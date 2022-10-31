With the 2022 high school football regular season in the books, we’ll take a look here at our four area teams that have qualified for the District 3 playoffs, while also taking a glance at the three area squads whose seasons came to an end last Friday.
Gettysburg and New Oxford finished their respective regular seasons at 8-2 and earned first-round byes in Class 5A. The Colonials finished third, while the Warriors are the fourth seed. They both will host games in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 11.
Delone Catholic has run off seven straight victories and earned the second seed in 2A, where it will tangle with third-seeded Trinity in a Week 1 rematch on Friday. The Shamrocks took that meeting in McSherrystown, 35-7. The contest was called with nine minutes remaining due to an electrical malfunction in one of the light poles at J.T. Flaherty Field.
Meanwhile, Fairfield made the 1A final and will travel to Steelton to face two-time defending district champion Steel-High. The Steamrollers knocked off Delone in each of the past two seasons. The Knights move into the postseason having lost five of their six contests. This one will be contested on Saturday at 1 p.m at War Veterans Memorial Field.
Trinity at Delone Catholic
The Squires and Shamrocks have opened the season against each other every year since 2012 — aside from 2020 — and Trinity holds a 6-4 edge in the 10 meetings, including winning the last three matchups.
Delone (7-3) dropped all of its non-division matchups before running the table in YAIAA-3 to take home its third title in the past four seasons.
The three-pronged rushing attack of Ryder Noel, Brady Dettinburn and Gage Zimmerman only played one game together from start to finish due to various injuries, but was extraordinarily productive, regardless of how many of the trio suited up.
The triumvirate combined for 2,590 yards of total offense and 36 of the team’s 43 touchdowns.
Dettinburn has run for 1,043 yards, while Noel has rushed for 401 yards and caught 28 balls for an additional 439. Zimmerman missed four games due to injury, but managed 573 stripes on the ground.
The Squires will be without the services of junior quarterback Denver Ostrum, who is ineligible to play due to transferring in prior to the season. Ostrum had a quality season in his first year under center for Delone, throwing for 1,055 yards and 12 touchdowns, while completing 65 percent of his passes. Sophomore backup Zach Staub was 1-of-3 for six yards in very limited action.
Trinity (6-4) presents a big challenge to Delone’s hopes of reaching the district title game for the fifth straight season. The Shamrocks’ four losses have come to a quartet with a combined record of 34-4. They took Steel-High to overtime in Week 9 before falling, 35-28.
Max Schlager, a senior, and Messiah Mickens, a freshman, are the ‘Rocks top two ball carriers. Mickens already holds a scholarship offer from Texas A&M. Schlager also averages a team-best 11.6 tackles for game.
Senior tight end-defensive end Wyatt Cooper will play college ball at Stony Brook, an FCS school.
Fairfield at Steel-High
This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the schools — all in the postseason — all won by the Steamrollers.
Fairfield (2-7) is led by its bruising sophomore fullback, Stephen Higgs, who has rushed for 660 yards and four scores, while also catching 11 balls for 142 yards and another score. He topped 100 yards on the ground twice.
Steel-High (8-1) is powered by junior quarterback Alex Erby. He holds 13 FBS offers with Power 5 schools Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska and Pittsburgh among those vying for the services of the southpaw signal caller. He’s thrown for 1,839 yards with 25 touchdowns to two interceptions this season and is a three-star recruit, according to 247 Sports.
Durrell Ceaser Jr. (45 catches, 687 yards, 10 TDs), Jaeion Perry (27 catches, 438 yards, 6 TDs) and Daquan McCraw (22 catches, 388 yards, 5 TDs) are the top receivers, while Ronald Burnette (455 yards, 8 TDs) is the threat carrying the ball for the Rollers.
New Oxford
The Ox will host the winner of South Western (7-3) and Northern (6-4) next Friday. The Mustangs defeated the Colonials, 24-7, in Week 3.
An undefeated run through YAIAA-2 play gives the Colonials their second division title in the past three seasons and third all-time. They earned the 200th victory in program history when they downed Susquehannock, 29-7, in Week 5. They’ll head into the playoffs winners of six of their last seven games.
Senior quarterback Jett Moore was outstanding at the controls, throwing for 1,555 yards with 19 scores to just four picks. He connected on 60 percent of his passing attempts.
Junior Brennan Holmes (35 rec., 691 yards, 11 TDs) and senior Evan Schriver (35 rec., 474 yards, 5 TDs) are the team’s top pass catchers.
The top ground gainers are seniors Brittyn Eakins (500 yards, 8 TDs) and Riley Killen (444 yards, 4 TDs).
Eakins anchors the defense from his spot at left defensive end, while senior Elias Ernst and junior Jarret Bitzer are stalwarts at linebacker and ball-hawking corner Idriz Ahmetovic is the key man in the secondary. Ahmetovic, a junior, has intercepted seven passes so far this season.
Gettysburg
The Warriors are coming off of a hard-fought 23-16 victory over Susquehanna Twp. that secured the outright Mid-Penn Colonial title for Gettysburg in its return to the conference after an eight-year foray with the YAIAA. It’s their first title since bringing home the YAIAA-2 crown in 2018. Their last title in the Mid-Penn came in 2007 when they won the Keystone Division.
