If style points had been given out at Tuesday’s girls’ basketball game between Biglerville and South Western, the scores would have been low. South Western muscled its way to a 44-34 victory over the Canners at the Hanover Classic, and will now meet Kennard-Dale, a 32-30 winner over Hanover, at 3:30 this afternoon in the championship game. Biglerville plays Hanover in the consolation game at 2 p.m.
South Western jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead thanks to buckets by freshmen Ashlyn Trone, Cali Cook and Carly Louey. Biglerville coach Nolan Peterson did not call timeout, opting to let his team figure it out. Claire Roberts finally got things going for the Canners, scoring the next five points. Cook and Louey, who battled as hard as anyone all day, each scored again, and the Mustangs held a 13-9 lead after one.
“Yeah, it was a scrappy game,” said South Western coach Kevin Klunk. “We don’t play pretty, but we play hard. You know we’re young, and we are trying to learn how to handle pressure situations and be strong with the ball. At times we struggled to score, but all in all our effort is good and I can’t fault that. We are still learning, for sure.”
The Mustangs are indeed young. Besides the three freshman prodigies, fellow starters Olivia Sell (11 points) and McKayla Green are both juniors. Louey was the leading scorer on the Mustangs’ soccer team in the fall, while Cook qualified for the state championships in cross country. Louey was injured during soccer and did not even practice with the basketball team for the first few weeks. Both yearlings are ferocious, and both do some good things.
Roberts banked one in to start the second quarter to pull the Canners within two, and when she scored a layup with 3:22 to go in the first half, the game was tied 15-15. Things did not go quite as well as the half ended. Trone drove for a layup, Sell hit two free throws, and Green scored a layup on a fast break. The half ended with the Mustangs up 22-15. Between the two teams, there were 32 first half turnovers, an indication of the intensity of the matchup.
“We needed our football pads,” said Peterson. “It was interesting to say the least. But that is the style of basketball that we play. We have to get up and down the court and make a couple of shots. And we need to make our easy ones. We just can’t miss our layups.”
The third quarter started with Emily Woolson nailing a three from the left elbow, pulling the Canners to within four at 22-18, but that was as close as Biglerville would get for the rest of the game. South Western countered with a layup off a steal by Trone, and two layups by Sell. Suddenly, the Mustangs led by 10 at 28-18.
“The refs were kind of letting things go in the second half, and we adjusted well and did what we had to do,” Klunk said. “A lot of our kids have been sick, so we were substituting a lot in the second half. It was a hard game.”
Biglerville’s Brylee Rodgers got hot in the third to keep the Canners close. She scored seven of her team-high 11 points in the period, but it was not enough as Sell and Louey each drove for two layups in the meantime. The third period ended 36-25 for the Mustangs.
“We were trying to get her to work for the ball away from the ball in the first half instead of just giving it to her,” Peterson said of Rodgers. “But in the second half we decided to just give it to her and see what she can do.”
Rodgers can score every which way, but it was a lot to ask of the senior star, especially when every player on the court knew what she was going to do. Leading the area in scoring with 14.7 points per game, Rodgers is now just 94 points from joining the 1,000 point club. She has 132 points on the season.
Trone hit a three for South Western with 6:31 to go, giving the Mustangs a 12-point lead at 39-27. Roberts, Rodgers and Woolson tried to keep the Canners in it, pulling to within eight with 5:28 to go, but Cook had another steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup and a 44-33 lead. There was no scoring in the game’s final minute, but there were a few more turnovers.
For the game, Biglerville gave the ball up 29 times, while the Mustangs were not much better with 27 turnovers. Cook and Trone had three steals each in the game, while Louey robbed four passes. Woolson was the chief thief for Biglerville with five steals. Louey (11 points) and Cook (eight points) each had career highs for the Mustangs.
Biglerville already sees Hanover twice a year in the YAIAA-3, meaning today’s game creates an extra matchup among the division rivals.
“Now we get to play Hanover three times,” Peterson said. “And they are a scrappy bunch too, so it should be a fun game.”
Biglerville 9 6 19 9 — 34
South Western 13 9 14 8 — 44
Biglerville (34): Eva Hollabaugh 0 1-4 1, Brylee Rodgers 5 1-2 11, Emily Woolson 4 0-3 9, Claire Roberts 5 1-1 11, Kierney Weigle 1 0-3 2. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Peterson. Totals: 15 3-13 34.
South Western (44): Olivia Sell 3 4-4 10, Ashlyn Trone 5 0-0 11, Cali Cook 3 2-4 8, Savannah Brooks 1 0-0 2, McKayla Green 1 0-0 2, Carly Louey 5 1-2 11. Non-scorers: Collins, Roberts, Peltzer. Totals: 18 7-10 44.
3-pointers: B- Woolson; SW- Trone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.