Swarthmore outscored Gettysburg 50-23 in the second half and the 21st-ranked Garnet pulled away after a close first period, downing the Bullets 86-51 in Centennial Conference men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon to close out the regular season.
Gettysburg 28 23 — 51
#21 Swarthmore 36 50 — 86
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Colin Farrell ’25: 13 points, 2 rebounds
• Avery Close ’22: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
• Elijah Williams ’23: 8 points, 7 rebounds
Swarthmore’s Top Performers
• George Visconti: 12 points, 3 rebounds
• Conner Harkins: 11 points, 5 rebounds
• Justin Tucker: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
• Michael Caprise: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
Game Summary — First Half
• Gettysburg (15-9, 11-7 CC) battled with the 21st-ranked team by exchanging buckets in a back-and-forth affair throughout the first half. Farrell wasted no time getting on the scoresheet as he drained a three-pointer on the Bullets’ first possession 25 seconds into the game. Swarthmore’s Justin Tucker sank a 3-pointer and jumper to push the hosts in front 5-3. Farrell answered right back with a lay-up to tie the game at 5-5. A minute later, Abass Sallah made a pair of free throws to put the Garnet (21-4, 15-3 CC) ahead by two.
• The Bullets went on a role after that as Williams made a lay-up that started an 8-0 run to lead 13-7 at 13:58. The Garnet then responded by netting the next seven points to regain the advantage by one (14-13). Williams gave Gettysburg its lead back when he knocked down a trey midway through.
• Gettysburg’s next four points came from the free throw line, and the team stayed ahead 20-16 at 8:34.
• Back-to-back 3-pointers by the Garnet followed by a lay-up allowed the hosts to retake the advantage by four (24-20).
• Freshman Carl Schaller sliced the deficit down to two off a pair of made free throws, but that was as close as Gettysburg’s comeback came in the opening half. Swarthmore closed out the half on a 12-6 run, which included making two 3-pointers, to secure a 36-28 lead.
Game Summary — Second Half
• The hosts started the second half with a 7-0 run, while Gettysburg struggled to get into an offensive groove. Williams sank Gettysburg’s first set of points off a three-pointer at 14:03 to trim the advantage down to 12 (43-31).
• Swarthmore maintained a 16-point cushion on three different occasions, and Gettysburg was within 15 points a pair of times before the hosts put it out of reach.
• The Bullets were unable to rally back as the Garnet led by 20 or more for the rest of the game. Swarthmore made 50 percent (16-of-32) from the field and went 17-of-20 (85 percent) from the charity stripe in the second half.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg went 15-of-48 (31.3 percent) from the field and 17-of-30 (56.7 percent) at the free throw line. Swarthmore finished 30-of-65 (46.2 percent) from the floor and 19-of-23 (82.6 percent) from the charity stripe.
• Swarthmore won the 44-34 rebounding battle.
• Johns Hopkins University (20-3, 16-2) will be hosting the semifinals and championship of the CC Tournament after clinching the top seed. Swarthmore is the No. 2 seed with Gettysburg at No. 3, Dickinson College (11-12, 10-8 CC) at No. 4, and Ursinus College (12-12, 9-9 CC) at No. 5. Gettysburg will be making its first postseason appearance since 2016 and has earned its highest seeding since finishing third in 2011.
Where the Series Stands
The Garnet won their eighth-straight meeting against the Bullets. Swarthmore holds the all-time series record at 31-23.
Next Up
Gettysburg will play in the semifinals against second-seeded Swarthmore on Friday, with a time to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.