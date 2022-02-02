The 2021-22 edition of the Biglerville wrestling program has certainly made plenty of history.
The Canners picked up their first dual win in over a decade against Bermudian Springs on Dec. 16. They went on to win their first YAIAA Division 3 title in just as long on Jan. 21. Then, on Monday night, they continued the Cinderella run with a victory over Upper Dauphin in District 3 Class 2A Team Championships, their first such win since 2013.
On Wednesday, however, that run came to an end.
Biglerville first fell to top-seeded Boiling Springs, 60-6, in the quarterfinals to begin the evening. The Canners would then go to battle with traditional power Northern Lebanon in the consolation bracket, jumping out to an early lead before a deep Vikings’ squad battled back for a 41-24 victory.
“I was happy with the guys and the way they went out there and performed,” Biglerville coach Ken Haines said afterward. “I think it was a good effort and we’re always looking forward to getting a little bit better and moving forward, and tonight was a good measurement of what we need to do and what we’ve accomplished as well.”
The Canners (15-6) were aware of what they were up against with the Bubblers (17-1). Boiling Springs claimed a 62-12 victory when the teams first met on Jan. 12. This time around, the result was similar, with Mason Keiper and Devan Ponce the lone victors for Biglerville.
But the fifth-seeded Vikings (17-6) proved a new test. Northern Lebanon dropped its quarterfinal to No. 4 West Perry, 49-15. A win for either team on the back side would keep their chances of a state tournament berth alive.
While Northern Lebanon began the dual with a 6-5 victory by Clayton Erb over Levi Roberts at 189 pounds to take an early 3-0 lead, it was the Canners who would seize the early momentum. Impressive freshman Keiper took just 1:39 to pin the Vikings’ Hayden Adams at 215 pounds to put Biglerville on top 6-3, then Jacob Mead doubled the fun for the Canners with a third-period pin of Owen Stichler at heavyweight, bringing the score to 12-3.
But the Vikings have been around the block and didn’t panic. Star freshman Aaron Seidel needed just 28 seconds to pin Caden Kessel at 106 pounds, and Julian Zaragoza tied the dual with a 9-4 win over Brody Gardner at 113.
Depth has caused some issues throughout the year for the Canners and did so again on Wednesday, as they were forced to forfeit at 120 pounds and Northern Lebanon retook the lead.
After Owen Lehman took a convincing 21-3 technical fall victory over Sean Sneed at 126, the score was suddenly 23-12 in favor of the Vikings.
As he’s done for much of the season, Ponce breathed life back into his team with a much-needed fall over Will Hillegas thanks to a second-period armbar.
That put Joey Ney on the spot for the Canners at 138 pounds. Squaring off with Northern Lebanon’s Grady Stichler, Ney took an early 2-1 lead thanks to a first-period counter takedown. Stichler tied the match at 2-2 with an escape to start the second period then went up 4-2 with a takedown of his own to end the second period.
After choosing neutral to start the third, Ney nearly converted on a double leg to tie the bout, but Stichler rolled through and held on for a 4-2 victory, pushing the lead back to 26-18.
Kayden Clark then raced out to an early 8-0 lead on Biglerville’s Seth Lady at 145 and held on down the stretch for a 12-4 major decision, making it 30-18 headed to the final three bouts.
At 152, Conor Leonard sealed the deal for the Vikings with a 16-0 technical fall victory over Kyler Johnson. While Gage Bishop would add a pin for the Canners at 160 pounds, it wasn’t enough as Northern Lebanon advanced to Saturday’s consolation semifinals.
“In the back of our minds, the coaching staff had talked about it,” Haines said of when he realized his team could have significant success. “It was on our radar, but it’s not something we focused on. We just focused on what we could control in the practice room all day and tried to build on that.”
The Canners won’t be taking time to lick their wounds, however, as they plan to be right back in the practice room on Thursday to prepare for the individual portion of the postseason. That will begin on Feb. 19 when they travel to Susquenita for the Class 2A Section II tournament.
District 3 Class 2A
Team Championships
Quarterfinals
Boiling Springs 60, Biglerville 6
172-Deion White (BS) TF. London Taylor, 19-3 (4:48); 189-Collin Neal (BS) pinned Levi Roberts, 5:25; 215-Mason Keiper (B) dec. Jacob Scott, 4-2 (SV); 285-Julyan Dodson (BS) fft.; 106-Luke Magnani (BS) pinned Brody Gardner, 1:52; 113-Raif Barber (BS) pinned Caden Kessel :28; 120-Jackson Mentzer (BS) fft.; 126-Eli Bounds (BS) pinned Sean Sneed, 1:02; 132-Devan Ponce (B) dec. Sawyer Young, 10-5; 138-Kobin Karper (BS) TF. Seth Lady, 15-0 (4:45); 145-Ean Wilson (BS) TF. Joey Ney, 16-0 (5:28); 152-Michael Duggan (BS) pinned Kyler Johnson, 2:13; 160-Jaydan Barrick (BS) dec. Gage Bishop, 10-5.
Consolations
Northern Lebanon 41, Biglerville 24
189-Clayton Erb (NL) dec. Levi Roberts, 6-5; 215-Mason Keiper (B) pinned Hayden Adams, 1:39; 285-Jacob Mead (B) pinned Owen Stichler, 4:40; 106-Aaron Seidel (NL) pinned Caden Kessel, :28; 113-Julian Zaragoza (NL) dec. Brody Gardner, 9-4; 120-Owen Breidegan (NL) fft.; 126-Owen Lehman (NL) TF. Sean Sneed, 21-3 (4:21; 132-Devan Ponce (B) pinned Will Hillegas, 3:54, 138-Grady Stichler (NL) dec. Joey Ney, 4-2; 145-Kayden Clark (NL) MD. Seth Lady, 12-4; 152-Conner Leonard (NL) TF. Kyler Johnson, 16-1 (4:00); 160-Gage Bishop (B) pinned Ethan Ebersole, :35; 172-Cooper Gil (NL) pinned London Taylor, 1:43.
