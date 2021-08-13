A slew of Adams County talent has moved on and now will be plying their trade on football fields across the region in college in 2021.
However, that doesn’t mean the county is starved for high school talent in 2021. In fact, it’s far from the case.
Today we’ll look at the top returnees in the county for 2021 as well as some players you just may want to keep your eye.
Quarterback
After one year at the helm, New Oxford’s Connor Beans has moved to play at the college level, while Bermudian’s Jay Martinez has also moved on.
Coltyn Keller will once again be under center in the triple option attack for Delone, though the top returning passer is Littlestown’s Xavier Benner.
A 6-foot-3, Benner has a live arm that Bolts’ coach Mike Lippy called maybe the best he’s ever had in his storied tenure.
Benner flashed at time last season, but was also inconsistent, completing just a hair over 50 percent of his passes while throwing for 527 yards, four scores and three picks in seven games. If the Thunderbolts are to take a step forward from their 4-3 record a year ago, it’ll likely be due to the improved, more steady play from their now-senior signal caller.
Running Back
Gone is do-everything back Tate Neiderer from the backfield of Delone Catholic, as are William Shoemaker of Littlestown and Savauri Shelton of Bermudian Springs.
Those three made up the top three in the county in rushing in 2020, combining for a whopping 2,177 yards and 35 touchdowns. But the running back position is one that has always been strong in the area and is set to be so again in 2021.
Leading the way is likely to be Bermudian’s Ricky Pacana, who came in just behind Shelton with 535 yards on the ground and six touchdowns. Pacana is also a bit of a home run hitter, averaging nearly seven yards a carry a year ago.
Peyton Stadler returns for the small but mighty team from Fairfield. Stadler led the Green Knights with 480 yards and six trips to the end zone on 95 carries in 2020, good enough for sixth on the list of county rushing leaders.
Gettysburg, on the other hand, is likely to rely on a stable of backs. Jeremiah Scott, the county’s 10th-leading rusher a year ago, is back in the backfield for the Warriors, and will be joined by Jayden Johnson and Landon McGee.
Wide Receivers
One area where the returning class shines through in particular is out on the perimeter.
That stars with New Oxford’s Ben Leese, who impressed on both sides of the ball last season and led Adams County with 334 yards receiving on and three touchdowns on 21 receptions.
Littlestown’s Nate Thomas, who’s just a junior, provides a big target for Benner at 6-foot-3 in his own right and hauled in 16 passes for 232 yards and three scores in 2020.
Over at Fairfield, don’t be surprised if the Green Knights see a much improved passing attack with quarterback Jake Myers back for his third season and teaming up with wideout Andrew Koons, who caught 11 balls for 139 and three touchdowns just last season as sophomore.
Offensive Line
You can’t talk winning football without crediting the big guys up front, and Adams County has plenty of talent at those positions.
Coastal Carolina commit and Frankie Richardson and regional qualifier wrestlers Trevor Gallagher anchor an offensive line that should be stout for Gettysburg.
Meanwhile, at 6-4, 265 pounds, Elijah Staub of Delone Catholic provides a mountainous test for opposing defensive ends.
As does Littlestown’s Bryce Redding who, while undersized at 6-2, 220 pounds, moves on the offensive line.
Any good coach wll tell you, if you’re going to have success in high school football, it stars with the offensive and defensive lineman, and that stands true here,
Defense
While many players play and excel both ways in high school football, some shine specificially on the defensive side of the ball. While traditional stats may not show their impact in the postgame box score, the following are some stand out players headed into the season on the defensive side of the ball.
-Reese Huth, Littlestown, Defensive Tackle
-Cody Valentine, Fairfield, Defensive End/Linebacker
-Jaydan Seiler, New Oxford, Linebacker
-Jonah Martin, Bermudian Springs, Linebacker
-Andrew Gastley, Gettysburg, Defensive Back
-Ethan Beachy, Bermudian Springs, Defensive Back
-Colby Fulton, Biglerville, Defensive Back
