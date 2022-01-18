In the biggest games, star players are expected to shine the brightest.
With District 3 playoff hopes teetering for both Biglerville and Fairfield, their star players did just that. Senior Brylee Rodgers scored 32 points in her return from injury for the Canners, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights’ duo of Maddie Neiderer and Breana Valentine combined for 46 to lead the hosts’ to a 60-53 come-from-behind victory in overtime.
“In big games, big players step up,” Fairfield coach Andrew Ditty said afterward. “And all three of them really stepped up in this game.”
Rodgers made her return to the court on Monday in a win over Camp Hill after missing a week for the Canners (6-10 overall, 1-7 in YAIAA Division 3). She immediately made her presence felt on Tuesday. The Biglerville dynamo scored 12 first-quarter points to lead her team to a 15-10 lead after one. Neiderer, a gifted scorer in her own right, had seven in the frame for the Knights (5-8, 2-5).
Rodgers quickly went back to work in the second quarter, adding six early points and helping Biglerville get out to a 23-17 lead with 3:47 left in the half. Fairfield then began to tighten up defensively, but offensive struggles meant that they couldn’t close the gap and went into the half trailing 26-19.
At the break, Ditty decided to make a change to his team’s defensive approach.
“The Rodgers girl was phenomenal in the first half,” he said. “So I changed the plan and put Emma Dennison on her.”
At first, the returns were mixed, as the Canners pushed the lead out to 32-21 with 5:58 left in the third. But from then on, it worked wonders. Rodgers was held scoreless for the rest of the period and the Knights began to chip away at the lead. A quick 6-0 spurt cut it to 32-27 with just under four minutes left in the quarter, then a Valentine trifecta made it 32-30 with just under two minutes remaining.
Valentine scored 17 of her 20 points on the night after the half.
“We tried to keep our composure and not get mad at each other or ourselves,” Valentine said of the comeback efforts.
Fairfield closed the quarter on an 11-3 run and trailed just 35-32 headed to the final frame.
Early in the fourth, two free throws from Neiderer locked the game at 35-35, tying the score for the first time since it was 0-0 two minutes in.
The Canners steadied the ship a bit in the middle portion of the fourth and after an Emily Woolson layup and two free throws from Mari Alvarez, the visitors led 42-38 with 4:47 left in regulation.
Valentine then answered with a big triple to cut the lead back to one and moments later, after a Canners free throw, Neiderer hit a 3-pointer to give the Knights their first lead of the game at 44-43 with three minutes left on the clock.
Neiderer, who started the season slowly, scored 26 points in the contest, including 14 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“If I’m being honest, my hairstyle,” Neiderer said with a smile when asked about her recent turn of fortune. “The first games of the season I braided my hair, so I won’t wear my hair in two braids anymore.”
The Fairfield senior said she also always plays with a hair tie in her right sock as part of her regular superstitions.
Biglerville didn’t go away, however, and it was Rodgers who was there when her team needed her, converting a putback to tie the game at 46 with under two minutes left in the fourth.
Each team had an opportunity to win the game down the stretch in regulation, but neither could create a good look and the teams went to overtime tied at 46.
In the extra frame, Rodgers grabbed the tip and immediately scored a layup to make it 48-46. Valentine, however, answered with a 3-pointer from the wing to put her team up one mid-way through the overtime period.
Woolson looked to have regained the lead for the Canners with just over a minute to play, but instead was called for a charge, giving the ball back to the Knights. On the ensuing possession, Madison Cromwell delivered with a layup to push the lead to 51-48. Fairfield then got another stop before a Neiderer free throw made it 52-48 with 52 seconds left to play.
Rodgers made one last attempt to pull her team back in it, but her layup attempt didn’t fall and the hosts closed the game out at the foul line. Overall, Fairfield scored 14 points and went 9-for-10 from the line in overtime en route to the victory.
The Knights will hope to continue the momentum Wednesday at Fannett-Metal, while the Canners have two days off before welcoming Bermudian Springs on Friday.
Biglerville 15 11 9 11 7 — 53
Fairfield 10 9 13 14 14 — 60
Biglerville (53): Mari Alvarez 0 3-4 3, Brylee Rodgers 12 5-10 32, Emily Woolson 3 1-2 7, Ava Peterson 2 0-0 6, Claire Roberts 0 1-2 1, Kierney Weigle 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Reckard, Anglin. Totals: 19 10-18 53.
Fairfield (60): Madison Cromwell 1 0-0 2, Emma Dennison 1 1-2 3, Breana Valentine 6 5-6 20, Braidan Wastler 2 2-2 6, Maddie Neiderer 6 11-12 26, Kira Weikert 0 3-4 3. Non-scorers: Bollinger. Totals: 16 23-27 60.
3-pointers: B-Rodgers 3, Pererson 2; F-Neiderer 3, Valentine 3
