The Fish and Boat Commission and the Game Commission presented their annual reports in separate meetings to the House Game and Fisheries Committee this week. The full rundown is available at the agencies’ websites.
Here are a few of the many highlights.
Game Executive Director Bryan Burhans reported that Commission employees were able to keep up the good work under COVID-19 restrictions. “Our foresters continued to lay out forestry projects, our biologists continued with their field research, and our habitat crews continued management of our game lands,” Burhans said.
Visits to state game lands increased dramatically, Burhans added. Many people bought hunting and furtaking licenses, applied for elk licenses, hunting over managed dove fields, bought pheasant permits, used Commission shooting ranges, and got out to hunt and trap.
Monitoring of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) continued at a steady pace.
A state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory for CWD surveillance was established and cut in half the turnaround time for testing samples submitted by hunters, from 15 days in 2019, to 9 days in 2020.
Two dogs successfully passed the first phases of pilot research to detect CWD and are entering the final trial.
As this fiscal year nears its end in June, over 11,626 CWD samples have been collected through participation of hunters, agency staff, and collaborators. Of samples collected so far this year, 196 were positive for CWD. Of 15,822 samples collected the previous year, 206 were positive.
In wildlife protection, 103 full-time state game wardens, assisted by 247 deputy wardens, were active across the state in 2020. Of the Commission’s 134 warden districts, 31 were vacant. On average, each full-time warden was responsible for covering more than 400 square miles.
During fiscal year 2019-20, wardens issued just over 6,000 warnings, which represents almost one warning for each citation. The success rate of cases prosecuted by wardens was 96.6 percent.
Over 221,231 pheasants were stocked, and they were hunted by 49,613 adults and 13,220 juniors. Sales of pheasant permits were 13 percent higher than in 2017 when they were initiated. Releases now consist of 75 percent males, compared to 50 percent previously.
A report from the National Deer Association credits Pennsylvania as one of only three states in the U.S. (behind Texas and Michigan) to harvest more than 300,000 deer annually. The report also noted that Pennsylvania is second in the nation for antlered deer harvested per square mile (3.6, behind only Michigan’s 3.7), and first in the nation in overall deer harvested per square mile.
A bill in the state legislature would allow the Commission to shift the sale of antlerless licenses from the counties, to the online licensing system. Hunters could apply and get their antlerless licenses at the point-of-sale when they buy the rest of their licenses.
“A more stable funding structure is one in which the licenses and license fees are set by the Commission,” Burhans reported, “with the ability to offer new types of licenses that we can better market to our hunters and trappers, and if needed, make small, incremental adjustments in license price when necessary.”
The cost of a general hunting or furtaking license has not increase since 1999. “We continue to operate on a licensing structure that is over two decades old,” Burhans added, “and pricing hasn’t kept pace with inflation—even though our expenses have.”
Burhans also said the Commission would like to build on the success of providing for three days of hunting on Sundays. “This change was implemented in 2020 and was met with great enthusiasm by hunters who have sought the chance to hunt on Sundays for several decades,” Burhans said. “Although our human-dimensions research is still ongoing, we believe that providing Sunday hunting is at least partially credited for the increase in license buyers in 2020.
In his report, Fish and Boat Commission Executive Tim Schaeffer said the 2021 trout season will look a little more normal. “While COVID-19 still presents challenges, we are doing everything possible to make this season’s experience a little more traditional,” Schaeffer said.
“This season, we will have one statewide Mentored Youth Day on Saturday, March 27, followed by a statewide opening day on Saturday, April 3. Forgoing the southeast regional opener will help reduce crowding in border counties and spread angling pressure out across the Commonwealth. This will effectively add two weeks to the normal trout season, providing even more time for anglers and their families to get out on the water.”
Schaeffer also expressed appreciation to House members for their support of key legislation.
Act 39 will improve compliance with signage and buoy requirements at low head dams, while Act 40 will help strengthen enforcement of boating-under-the-influence laws.
Schaeffer applauded passage of Act 56, which gives the Commission the ability, with oversight, to adjust license fees to keep up with the cost of doing business.
The Commission stocks about 3.2 million trout across the Commonwealth to supplement world class wild trout fisheries, in preparation for the statewide opening of trout season on the morning of April 3.
