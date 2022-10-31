WARRIORS
Gettysburg halfback Jayden Johnson (5) follows teammate Sean Higgins (5) during a game against Shippensburg earlier this season. The Warriors (8-2) earned the No. 4 seed in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

With the 2022 high school football regular season in the books, we’ll take a look here at our four area teams that have qualified for the District 3 playoffs, while also taking a glance at the three area squads whose seasons came to an end last Friday.

Gettysburg and New Oxford finished their respective regular seasons at 8-2 and earned first-round byes in Class 5A. The Colonials finished third, while the Warriors are the fourth seed. They both will host games in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 11.

