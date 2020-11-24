When Noah Sanders commits to something, he commits fully.
Such was the case in his sophomore year when he gave up playing soccer to commit himself to track and field.
Two years and a state meet appearance later, and Sanders is yet again committing himself to something, choosing to spend his college career running track at Mount St. Mary’s
“The biggest thing for me is that it’s close by,” Sanders said of the choice. “I get to be near my loved ones, which is a big thing for me. My family is something that’s really important to me and has always been supportive of me. I want them to be able to share this experience with me.”
Sanders said the Mountaineers were the clear choice once they got strongly involved in his recruitment, but that Colorado State, North Carolina, Lehigh and St. Francis were other schools to stand out.
In his sophomore season in 2019, Sanders took fourth in the 400 in District 3 and qualified for the PIAA state meet, narrowly missing qualification into the finals.
“The 400 is normally a senior-driven event,” Gettysburg track coach Jeff Bair said. “If you look at that state meet, it’s almost always a lot of seniors. So for him to be a state qualifier and setting school records, especially in that event, as a sophomore, was a sign that he’s a pretty special athlete.”
But the success didn’t come easy for Sanders. His hard work is something that immediately set him apart for Bair.
“He’s a super hard worker,” Bair said. “He’s a very motivated individual and when he made the decision to give up soccer he spent all 12 months working on improving himself and improving his body and his technique.”
Despite the subsequent shutdowns due to COVID-19, Sanders says he’s continued those progressions and is excited for the opportunity to show how far he’s come should there be a spring season.
“The whole recruiting process was weird because we didn’t have a season,” he said. “That was tough because I saw how much potential I had, but I was trying to convince schools of what I was capable of without being able to show it. Nobody got to see what my running looked like my junior year and I really think I became a powerhouse in the last year.
“After the state meet my sophomore year, I made a promise to myself that I would do anything to be the best version of myself. So I’ve been in the gym a lot and have gotten a lot stronger. I’ve increased my strength and my speed.”
Looking forward, Bair wanted to temper expectations.
“I think you have to be cautious on how high you set an expectation because you just don’t know how much an individual is working on their craft, because they’re on their own and they don’t have that structure, but he should have a great experience given where he was last winter,” Bair said. “He’s very goal-oriented, and because he is a super-hard worker I’m sure he is working out which is a great thing. It’s just difficult to go out and monitor his progress.”
Sanders, however, was a bit more bullish.
“I’m going to try to crush this season,” he said. “I would love to run under 48 (seconds). If I could do that, it would be insane. If I don’t it would be okay, because I know that’s a big goal, but I’d like to do that. I also want to win the conference and place high in the district and states. I think I can place in the top-five in states.”
