Checking out the livestream elk camera rolling on state game lands in Elk County may have piqued your interest in the Cervidae.
Your curiosity is rewarded with this quiz.
Although elks can weigh as much as 700 pounds, they can run as fast as 10 mph, 30 mph, or 40 mph?
A newborn calf can stand on its own in 20 minutes, one hour, 3 hours?
Elk antlers grow as much as how many inches a day: one inch, 6 inches, 12 inches?
Elk are social and live in groups called gaggles, packs, herds?
During mating, the bull elk digs a hole and fills it with this, before bathing in it: saliva, urine, vodka.
Video and sound from the Elk County camera are being live-streamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.
The stream can be accessed at the home page of the PGC’s website by clicking on the Elk Country Live Stream button. The page also contains information on Pennsylvania’s elk, where to view them and provides a link to the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors website, which provides all sorts of handy information for anyone visiting elk country.
The Elk Country Live Stream is slated to run until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October. The top time to see elk on camera is late in the afternoon.
ANSWERS: 40 mph; 20 minutes; one inch; herds; urine.
NO CWD FROM
OUT-OF-STATE
Pennsylvanians hunting out of state should remember that Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a problem in this Commonwealth and there are limits to how much good luck you can bring home.
The importation of high-risk cervid parts has been prohibited from areas where CWD has been detected.
Such a prohibition reduces the possibility that CWD might spread to new areas of Penn’s Woods.
So, high-risk carcass parts from game like deer, elk, mule deer and moose must be removed before the rest is brought into Pennsylvania.
The parts ban affects hunters who take those animals in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming; as well as the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
Successful hunters from those areas are allowed to bring in meat from any deer, elk, moose, mule deer or caribou, so long as the backbone is not present.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) is reminding us of the guidelines.
Prepare to learn about more animal body parts than you knew existed.
Other acceptable parts include: cleaned skull plates with attached antlers, if no visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; tanned hide or raw hide with no visible brain or spinal cord tissue present; capes, if no visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; upper canine teeth, if no root structure or other soft tissue is present; and finished taxidermy mounts.
High-risk parts prohibited are: the head (including brain, tonsils, eyes and any lymph nodes); spinal cord/backbone; spleen; skull plate with attached antlers, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; cape, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; upper canine teeth, if root structure or other soft tissue is present; any object or article containing visible brain or spinal cord tissue; unfinished taxidermy mounts; and brain-tanned hides.
CWD was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2012 at a captive deer facility in the New Oxford area. The PGC has since tested more than 96,000 wild, free-ranging whitetails and more than 1,400 elk for CWD. to date, CWD has been found in 489 wild deer. It has not been detected in Pennsylvania’s elk herd.
More information on CWD and Pennsylvania’s DMAs is available at www.pgc.pa.gov/CWD.
STOP ROCK SNOT
And you thought rusty crayfish and snakeheads were top of the invasive heap in the Ugly Bucket.
Now there is rock snot.
The invasive algo didymo has turned up in the Quemahoning Creek in Somerset County and can do severe ecological damage by smothering other organisms. It does not present a public health hazard.
The concern is to keep the gunk from spreading.
Anglers and boaters are reminded that cleaning their gear is the easiest and most effective means to slow didymo.
It’s been called “rock snot” because of its appearance. When squeezed dry, the alga, which is generally tan to beige in color, has the feel of moist cotton or wool.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) says rock snot cells can easily be carried downstream and can be picked up by any items or equipment in contact with infected water including fishing tackle, waders, recreational equipment, boats, and trailers. It takes only one live didymo cell to start a new colony of the alga. We urge anglers and boaters to clean your gear before leaving a water body and entering another one.
The PFBC recommends that anglers allow exposed equipment to completely dry before entering new waters. After equipment is dry to the touch, allow to dry another 48 hours. Thick and dense material such as life jackets or felt-soled wading gear will hold moisture longer, take longer to dry, and can be more difficult to clean.
Soaking equipment in hot water containing dishwashing detergent (2 cups of detergent for every 2.5 gallons of water) for 20 minutes or more also will kill didymo and some other AIS. If hot water is not available, a commercial hot-water car wash also makes a good location to wash boats, motors, and trailers. At the other end of the temperature range, freezing items solid for at least 24 hours is effective. If cleaning, drying, or freezing is not practical, please restrict the equipment’s use to a single waterway.
FRIDAY ‘FINS’
Starting next week, “Fins” is moving to the Friday Sports section.
It will give us a jump on hunting weekends.
Watch for a report on some special education in store for me this Sunday.
It’s sure to be fly.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.