They’ll welcome Elizabethtown (8-2) or Cocalico (6-4) to town a week from Friday.
Senior Jayden Johnson was limited to just six games in 2021 and carried the ball for 260 yards as a backup to Landon McGee, who graduated after running for 1,305 yards.
Johnson grabbed the starting job by the horns this season, rushing for 1,242 yards and seven scores. He’s topped 100 yards eight times and carried the ball at least 20 times in eight games.
Freshman Preston Burnett, who scored the game-winner on Friday with a 49-yard fumble return for a score, rushed for 324 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Brady Heiser built on his strong finish to the 2021 campaign with a quality year this season. He’s thrown for 1,418 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions, while completing 56 percent of his passes. He’s also rushed for 10 touchdowns.
Seniors Tanner Newman (30 rec., 644 yards, 5 TDs) and Sean Higgins (17 rec., 307 yards, 3 TDs) were Heiser’s favorite targets. Tight end Jakaree Anderson, also a senior, hauled in 14 balls for 192 yards.
On defense, senior middle linebacker Cody Furman leads the way with 121 tackles, while senior outside linebacker Wyatt Heistand has 85 stops and eight sacks. Aidan Baker (64 tackles), Anderson (49 tackles), Newman (43 tackles, 2 INTs), Jayden Cramer (42 tackles) and Dunn Kessel (35 tackles, 3 sacks) are other notable starters on defense.
Littlestown
After a 1-4 start, the Thunderbolts ripped off a 5-0 finish to the season, but came up short of qualifying for the 6-team Class 3A field.
The Bolts outscored their opponents by an average of 14.8 ppg over the last five contests.
In his first season as the starting quarterback, junior Alex Popoff posted area bests in yards (1,655) and touchdowns (21), while completing 57 percent of his attempts. He threw for at least 225 yards in three games and tossed multiple touchdowns in seven games.
Senior Nathan Thomas (37 rec., 529 yards, 5 TDs) and junior Zyan Herr (28 rec., 701 yards, 9 TDs) were the top receiving threats, while junior Colby Hahn provided a dual-threat, rushing for 477 yards and five scores and catching 13 balls for 221 yards and four additional touchdowns.
L-town was an inexperienced bunch coming into the season, but received a lot of contributions from underclassmen, so the Bolts will look to build on that in 2023.
Bermudian Springs
The Eagles might be even younger than the Bolts, as they started just two seniors, two-way linemen Brennan Ault and Montana Speelman.
The lack of varsity experience showed in the early going as Berm dropped its first four games by an average of 27.8 ppg.
A 28-6 win over rival Biglerville in Week 5 got the Eagles going in the right direction as they finished out the season by winning four of six.
Junior quarterback Tyson Carpenter threw for 300 yards and seven scores in a Week 9 victory over York Tech and finished the season with 1,154 yards and 15 TDs to four interceptions, while completing 54 percent of his passes. He threw just one pick over the last seven games.
Sophomores Dylan Hubbard (31 rec., 323 yards, 4 TDs) and Jack Gautsch (25 rec., 379 yards, 4 TDs) were the top targets.
In the backfield, junior Tyler Staub led the way with 484 yards and following closely behind were sophomores Carter Storm (441 yards) and Andrew Smith (433).
Ault paced the Red Swarm with 112 tackles and also recovered four fumbles, while Speelman had 84 stops and a team-best 5.5 sacks.
Freshman Brayden Heller recorded 73 tackles, while Storm had 72 and fellow sophomore Caden Nye had 57 and recovered three fumbles.
Biglerville
No area team improved in the win column more than the Canners, going from zero wins to four wins. They also went from averaging 3.4 ppg to 11.3 ppg. In 2021, they allowed 43 ppg. while that number dropped to 24.6 ppg. this year.
Senior Seth Lady, the starting quarterback a season ago, shifted to running back and produced a quality campaign. Lady hit the century mark on the ground three times, topping out at 236 yards in a 23-22 victory over Hanover in Week 8. He also ran for 161 yards and three scores in a Week 3 win over James Buchanan. All told, Lady ran for 834 yards and seven touchdowns.
New record holder
Hanover’s Chase Roberts threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns, wrapping up his stellar career with a 35-25 victory over York Tech on Saturday night.
Roberts ended his career with 7,015 yards and 63 touchdown passes. The yardage mark broke the previous YAIAA record that was held by 2019 Central York graduate Cade Pribula, who is currently a member of the football team at Sacred Heart University.
Three 4-6 teams make the 4A field
East Pennsboro, Kennard-Dale and Donegal all finished a game below .500 and qualified for the postseason. The Panthers host the Rams, while the Indians play at 6-4 York Suburban.
Four undefeated, two winless in District 3
Solanco and Exeter Twp., the top two seeds in 5A both ran the table, posting 10-0 records. In Class 3A, Wyomissing and Lancaster Catholic turned the trick.
Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the spectrum were Lebanon and Halifax, both of whom failed to get off the schneid this fall.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
