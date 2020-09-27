FOOTBALL
York Tech 14, Hanover 13
The Nighthawks came up a point short in Saturday’s YAIAA-3 matchup, falling to the host Spartans.
Hanover (0-2) looked to draw even when quarterback Chase Roberts bulled in from a yard out for a touchdown that made it 14-13 in the fourth quarter, but the ensuing extra point failed.
Roberts passed for 229 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times and lost a fumble to an opportunistic Spartan defense. Roberts connected with Mason Smith seven times for 121 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter.
Beau Gebhart snagged five passes for 48 yards as well.
Hanover 0 7 0 6 — 13
York Tech 0 0 14 0 — 14
Team Statistics
H YT
First downs 9 9
Rushing 11-18 42-154
Passing 17-35-3 2-5-0
Passing yards 229 13
Total yards 247 167
Penalties-yards 7-75 5-45
Fumbles-lost 1 2
Individual Statistics
Rushing: H-Mason Smith 1-0, Chase Roberts 4-8, Miguel Melendez 5-1, Mitchell Brown 1-9; YT-Jojo Nieves 18-62, Zachary Childs 4-19, KingZion Matai 4-2, Cam’Ron Harpine 2-3, Team 14-68
Passing: H-Roberts 17-35-3 229; YT-Jamar Johnson 2-5-0 13
Receiving: H-Joey Wilkinson 3-8, Beau Gebhart 5-48, Smith 7-121, Brown 2-44; YT-Ronald Lake 2-13
Saturday’s District 3 Scores: Steel-High 43, Upper Dauphin 6, Warwick 41, Conestoga Valley 0, Wyomissing 49, Fleetwood 9, York County Tech 14, Hanover 13
GIRLS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 4, Delone Catholic 2
Kathleen McKeague scored the final two goals of Saturday’s game to give the Irish a win over the Squirettes.
Delone’s Madison O’Brien squared it in the second half with the second of her two tallies before McKeague struck the winner.
Kallie Gilbert made 10 saves in goal for Delone.
Delone Catholic 1 1 — 2
York Catholic 2 2 — 4
Goals: DC-Madison O’Brien 2; YC-Sydney Mentzer 2, Kathleen McKeague 2. Shots: DC-8; YC-14. Corners: DC-4; YC-4. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbert 10; YC-Sophia DeBolt 6
Fairfield 3, York Tech 0
Alyssa Farace drilled a pair of markers and the Knight defense didn’t allow a shot on goal in Friday’s win.
Molly Nightingale also delivered a goal and an assist in the victory, while Madison Cromwell and Mary Martin notched helpers as well.
BOYS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 2, Delone Catholic 0
Johnny Kelchaw and Colin Smith netted goals as the Irish blanked the Squires on Saturday.
Jake Boccadell recorded seven stops for Delone.
Goals: YC-Johnny Kelchaw, Colin Smith. Assists: YC-Ryan Oathout, Kelchaw. Shots: YC-12; DC-2. Saves: YC-John Weisser 2; DC-Jake Boccadell 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.