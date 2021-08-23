It’s beginning to look a lot like the fall high school sports season.
Thankfully for readers, they could hear that in their own heads rather than sung by this Times writer who will not be leaving his day job anytime soon.
That being said, fall sports have already started as the high school golf season kicked off a week ago across the state. With this comes a number of captivating stories across Adams County schools. From new coaches, to continued dynasties, to standout individuals, the fall season is setting up to be a can’t-miss event.
Can Delone hold serve?
Perhaps the biggest area news in the offseason with the resignation of longtime Delone Catholic volleyball coach Jason Leppo. Leppo had turned the Squirettes into a perennial power and will now be replaced by assistant Nathan Staub. Can Staub keep the train rolling?
Not if Littlestown and head coach Steve Staub have anything to say about it. The Thunderbolts went 8-5 in 2020 and 8-4 in YAIAA Division 3 to reach the postseason. They’ll return first-team all-star Mikayla Orwig at middle hitter as well as honorable mention selections Maddie Dunbar and Carly Thayer.
Will the Colonials take the next step?
Under the watchful eye of coach YAIAA coach of the year Travis Martin, the New Oxford girls’ tennis team went 8-0 in 2020 and claimed a Y-1 championship for the second time in three years. The Colonials then fell to perennial power Hershey in the semifinals of the District 3 team tournament.
The Ox should be strong yet again in 2021 despite the loss of its top two singles players. Sophomore Allison Horick leads the way alongside classmates Joslyn Loss and Alex Wolf who teamed for a strong doubles season a year ago.
Drive, Chip and Peart
Littlestown senior Bradin Peart leads a strong group of returning golfers from the Times Area. Peart is coming off a junior season in which he was named a YAIAA-2 all-star. He recorded the low round in the YAIAA 2A Championships last fall before making a bid to qualify for the PIAA Championships.
At the District 3 Tournament Peart carded an 80 and a 79 for a two-day total of 159, falling just one stroke shy of the cutline.
Delone Catholic said goodbye to YAIAA-3 all-stars Nick Carpenter and Trenton Kopp, who were both District 3 qualifiers. But Delone head coach Chuck Minchik returns plenty of firepower, including postseason participants Evan Glass and Kat Keller.
Glass comes into his sophomore season after a strong summer playing on the Franklin County Junior Golf Association circuit. Keller had a fantastic showing as a freshman last year, finishing just three shots off the cutline after two rounds in the D3-2A tournament.
Fairfield’s Sarah Devilbiss got a taste of the postseason last fall as a district qualifier. Devilbiss, who had played golf for just two years, was within striking distance to make Day 2 before settling for a seventh-place finish.
Delone and Fairfield will be joined by area squad Bermudian Springs in the Y-3 this year while Gettysburg, led by coach Max Laing, is in the mix in Division 2. New Oxford is the lone area team to compete in the Y-1.
Two’s Company?
After reaching the postseason in 2020 for the first time since 2013, Biglerville’s field hockey program with have a new head coach. Two, actually.
Becky Smith stepped down aftera long run at the head of the Canners’ program and will be replaced by a tandem, as Sara Peterson and Katie Weigle will share the duties. Biglerville went 9-4-1 a year ago, recording shutouts in each of their nine wins before falling to Bermudian Springs in the District 3-1A playoff quarterfinals.
The Eagles, meanwhile, went 14-1 to win the Y-3 and grab the second seed in the district tournament. They were narrowly ousted by sixth-seeded Newport in the district semis, 1-0, and are looking to build upon that in 2021.
Back is Y-3 coach of the year Kristy Zehr, as are first-team all-stars Lillian Peters and Melanie Beall. Second-teamer Bella Bobe also returns for Berm.
Up in Y-2, returning division champs New Oxford is hoping to carry on the success with a slew of new faces figuring to lead the way. The Colonials went 11-2 in 2020 and grabbed the second seed in the D3-2A tournament. Their reward? Powerhouse Hershey, which rudely dumped the Ox from the postseason.
Gone is Y-1 player of the year Carrie Bair as well as first-team all-stars Morgan Sauter and Morgan Scott. But the cupboard is not bare for coach Tonya Lardarello, as second-team all-star selections Ariana Hughart and Makenzie Yingling are expected to play significant roles in 2021.
Kicking Into High Gear
On the soccer field, Adams County put up some gaudy numbers with regards to wins and losses in 2020.
Gettysburg, led by now-graduated all-state selection Lora Bertram, went 12-0 in the regular season to win the Y-2 and clinch the three-seed in the D3-3A playoffs. Ultimately, the Warriors’ were upended 1-0 in double overtime in the district quarterfinals to eventual tournament runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg.
Bermudian Springs and Fairfield split the Y-3 crown. The Eagles went 10-1-1 in the regular season before being being unceremoniously eliminated from the 2A district tournament in the semifinals by eventual champ Wyomissing. The Knights, meanwhile, continued their run of dominance in 1A, claiming the district title after their fifth-straight championship game appearance. Fairfield then dropped out of the state tournament in the opening round after losing to Conwell-Egan in penalty kicks.
On the boys’ side, no area teams were able to qualify for the postseason, though star forward Kyle Kuykendall returns after leading Bermudian Springs to a 9-3-0 record and Josh Blose, Littlestown’s all-time leading scorer, is hoping to push the Bolts to the next level.
All the action gets under way in the weeks to come as tennis begins on Aug. 24 and the remaining sports follow shortly thereafter in what’s sure to be an action-packed 2021 season.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
