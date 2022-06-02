Biglerville’s Skyler Gentzler was making his first start in the South Penn League, but the 15-year old righty showed no signs that he had no prior experience pitching in the league.
Despite a 25-year age difference between Gentzler and his batterymate, Pat Armor, the duo was on the same wavelength all night long in the Black Sox 4-0 victory over visiting Brushtown on Thursday evening at Oakside Community Park.
“You don’t really think about it, you just pitch,” Gentzler said when asked what was going through his mind on the mound. “I trusted Pat to throw whatever he asked for and he called a really good game.”
Gentzler scattered four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. He went the route on 90 pitches, with 60 of them being strikes.
“He hit his spots well and he was confident with getting all three of his pitches over for strikes,” Armor, a longtime veteran backstop in the league, said. “He was throwing his offspeed stuff to spots where they couldn’t hit it.”
It was a scoreless contest into the bottom of the third when Biglerville center fielder Nathan Maravich, playing in his first organized baseball game in five years, singled to center with one down.
Maravich then swiped second and took third on Tucker Byers’ knock. A fielder’s choice hit into by Noah Ayers plated Maravich and Connor Orner followed with a single that chased home Byers.
Sitting on a two-run cushion in the top of the fourth, Gentzler allowed his first hit of the game, a ringing two-bagger that one-hopped off the left field fence by Blake DiPietro with one down. However, he recovered and induced back-to-back outs on weak contact, a popout and a groundout.
Brushtown hurler Beau Boyers kept the Bulldogs (1-8-1) in it with some solid pitching and they still trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth.
Biglerville (6-4) put together a two-run rally in the sixth with Armor beginning the frame by reaching on a hit-by-pitch. Branson Diller doubled him to third.
A groundout by Shaun Redding plated Armor and a single by Tanner Byers to right-center scored Diller to wrap up the scoring.
Boyers was tough in defeat for the ‘Dogs, as he worked all six frames and allowed four runs and six hits while fanning nine and issuing one free pass.
“We put a couple of innings together with our bats and scored some runs,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “That was enough to win tonight.”
Brushtown threatened in the seventh with a pair of singles and had runners on first and second with two down, but Gentzler shut the door with a punchout to preserve his shutout.
“We need pitching and Skyler needs experience, so it works out well,” Byers said. “He and Branson are young guys that have talent and we want to give them the opportunity to improve as players.”
Diller led the Biglerville offense with a pair of hits, the only player on either team to have more than one knock.
Both squads are back in action on Sunday with twinbills. Biglerville hits the road to Mason-Dixon, while the Bulldogs welcome New Oxford.
Brushtown 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Biglerville 002 002 x — 4 6 0
Beau Boyers and Blake DiPietro; Skyler Gentzler and Pat Armor. SO-BB: Boyers 9-1; Gentzler 8-2. WP-Gentzler. LP-Boyers. 2B: Br-DiPietro; Big-Branson Diller.
