If you’re a baseball fan, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of the Curse of the Billy Goat, which plagued the Chicago Cubs for over 70 years.
For the Cashtown Pirates, a goat at the ballpark turned out to be good luck on Friday.
Cashtown, with a black baby goat roaming the dugout, came from behind and racked up 13 runs in a 13-3 victory in five innings over visiting Hagerstown. The win evened the South Penn League semifinal series at a game apiece headed into Saturday’s Game 3 at Hagerstown.
“One of our guys had a goat and he just brought it as a pet tonight to hang out,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said after the game. “I’m pretty sure Hagerstown’s not going to let it into their stadium. We’ve done all kinds of motivation stuff in the past to get our energy up in the dugout.”
Early returns for the goat weren’t all that positive as a three-run first inning for Hagerstown that featured a pair of Cashtown errors left the Pirates and starting pitcher Anthony Lippy stewing.
“We had a couple fielding blunders in the first,” Lippy said. “But it’s baseball. Things happen and you’ve got to move on.”
Cashtown moved on nicely in the bottom of the first. Despite Braves’ starter Daniel Walter retiring the first two batters without much issue, the Pirates got on the board thanks to a two-out Tyler Reinert single that scored DJ Cool, who walked and stole second to reach scoring position.
After a quiet second inning for Lippy, the hosts added another run in the bottom half as Chase King doubled to right to score Dylan Ed, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Neither team could muster a run in the third inning, but after Lippy worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fourth, his offense came up huge in the bottom half.
Simeon Davis started the rally with a one-out single before JC Collins moved him over with a single of his own to left field. After King struck out for the second out of the inning, Travis Black took a pitch to the ribs to the load the bases with two away for Cool, who coolly delivered.
The Cashtown third baseman singled on a ground ball to right, scoring Davis and tying the ball game. But the Pirates weren’t done. Reinert then got hit by a pitch to put them up 4-3 before Robert Rohrbaugh’s bloop single found a gap to extend the lead to 6-3. Two batters later, Zach Koons put the capper on the inning with a hard single down the left-field line, scoring two more and putting Cashtown ahead 8-3 after four.
“I could feel it pretty quickly there,” Ketterman said of the offensive explosion. “The bottom of the first, we chipped back and got one run. Then we came back in the second and got another run and just started to chipping away at the lead. I just had confidence that we were going to have quality at-bats the rest of the game.”
Lippy, who put in a workmanlike effort on the mound, continued to settle in as the game went on. He retired the side in the order in the top of the fifth, keeping momentum on the side of the Pirates and putting the bats back in his team’s hands.
“After figuring out what these guys do at the plate, different guys have different approaches, and what you plan to give them in different counts, I started to get more comfortable,” Lippy said of his performance. “I think that helped a lot. And just having JC back behind the plate, he’s probably one of the most heads-up catchers in our league, so that helps all our pitchers.”
Lippy finished with a line of five innings pitched, three runs allowed — none earned — on five hits to go along with seven strikeouts and four walks.
The Cashtown batters continued their onslaught in the bottom of the fifth inning against relief pitcher Ryan Berry.
Collins walked to start the frame before Black made it first and second with one down following an error. Cool then beat out a double play that allowed Collins to score to make it 9-3. Two batters later, Rohrbaugh doubled in another run before Ed followed up with a double of his own to make it 12-3. Then, with the mercy rule in his sights, Koons drove a 2-2 pitch to right field to score Ed and even up the series.
In total, the Pirates racked up 12 hits, six of which as well five RBI came from the bottom four hitters in the order.
“Honestly, the games that we haven’t won so far in the playoffs, that’s been our downfall,’ Ketterman said of the depth of his lineup. “It’s either one side of our lineup is hitting and they do it early in the game or late in the game. Our bats are just silent the rest of the way. Tonight we got even production up and down the lineup. Everyone had quality at-bats and battled and did well.”
The win was the first over Hagerstown for the four-time defending champs this season and puts them right back into a series that will see Games 3 and 4 played over the weekend.
“We’re going to play three days in a row. Tomorrow we get right after it again and Sunday as well,” Ketterman said. “So it’s a big confidence booster.”
Josh Topper, who pitched a one-hit shutout in the title-clinching game a year ago, is set to get the ball on Saturday for the Pirates.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @ByCSauertieg
Cashtown 13, Hagerstown 3
Hagerstown 300 00 — 3 5 2
Cashtown 110 65 — 13 12 2
Daniel Walter, Ryan Berry (4); Anthony Lippy and JC Collins. WP: Lippy. LP: Walter. SO-BB: H-Walter 4-2, Berry 0-2; G-Lippy 7-4. 2B: C-Dylan Ed, Zach Koons, Robert Rohrbaugh