Schaeffer added that in 2020, the Commission saw a 20 percent increase in fishing license sales, which was even higher than the national average of 14 percent. In total, Pennsylvania now has over 980,000 licensed anglers, the most since 1995.
Boating also exploded in popularity, particularly with kayaks, canoes, and other unpowered watercraft. The Commission’s launch permits, which are required to use both Commission and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources facilities, saw a 36 percent increase in 2020, for a total of 166,000 active permits.
Schaeffer reminded Committee members that the Commission does not receive General Fund tax revenue. It operates under a user-pay, user- benefit system, where roughly 75 percent of its revenue is generated through licenses, permits, and registrations, and the other 25 percent is derived from federal excise taxes on sportfishing equipment and motorboat fuel.
“So, we cannot afford to sit back and be complacent with this surge in new activity,” Schaeffer added. “We must immediately conduct the research and marketing necessary to keep anglers and boaters coming back year-after-year, ensuring we have the funding needed to serve their interests, along with the aquatic resources they depend on.”
The Commission’s strategic plan is the most ambitious in recent memory, with 183 goals and subgoals focused on sportfish management; non-game species, aquatic resources, and habitat conservation; recreational boating; employee investments and agency operations; communications and marketing; and infrastructure and equipment.
Schaeffer said that by reinvesting angler and boater dollars, the Commission has embarked on a
$26 million plan to upgrade aging infrastructure like access areas and hatcheries, eliminate a backlog of deferred maintenance, and replace unserviceable and aging vehicles and equipment.
With graduation last year of 19 new officers, the agency is near a full complement of 100 Waterways Conservation Officers.
The Commission also invested in an Aquatic Invasive Species coordinator to lead the ongoing fight against the devastating effects of species like hydrilla, Asian carp, zebra mussels, and northern snakeheads.
Schaeffer mentioned that Governor Wolf in February 2020 released $23.8 million in capital budget funding as part of a comprehensive, multi-year $43.5 million plan to repair another 10 hazardous dams. Projects identified for funding involve dams that are nearing the end of their structural lifespans.
At the end of 2019, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced they were awarding the Commission the first installment of a multi-year investment to create a Chesapeake Bay Watershed Habitat Unit. This new work unit consists of four full-time fisheries biologists and four seasonal fisheries biologist aides who assist landowners with implementing best management practices to reduce nutrients and sediment in streams, and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay.
This includes riparian buffer plantings and installation of instream habitat structures that reduce bank erosion and sedimentation and serve to enhance fish habitat and fishing opportunities. In 2020, the unit completed 16 projects, enhancing nearly 3 miles of stream in nine counties and will continue this important work during the upcoming field season.
The Commission will also offer a new Non-Resident College Student Fishing License for out-of-state students who attend an accredited Pennsylvania institution of higher education. Students enrolled at a qualifying institution, are eligible for the resident fishing license rate, which is $30 cheaper than a nonresident license.
The Commission recently added a new Bureau of Boating under its Office of Field Operations. The bureau will oversee watercraft safety programs, as well as waterways and marina management.
Sadly, there were 11 boating-related fatalities in 2020 and none of the 11 individuals who lost their lives were wearing a lifejacket.
One of the more initiatives that both commissions have undertaken is the rollout of the new online licensing system, HuntFishPA. This system replaced The Outdoor Shop, which was phased out after the better part of two decades.
Shared by both commissions, HuntFishPA provides a modern, streamlined platform for customers to purchase their hunting and fishing licenses, launch permits, boat registration renewals, lotteries, draws, and permits – on any device, at any time.
SNAPSHOTS
• The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is recruiting the 24th class of trainees to become seasonal Waterways Conservation Officers with the opportunity to be promoted to permanent WCO positions. Seasonal WCOs will work full-time, 40 hours each week from about March to October. For more info on the position, visit the WCO recruitment page of www.fishandboat.com. Applications will only be accepted online until March 14.
• Hunters and members of waterfowl organizations are invited to virtually attend the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Annual Waterfowl Briefing, which will be streamed live via the agency’s Facebook page, on Wednesday, March 10, at 1 p.m. The briefing will be recorded and a link will be available to view online at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
