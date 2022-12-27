WEIGLE
Biglerville’s Kierney Weigle drives between South Western’s Olivia Sell (left) and McKayla Green during their game on Tuesday in the Hanover Classic. The Mustangs topped the Canners, 44-34. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

If style points had been given out at Tuesday’s girls’ basketball game between Biglerville and South Western, the scores would have been low. South Western muscled its way to a 44-34 victory over the Canners at the Hanover Classic, and will now meet Kennard-Dale, a 32-30 winner over Hanover, at 3:30 this afternoon in the championship game. Biglerville plays Hanover in the consolation game at 2 p.m.

South Western jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead thanks to buckets by freshmen Ashlyn Trone, Cali Cook and Carly Louey. Biglerville coach Nolan Peterson did not call timeout, opting to let his team figure it out. Claire Roberts finally got things going for the Canners, scoring the next five points. Cook and Louey, who battled as hard as anyone all day, each scored again, and the Mustangs held a 13-9 lead after one.

