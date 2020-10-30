Steel-High junior wide receiver Mekhi Flowers was the player that received all of the pre-game hype, but he wasn’t the one that carried the Rollers to a 23-13 victory over Delone Catholic in the District 3 Class 1A title game Friday night at J.T. Flaherty Field.
The player the Squires had no answer for was senior tailback Odell Greene, who toted the rock 41 times for 166 yards and a pair of scores.
Flowers, who holds 21 offers from FBS schools according to 247sports.com, including offers from Penn State, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Syracuse, had a pedestrian three catches for 21 yards, while also gaining three yards rushing on three carries. Though he did draw a couple of pass interference calls on Delone defenders that helped his team move the ball.
“We played (Flowers) like we would anybody else. We didn’t do anything special,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said. “Their other wide receivers are too good to do that and their running back is special.”
Things couldn’t have started better for the Squires when Alex Timmins fell on an errant shotgun snap at the Roller 38 less than three minutes in.
Facing a fourth down on their opening possession, the hosts elected to go for it and Tate Neiderer went off right tackle and dashed to paydirt from 29 yards out to make it 7-0 following Justin Emeigh’s conversion with 7:05 to go in the opening quarter.
Delone (6-1) found itself in prime position to add to its advantage when it stopped the visitors on downs at Steel-High’s 33, but a lost fumble cost the Squires.
“We had an opportunity to possibly go up by 14 points and couldn’t,” Zortman said. “That would’ve put some pressure on them.”
Steel-High’s next possession ended with a punt that died inside the Delone 5-yard line and following a Squire punt, the Rollers took over at Delone’s 41.
Greene then even things when he went in from seven yards out with 6:34 to go until halftime.
Zahelm Lewis then put the guest in business following a fumble recovery at the Delone and they cashed it in when Alex Erby hooked up with Tyrone Moore for a 21-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-goal. Moore caught and an out, slipped a tackle and high-stepped into the endzone.
A 28-yard field goal by Bryan Hernandez at the halftime gun upped Steel-High’s advantage to 16-7. It came on an untimed down after Flowers drew a pass interference call.
“They’re a good football team and they’ve got talent all over the field,” Zortman said. “We weren’t clicking, but you have credit some of that to them. They didn’t allow us to do the things that we did well all season.”
What the Squires did well all season was run the ball, but they were held to just 51 yards on the ground, a season low. They managed just 151 yards of total offense and seven first downs, also season lows.
“We’re a running team first and I think everyone knows that,” Zortman said. “We were concerned about what we’d be able to do if they were able to stop us from running the ball.”
Neiderer, who rushed for season-low 68 yards on 14 carries, finished the season with 876 yards on the ground and 17 total touchdowns,
The third quarter went back-and-forth before Greene finally broke the Squires’ backs with a 17-yard scoring run with 8:56 remaining. It capped an 8-play, 65-yard foray that saw him carry the ball seven times for 54 yards.
“He’s a hard runner, he gets the extra yards and he hits the hole hard,” Zortman said. “And you can’t stack the box to stop him with the passing game that they have.”
Delone kept fighting after Greene’s score and cut the deficit to the final margin when sophomore quarterback Ryder Noel connected with senior Michael O’Brien for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 2:55 to play.
The loss wraps up a stellar four-year run the Delone senior class that numbers 12 players.
“This senior class has been awesome,” Zortman said. “I counted it up the other day and they won 35 games, two division titles and made the district title game three times in their four years here.”
Steel-High 0 16 0 7 — 23
Delone Catholic 7 0 0 6 — 13
First Quarter
DC-Tate Neiderer 29 run (Justin Emeigh kick) 7:05
Second Quarter
SH-Odell Greene 7 run (Bryan Hernandez kick) 6:34
SH-Tyrone Moore 21 pass from Alex Erby (run failed) 3:59
SH-Hernandez 28 FG 0:00
Fourth Quarter
SH-Greene 17 run (Hernandez kick) 8:21
DC-Michael O’Brien 14 pass from Ryder Noel (pass failed) 2:55
Team Statistics
SH DC
First Downs 17 7
Rushing 50-149 29-51
Passing 12-23-0 7-14-0
Passing yards 119 100
Total yards 268 151
Fumbles-lost 6-2 5-3
Punts 2-37.0 6-33.0
Penalties 10-70 11-107
Individual Statistics
Rushing: SH-Greene 41-166, Jaeion Perry 1-19, Mehki Flowers 3-3, Erby 4-(-18), Team 1-(-21); DC-Neiderer 14-68, Cory Heffner 6-27, Noel 3-(-18), Coltyn Keller 6-(-22).
Passing: SH-Erby 12-23-119-0; DC-Keller 0-2-0-0, Noel 7-12-100-0.
Receiving: SH-Damein Hammonds 5-47, Moore 3-45, Flowers 3-21, Greene 1-6; DC -O’Brien 3-56, Wyatt Schussler 2-42, Neiderer 1-12, Heffner 1-(-10).
