We are stepping into one of the busiest, but best, two-day stretches of the entire winter sports season. Over the next 48 hours you could practically point in any direction and find an area athlete or team competing, both scholastically and collegiately. The postseason never fails to deliver memorable moments and clutch performances, and we’ve seen that in abundance thus far. Here’s a quick spin around the Times Area playoff landscape for Friday and Saturday:
TITLE TALK
No better place to be on Saturday for basketball fans than Hershey, where not one but two area squads take aim at District 3 titles. Delone Catholic looks to repeat in Class 4A while Gettysburg goes for its second title in three years in 5A.
The Squirettes (25-1) are a tour de force primarily because of their suffocating defense. When Gerry Eckenrode calls for pressure, it comes in waves. Teams have handled things for a quarter or two, but Delone’s defense wears down opponents to the point where simply getting into a halfcourt set can become a real challenge.
Times Area leading scorer Giana Hoddinott and Makenna Mummert can fill up the hoop on the offensive end, but there is far more to Delone than just a high-profile player or two.
Berks Catholic knows that well, having lost to the Squirettes twice this season. The Saints (21-5) take a third swing at the McSherrystown crew at 2:30 p.m.
A bit later in the evening, it’s Gettysburg’s turn to vie for gold. The Warriors (21-5) are as battle-tested as they come, having made four consecutive district finals and featuring six seniors. The offense hums behind 1,000-point scorers Anne Bair and Camryn Felix, but sleep on the other Warriors at your own peril. A well-balanced team on both ends, Gburg won’t blink in the face of adversity.
Hoping to provide just that is top-seeded Mechanicsburg (21-4). The Wildcats aren’t exactly a high-flying bunch, averaging 41 points per game in the district tourney. But they’re air-tight on the defensive side of things, yielding just 30 points per night.
Before we turn our attention to those title tilts, Bermudian Springs goes for third place in Class 4A with a road trip to Lancaster Catholic on Friday. The Eagles (23-5) had their five-game postseason win streak snapped at Berks Catholic on Tuesday when they dropped a 49-46 decision in overtime. Berm has been red-hot since topping Delone at the end of the regular season, riding that momentum to the program’s first YAIAA championship.
With a spot in the state tournament already in hand, the Eagles are looking to improve their footing when they challenge the Crusaders (22-5).
In addition to seeking a win for bronze, Berm is also closing in on what seemed like an unattainable milestone. Senior Lily Peters needs just 22 points to reach 1,000 for her career. Should she hit the magic mark, Peters would join teammates Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault, who scored their respective 1,000th career points earlier this season.
Three players from the same team hitting 1,000 in the same season? Unreal, and awesome.
CANNONBALL!
A host of area swimmers hit the pool at Cumberland Valley for the District 3 Championships, which take place Friday and Saturday. Gettysburg’s Hannah Brainard returns as a defending district champion, having won the 100 freestyle in Class 2A last season. Brainard, now a senior, is seeded second to Schuylkill Valley’s Megan Ehrnfeldt, with respective seed times of 53.64 and 53.52.
Ehrnfeldt edged Brainard in the D3 200 freestyle last year, winning gold with a time of 1:53.44 to Brainard’s runner-up finish in 1:54.39. The Panther star also swam to a title in the 500 free.
Brainard and Ehrnfeldt should square off at 12:45 on Saturday.
Before that showdown, Brainard hits the pool for the 200 free at 2:30 on Friday. The Warrior is seeded second with a 1:58.04, just behind Boiling Springs sophomore Tess Naylor (1:57.52).
Also on Friday, Gettysburg freshman Maya Brainard competes in the 50 free, where she is seeded ninth, and Zach Turner enters the 3A 50 free with the 10th-best time. The Warrior girls test the waters in the 200 free relay as the No. 6 squad, and Kate Elliott of Bermudian Springs takes aim at the podium in the 2A 200 IM, where she has the fifth-fastest time.
Elliott, a junior, is also fifth in the 2A 100 breast which takes place at 12:57 on Saturday.
Sam Nelson checks in at No. 6 in the 3A 500 freestyle, while Turner is 11th in the 100 free and Zach Tipton 14th in the 100 breaststroke.
Gettysburg’s 400 free relay is seventh with a 3:55.85, just three seconds outside the top 5. Last year, Rebekah Reaver, Carolyn Scheungrab, Katie Ketterman and Hannah Brainard placed sixth in 4:01.09.
LOOKING TO
PUNCH TICKETS
On Friday and Saturday, 11 Times Area wrestlers will be competing at the 2A South East Regional Tournament, which serves as a state qualifier. The top six finishers in each weight class at Freedom H.S. in Bethlehem will qualify for states.
Notice, the number of area regional qualifiers grew from 10 to 11 overnight. On Thursday, Biglerville received good news in the form of a withdraw in the 285-pound field, meaning senior Jacob Mead is now in the tournament. Mead (15-7) placed eighth at last Saturday’s District 3 Championships, making him the first alternate.
Mead, the lightest heavyweight in the D3 bracket, wrestled above his eighth-place showing as he dropped a decision in ultimate tiebreaker in the quarterfinals, and later a last-second loss for seventh place.
Mead joins fellow Canners Brody Gardner (106), Devan Ponce (132), Joey Ney (138), Seth Lady (145), Gage Bishop (152), Levi Roberts (189) and Mason Keiper (215), all looking to become first-time state qualifiers.
Delone Catholic’s Artem Reichart (138) and Domonic Giraffa (152), and Littlestown’s Cam Mingee (126) will also be at Freedom hunting their first state ticket.
Wrestling begins at 4:30 on Friday with two championship rounds and a round of consolations. Two wins on Friday would guarantee a top-six finish. Action resumes at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with championship semifinals at 11 and finals beginning at 5 p.m.
ON CAMPUS
If collegiate sports are more your speed, you’re in luck. The Gettysburg College women’s basketball team is hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III Championships. At 5 p.m. on Friday, Baldwin-Wallace University (21-4) and Salisbury (20-6) square off before the Bullets (24-3), champions of the Centennial Conference, tangle with Morrisville State College (19-7) at 7.
Friday’s winners meet in Gettysburg at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Gettysburg captured the Centennial title with a 43-40 victory over Johns Hopkins, getting 16 points from tournament MVP Mackenzie Tinner. Delaney Donohoe and Mackenzie Szlosek combined for 21 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
In NCAA men’s basketball, Mount St. Mary’s will tip off at Bryant in the NEC Tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Mount comes in fresh off a 30-point win over St. Francis Brooklyn, in which Nana Opoku and Jalen Benjamin both recorded their 1,000th career points, Malik Jefferson became the school’s all-time Division I leader in rebounds, and head coach Dan Engelstad chalked up his 150th career victory.
The Mount (14-15) topped Bryant (20-5) in last year’s NEC championship game, 73-68.
