. “We did it last year and just had an okay year, and we’re going to do whatever it takes this year to step it up all around.”
As Rahmer worked through lapped traffic he had Danny Dietrich and Justin Peck hot on his heels.
“We knew before the start of the race that lapped traffic would be a big deal,” Rahmer shared in victory lane. “We were really good the first half and for a while I could sneak in the bottom through the lapped cars and then that went away.”
The temperatures were still in the mid- to high- 60s in victory lane.
“Thankful Lincoln put this on tonight it feels like its May or June, it’s pretty cool,” Rahmer said.
After hot laps, Wayne Harper shared his famous line to start the season, “All is right in the world!” With sprint car racing back in Central PA for 2023, Tyler Ross and Rahmer shared the front row for the start of the first feature of the year. Ross took the lead and went high into turn 1 with Rahmer opting for the bottom line in the turns.
Rahmer was keeping pace with Ross and despite doing a wheelie on the front stretch on lap 2, Ross held the lead. Ross and Rahmer were wheel to wheel at the line on lap 3 with Ross holding onto the top spot by inches. Rahmer took the lead in turn 1 and Ross spun in turn 2 in an attempt to reclaim first. Ross’ spin brought out the first and only caution of the night.
Rahmer led Brent Marks, Kyle Moody, Dietrich and Peck on the restart.
Rahmer went high in turn 1 and pulled away form Marks. Dietrich looked to the outside of Moody as the two raced for third with Dietrich taking the spot at the line. Peck followed and worked on Moody to take fourth on lap 6.
Rahmer entered lapped traffic on lap 8 as the lapped car of Trey Hivner got out of shape in front of him. Rahmer got by Hivner unscathed.
Peck and Marks raced side by side down the back stretch as they worked through lapped traffic. Dietrich got up to second and was using lapped cars to reel in Rahmer. Peck moved up to third and was closing in on the leaders.
Peck was nearly side by side with Dietrich for second on lap 15 at the line. Peck made the pass for second after making slight contact in turn 4 with Dietrich.
With 10 laps to go Rahmer had two lapped cars between him and Peck. Peck was doing everything he could to close in on Rahmer as the lapped counted down, but Rahmer was too good in lapped traffic.
Rahmer crossed the line 1.391 seconds ahead of Peck. Dietrich was third after holding off a late charge by Devon Borden who finished fourth. Matt Campbell completed the top five.
On Sunday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with the Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprint Cars racing for $6,000 to win courtesy of Tyson Fence Co. Racing starts at 3 p.m. with pit gates opening at 12:30 and grandstand gates opening at 1.
Feature (30 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($5,000); 2. 13-Justin Peck; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 23B-Devon Borden; 5. 16-Matt Campbell; 6. 19M-Brent Marks; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri; 8. 99M-Kyle Moody; 9. 39T-Cameron Smith; 10. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 11. 8-Billy Dietrich; 12. 44-Dylan Norris; 13. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 14. 39-Troy Wagaman; 15. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 16. 33-Riley Emig; 17. 17-Cole Young; 18. 23-Michael Millard; 19. 0-Rick Lafferty; 20. 75-Tyler Ross (DNF); 21. 7H-Trey Hivner (DNF); 22. 11P-Tim Wagaman (DNF); 23. 1X-Chad Trout (DNF); 24. 27S-Alan Krimes (DNF); 25. 86-Mike Lutz Jr. (DNF); 26. 4*-Tyler Street (DNS)
Lap leaders: Ross (1-2), F. Rahmer (3-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 99m-Kyle Moody; 2. 23-Michael Millard; 3. 75-Tyler Ross; 4. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 5. 39T-Cameron Smith; 6. 33-Riley Emig; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 1X-Chad Trout; 9. 86-Mike Lutz Jr.
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 23B-Devon Borden; 3. 19M-Brent Marks; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri; 5. 39-Troy Wagaman; 6. 17-Cole Young; 7. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 8. 27s-Alan Krimes; 9. 7H-Trey Hivner
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 16-Matt Campbell; 2. 13-Justin Peck; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 8-Billy Dietrich; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 0-Rick Lafferty; 8. 4*-Tyler Street (DNS)
