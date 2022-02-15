In a game that head coach Gerry Eckenrode likened to “tractor pull,” Delone Catholic showed that it had plenty of horsepower on Tuesday night.
The Squirettes plowed their way to a hard-earned 39-28 victory over Dallastown in the semifinals of the YAIAA Tournament at York Tech.
“I just thought that this game would go this way,” Eckenrode said of the low-scoring, physical affair. “Because they’re very, very deliberate in their offensive game, and I thought possessions were going to be limited.”
Eckenrode, who has been around the block a few times en route to his 500-plus career wins, was spot on with his expectations.
The Wildcats (21-2), who were the champions of YAIAA-1, used their superior height and length to their advantage earlier on, but struggled to get going offensively and led just 3-0 midway through the first quarter.
An Abigael Vingsen trifecta with just over three minutes left in the first finally got the Squirettes (24-0) on the board, and four points from sophomore Kaitlin Schwarz off the bench saw Delone take a 7-3 lead after one.
“I thought Kaitlin came off the bench and did a great job. I’m very happy for her,” Eckenrode said afterward of his young forward.
The second quarter opened up with a free throw from Delone star senior Giana Hoddinott for her first point of the contest. But both teams continued to have to scratch and claw for each point and the Squirettes held just a slender 11-9 lead with 4:30 remaining in the half.
Hoddinott then stepped up her play with an and-1 to make it 16-11 with 1:15 to play before Dallastown closed it to 16-13 at the break.
“I wouldn’t say we were comfortable, I would just say that we know we’ve got to keep the defensive pressure up because we’re not scoring as much,” Vingsen said of the low-scoring nature of the first half.
The second half began much like the first, with points hard to come by as Delone led just 17-13 with 4:16 left in the third. Things became slightly easier for the Squirettes when 6-foot-1 Dallastown freshman Praise Matthews left the game after picking up her fourth foul with 2:30 left in the quarter.
The Delone press continued to terrorize Wildcats’ ball handlers and after a pair of Hoddinott freebies, the Division 3 champs had their largest lead of the game at 21-15. They took a 21-17 lead into the final quarter.
It didn’t take long into the fourth, however, for the Squirettes to really put the pedal down. First, it was Vingsen who delivered a 3-pointer to push the lead out to 24-17 with 7:20 to play.
“Last year I wasn’t really looking to score as much, but this year I keep getting told ‘shoot the ball, shoot the ball’ so I always have my feet set and ready,” Vingsen said of her timely trey ball.
On the next possession down, Hoddinott delivered a triple of her own before adding another in short order, pushing the lead to 30-17 with 6:00 left on the clock and forcing Dallastown into a timeout.
“I thought the key to the game was when we got separation,” Eckenrode said of the sequence. “Abigael hit a three from the corner, then Giana comes back down with another three. That gave us a pretty good cushion.”
From then on, the Squirettes’ defense and foul shooting helped Delone put the game on ice, with the Wildcats never getting any closer than seven points down the stretch.
Delone now moves on to face division rival Bermudian Springs, which upset Division 2 champion Eastern York, 48-38, in the semifinals.
The two teams have met twice prior this season, with the Squirettes winning each. Bermudian has never won a county title, while Delone’s last such win was in 2001
“I’m just playing the next game. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I don’t get overly concerned about that.” Eckenrode said of a county championship. “I want to win, obviously, on Thursday…If you can win a county championship along the way, fine, but we won many state championships without winning the county championship.”
Delone Catholic 7 9 5 18 — 39
Dallastown 3 10 4 11 — 28
Delone Catholic (39): Abigael Vingsen 2 0-2 6, Giana Hoddinott 4 8-10 18, Ella Hughes 0 0-1 0, Maggie Hughes 0 5-6 5, Makenna Mummert 0 3-6 3, Kaitlin Schwarz 3 1-1 7. Non-scorers: McCann, M. Jacoby, Knobloch, Hughes, Baughman. Totals: 9 17-26 39.
Dallastown (28): D’Shantae Edwards 3 4-5 10, Alonna Dowell 1 0-0 2, Maggie Groh 0 0-2 0, McKenna Kelley 0 0-2 0, Kiara McNealy 1 0-2 2, Abby Jacobs 1 4-5 6, Haley Jamison 0 2-2 2, Trishelle Guy 0 2-3 2, Praise Matthews 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Stein. Totals: 8 12-21 28.
3-pointers: DC-Hoddinott 2, Vingsen 2
