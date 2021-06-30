Calling Kyle Larson a revelation doesn’t feel right.
After all, NASCAR fans have been calling him a future champion for years now and anyone who has watched him dominate the dirt track circuit is well aware of the talent the young Californian possesses.
With that being said, it’s still been startling to see the extent to which the new Hendrick Motorsports man has dominated the field over the course of the first 20 races of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Sure, Larson doesn’t lead the points standings, that honor belongs, narrowly, to Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, who holds a two-point margin over Larson. But after returning from suspension for publicly uttering a racial slur, Larson has dominated in just about every other category.
The 28-year-old has four wins in points races, he won the 2021 All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway, he’s got a series-leading 11 top-five finishes and at one point in June, he’d won three-consecutive points-paying races. That number would have been four if not for a blown left-front tire heading into the final turn at Pocono on Saturday.
But Larson’s domination this season, and that of Hendrick Motorsports, goes beyond the surface-level statistics. As an organization, Hendrick has won nine points races this season, including six of the last seven. Larson leads the series with a PEER (Production in Equal Equipment) rating of 4.529, more than a full point ahead of Hamlin in second at 3.500.
That metric, developed by David Smith of Motorsport Analytics, is used to isolate driver performance relative to the car that they’re driving using the GPS data that is provided to teams and manufacturers.
All four of Hendrick’s drivers ranking in the top-10 in PEER thus far this season, with William Byron checking in at No. 3, one-spot above reigning series champion Chase Elliott and not far above ninth-ranked Alex Bowman. Only Joe Gibbs Racing, with drivers ranked second, seventh and eighth, can even sniff Hendrick at this point.
Larson has also been the series’ best restarter thus far this season, improving or retaining his position 75.56 percent of the time, nearly four full points ahead of Ryan Blaney in second at 71.62.
He leads Elliott in passing efficiency statistics and his average lap times for the season top Byron with Hamlin coming in behind in third. To put it bluntly, Larson is kicking (*redacted*) and taking names.
But NASCAR is funny and the playoff format is even funnier.
Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick seeming had a championship in the bag last year, winning nine races along the way, until disaster struck at Martinsville and Harvick wasn’t even among the four drivers contending for the crown in Phoenix. Likewise, Carl Edwards won nine times in 2008 before Jimmie Johnson eventually swept in and claimed glory.
In 2018, the “big three” of Busch, Harvick and defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. combined for a whopping 20 race wins before Joey Logano caught fire in the late stages of the playoffs to win his first-career series crown.
Larson is, unquestionably, the heavy favorite to win his inaugural cup series title when the season wraps in Phoenix on Nov. 7. But something tells me we’re in for at least a few twists and turns before we reach that point.
ODDS AND ENDS
The team that gave Larson his first shot in the cup series, Chip Ganassi Racing, will cease to exist in NASCAR following the season. Ganassi announced Wednesday that he had sold his operation to 2020 newcomer Trackhouse Racing, which is led by former driver Justin Marks and pop star Armando Perez, better know to suburban mothers everywhere as Pitbull.
For Trackhouse, it’s the next step in what has been an exceedingly promising start to the sport. The team will expand to two cars with a to-be-named driver joining incumbent Daniel Suarez.
For Ganassi, it marks the close of a 20-year run in a sport that saw him win all the biggest races, but never really challenge for a championship.
In another notable change for a pair of name brand organizations, it appears that Brad Keselowski is headed for a divorce with Team Penske after a wildly successful 11-year marriage that has seen the pairing win 34 cup series races, the 2012 Sprint Cup series championship and the 2010 Nationwide series championship.
Keselowski will now, reportedly, head to Roush Fenway Racing where it appears he’ll have an ownership stake in the team.
Penske, meanwhile, is left trying to figure out what to do with its open ride. Reigning Xfinity series champion Austin Cindric, who has driven a pair of cup series races already this season and is set to run more, was tabbed for a spot in the Penske-affiliated Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 in 2022, replacing Matt DiBenedetto.’
Will the Keselowski move mean that Cindric, the son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric, heads directly into the No. 2? Or could we see a reshuffling one or both of DiBenedetto and rising Penske star Ryan Blaney?
Blaney recently signed a contract through 2022 and is already locked into the 2021 playoffs. DiBenedetto, meanwhile, has struggled immensely in what many deemed a “make it or break it” year, finding himself ranked 24th in PEER and sitting five spots outside the playoff cut line in 21st.
Notable drivers on the market include Kurt Busch, who already had one tumultuous run with Penske earlier in his career, as well as teammate Ross Chastain, whose team-option for the 2022 season would seemingly become non-binding with the sale of the team.
Richard Childress Racing holds a team option for budding star Tyler Reddick, and Richard Petty Motorsport’s Erik Jones has a driver option for 2022.
One name outside NASCAR’s top series to keep an eye on is John Hunter Nemecheck. Nemecheck, the son of former fan favorite Joe Nemecheck, currently leads the truck series standings and has already won five times. He was reportedly a candidate to run for Penske in the Xfinity series in 2017 before the ride fell through.
With just seven races remaining until the beginning of the playoffs and a number of off-track stories yet to play out, NASCAR fans can be certain it will be an entertaining end to the summer stretch.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.