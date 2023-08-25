With an inexperienced team full of players seeing their first meaningful playing time in a varsity football game, Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser saw some things that he liked, and saw some things that are in need of work.
Add it all up, and the Warriors came out on the short end of a 36-35 non-division contest against Hershey at HersheyPark Stadium on Friday night.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys on the field, especially on defense. We made a lot of mistakes and we’ve got things to correct in practice next week,” Heiser said. “The offense moved the ball well, but we need to grow on defense. We graduated a lot of talent from our defense last year, so we don’t have much experience back on that side.”
Following a 32-yard field goal by Hershey’s Cole Goodman with 2:23 left, the Warriors took over at their own 20 with one timeout in their pocket.
They moved the ball out to their own 44 and faced a 3rd-and-10 with 1:03 to go when they called their final timeout.
Brady Heiser connected with Shayde Shultz for an 11-yard gain and a first down at the Trojans’ 45 with 53 ticks left, but four consecutive incompletions ended it.
The Warriors had taken a 35-27 lead on Preston Burnett’s 29-yard scoring run with 11:23 left. On the play, Burnett appeared stopped for short gain but stepped out of a tackle and jetted down the right sideline to paydirt.
That was part of the sophomore’s big night as he toted the rock 22 times for 144 stripes, both career highs.
“I was pleased with some of the plays that we made on offense tonight,” Matt Heiser said. “Preston was very good and he showed a lot tonight.”
Hershey (1-0) responded with a 7-play, 48-yard march that pulled it within 35-33 when Cameron Sweeney hooked up with Derek Guzman for a 22-yard scoring toss with 7:58 left. The two-point try was unsuccessful and the Warriors’ advantage stood at two.
Unable to gain any traction, the visitors went three-and-out to set up the winning points for the Trojans.
The first three drives of the contest resulted in touchdowns and a 14-7 lead for the hosts when the opening stanza expired.
Gettysburg had a hard time tackling battering ram fullback Angel Cabrera in the early going, and it didn’t get much better as the night went along. Cabrera finished the evening with 167 yards on the ground and three trips to the paint.
The second quarter saw the Heiser-to-Shultz combo hook up for a pair of scores with Shultz making two nice catches deep in the end zone, where he had to be mindful of getting a toe down and he did it twice.
The second one gave Gettysburg a 21-14 lead with seven ticks to play until intermission.
“We’ve got some inexperienced receivers that really played well tonight,” Matt Heiser said. “Shayde and Landon (Keefer) both had a good connection with Brady.”
Shultz brought in five balls for 56 yards and a pair of scores, while Keefer lassoed seven aerials for 69 yards.
Cabrera found the end zone twice in the third quarter, giving his side a 27-21 advantage following his 8-yard run to the promised land with 3:04 to play in the frame.
After failing to get a first down on each of its first two possessions of the third quarter, the Warriors didn’t trail for long; Heiser saw no one open on a run/pass option play, tucked it and went 64 yards down the left sideline to glory with 2:39 to play in the stanza.
All told, Heiser was 16-of-26 for 156 yards and two touchdowns through the air and the junior added 115 yards and two scores on 12 carries.
The Warriors are back in action with another road contest in Week 2, as they’ll make the short trip to New Oxford for a 7 p.m. kick on Friday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Gettysburg 7 14 7 7 — 35
Hershey 14 0 13 9 — 36
First Quarter
H-Derek Guzman 37 pass from Cameron Sweeney (Cole Goodman kick), 7:28
G-Brady Heiser 20 run (Connor Hazel kick), 3:12
H-Angel Cabrera 5 run (Goodman kick), 0:24
Second Quarter
G-Shayde Shultz 16 pass from Heiser (Hazel kick), 8:09
G-Shultz 7 pass from Heiser (Hazel kick), 0:07
Third Quarter
H-Cabrera 24 run (Goodman kick), 6:59
H-Cabrera 8 run (kick failed), 3:04
G-Heiser 64 run (Hazel kick), 2:39
Fourth Quarter
G-Preston Burnett 29 run (Hazel kick), 11:23
H-Guzman 22 pass from Sweeney (run failed), 7:58
H-Goodman 32 field goal, 2:23
Team Statistics
G H
First downs 21 21
Rushes-yards 37-256 50-312
Passing 16-26-0 6-9-0
Passing yards 156 80
Total yards 412 392
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Punts 4-36.3 2-38.0
Penalties 4-30 6-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-Burnett 22-144, Heiser 12-115, David Beamer 1-3, Jackson Stanton 1-(-1), Jermain Gondwe 1-(-5); H-Cabrera 19-167, Carter Klein 16-56, Sweeney 8-51, Guzman 1-23, Sean Elliott 4-9, Anthony Vasquezi 2-6.
Passing: G-Heiser 16-26-156-0; H-Sweeney 6-9-80-0
Receiving: G-Landon Keefer 7-69, Shultz 5-56, Logan Baker 2-18, Beamer 1-13, Burnett 1-0; H-Guzman 5-71, Isaiah Tanner 1-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.